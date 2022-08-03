How Blay Vision’s “Cammy Riddim” Is Reinvigorating Grime In 2022

Your Old Droog has given fans a taste of his upcoming album Yodney Dangerfield ahead of its release with his new song, “50K or Brunch.”. Produced by Nicholas Craven, the track sees YOD firmly in his comfort zone. With a distinctly throwback sound, and a hilarious reference to the Cartoon Network classic Dexter’s Laboratory, “50K or Brunch” features no hooks and just bars. It’s exactly what fans come to expect from the rapper, who has been consistently dropping solid projects at an incredibly prolific rate. The title of the track could also be a reference to the “$500k or dinner with Jay-Z” meme, although it’s a considerably more modest take.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO