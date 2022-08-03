How Blay Vision’s “Cammy Riddim” Is Reinvigorating Grime In 2022

Read on www.complex.com
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song
Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
BBC
Beyoncé removes Kelis sample and ableist slur on Renaissance
Beyoncé has updated her latest album, Renaissance, in response to criticism from fans and the pop star Kelis. The song Heated has received a lyrical update, removing a slur that is often used to demean people with spastic cerebral palsy. In place of the so-called "s-word", Beyoncé now sings...
Complex
Eminem Releases ‘Curtain Call 2’ Greatest Hits Album f/ Unreleased 50 Cent Collab Produced by Dr. Dre
Nearly two decades ago, Eminem released Curtain Call: The Hits, a collection of his greatest songs from his first few studio albums (The Slim Shady LP, The Marshall Mathers LP, The Eminem Show, and Encore). The follow-up finds Em pulling cuts from Recovery, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Revival, Kamikaze, and Music to Be Murdered By, paying homage to those five projects on the cover art.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake & Lil Baby Join DJ Khaled On New Single ‘Staying Alive’ — Watch The Video
It’s not the summer without a Khaled album and it’s not a Khaled album without a big Drake single. DJ Khaled has been teasing his new album God Did on social media for months but tonight, the campaign is officially underway. He grabs the assistance of Drake and Lil Baby for his new song ‘Staying Alive‘, which channels The Bee Gees’ classic song just like the name implies. It sounds like a single that could make its rounds on radio and TikTok.
Complex
Lou Phelps Drops New EP ‘Touché’ With Production By Kaytranada
Montreal-based artist Lou Phelps has returned with his long-anticipated EP Touché. His self-produced lead single off the project, “Here We Go,” offers a glimpse into the vitalizing three-track EP, which includes two songs produced by Phelps’ older brother Kaytranada. Touché marks a milestone for the Haitian-Canadian...
Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media. On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns...
Essence
Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance
The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yo Gotti Calls On Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Mozzy & Lehla Samia For "Gangsta Art" Intro
There's no denying Yo Gotti's grip on the streets. After years of delivering anthems upon anthems, he's now comfortably seated in his executive chair as the commander-in-chief of the CMG camp. The past few years have seen the label expand with artists like Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and more. Today,...
Complex
Exclusive: Watch a Tense Dinner Unfold in Clip From ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2
These words open a new clip from the upcoming second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, premiering exclusively via Complex. The tense dinner scene is led by Tony-winning performer Patina Miller, who plays the title character’s mother, Raquel. A mid-meal disagreement immediately raises the stakes of the moment, giving viewers some insight on what to expect when the series returns to Starz with its Season 2 premiere later this month.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory
Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.
Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko Teams With Freddie Gibbs, A-Trak for New Song ‘On God’
Click here to read the full article. Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko has teamed up with Freddie Gibbs and DJ/producer A-Trak for a new song, “On God,” off his upcoming solo debut, Gothic Luxury. Produced by Jay Versace and Dot Da Genius, “On God” begins with a grandiose flourish but settles into a groove that’s still propulsive, but also subtle and unsettling in its own ways. Meechy Darko and Freddie Gibbs trade sprawling, heavy, and brutally honest verses on the five-minute track, while A-Trak arrives at the end to show off his signature scratching skills. Along with dropping “On God,” Meechy Darko revealed...
Complex
Your Old Droog Shares “50K or Brunch” From Upcoming Album ‘Yodney Dangerfield’
Your Old Droog has given fans a taste of his upcoming album Yodney Dangerfield ahead of its release with his new song, “50K or Brunch.”. Produced by Nicholas Craven, the track sees YOD firmly in his comfort zone. With a distinctly throwback sound, and a hilarious reference to the Cartoon Network classic Dexter’s Laboratory, “50K or Brunch” features no hooks and just bars. It’s exactly what fans come to expect from the rapper, who has been consistently dropping solid projects at an incredibly prolific rate. The title of the track could also be a reference to the “$500k or dinner with Jay-Z” meme, although it’s a considerably more modest take.
Joe Budden Says Jay-Z Wanted $250,000 to Be on ‘Pump It Up’ Remix
Jay-Z recently said he doesn't charge to appear on tracks these day, but that wasn't the case nearly 20 years ago, according to Joe Budden. The rapper-turned-podcaster recently appeared on Queenzflip and DJ G Money's Flip Da Script Podcast for an episode that aired on Monday (July 18). Joe shared his account of Jay-Z quoting his A&R a price of $250,000 to hop on the remix of Joe's 2003 hit song "Pump It Up."
hotnewhiphop.com
Trippie Redd Taps Moneybagg Yo & Offset For "Big 14"
It feels like it's been a minute since we've heard from Trippie Redd. The Canton, OH rapper came through with Trip At Knight in 2021, which included massive records alongside Playboi Carti and Drake, among others. This week, Trippie delivered another huge collaborative with Offset and Moneybagg Yo. The two Southern staples and Trippie joined forces for the highly anticipated, "Big 14," produced by The Honorable C.N.O.T.E. The glitchy 808s and harrowing piano chords serve as the backdrop for this ominous banger. Offset, particularly, thrives in these sonic soundscapes. Meanwhile, Moneybagg Yo proves that he can't be put into a box.
Complex
Listen to bLAck pARty’s ‘Hummingbird’ Album f/ Childish Gambino, Saba, Kari Faux, and More
BLAck pARty’s Hummingbird has taken flight. The Arkansas-born, L.A.-based singer-songwriter’s first album since 2019’s Endless Summer features Kari Faux, Saba, and more across a dozen tracks. The laid back Childish Gambino collaboration “I Love You More Than You Know” memorably sees Donald Glover rhyming about mortality with bars like “I never thought I’d see 40, I hope there’s 40 to go” and “I’m tryna be around a little longеr than my father, and my father’s father.”
Complex
Benny Blanco Links With Snoop Dogg and BTS for “Bad Decisions” Single and Video
Two weeks after Benny Blanco announced the impending song and video featuring BTS and Snoop Dogg, it’s here. The initial reveal came with a detailed layout of the rollout plan. As dictated in the outline, Blanco kept expectations high for “Bad Decisions” by releasing a brief, dramatic teaser trailer...
Complex
Reason Recruits The Game for New Song “Impalas & Hydraulics”
Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Reason has teamed up with west coast icon The Game for his new G-Funk inspired track, “Impalas & Hydraulics.”. The single comes as Reason continues to work on his highly-anticipated second studio album, reiterating why the 31-year-old rapper was able to grab the attention of TDE. Over a hard-hitting drum loop and eerie synths, Game and Reason proudly represent California’s vibrant hip-hop history on the track.
Complex
JNR Choi Taps Fivio Foreign for New Single and Video “Amused”
JNR Choi continues his breakout year by dropping a new single and music video featuring Fivio Foreign. “Amused” isn’t the first time the two have joined forces, as JNR Choi previously enlisted Fivio for a remix to his hit single “To the Moon,” which peaked at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 en route to earning a gold certification from the RIAA in June.
NME
Beyoncé releases surprise four-song EP of ‘Break My Soul’ remixes
Beyoncé has today (August 4) released a surprise four-song EP of remixes for her ‘Renaissance’ cut ‘Break My Soul’. Listen below. Comprised of four revamped cuts of the titular lead single, the EP enlists Honey Dijon, will.i.am, Terry Hunter and Nita Aviance, who each offer different versions of the song.
