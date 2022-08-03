World of Warcraft Mobile Game Reportedly Cancelled by Blizzard After Finance Dispute

Riot Games has now confirmed that its upcoming League of Legends 2D fighting game codenamed Project L will be completely free-to-play. Announcing the news in a new developer’s update featured above, the video game studio says that you’ll be able to access Project L without any monetary barriers at all, although much like Riot’s other titles, there will be optional microtransactions for you to unlock even more content within the title. The studio’s senior director and executive producer Tom Cannon reassured fans that “When it comes to monetization, we promise to be respectful of both your time and your wallet.”

