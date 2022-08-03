Lane County nonprofit aims to build manufactured homes for affordable housing

Read on www.opb.org
In June, the Oregon Department of Forestry hired Scott Altenhoff to lead its Urban and Community Forestry Assistance program. Previously, Altenhoff worked as an urban forester for the City of Eugene, where he became aware of temperature disparities due to differences in tree cover between economically disadvantaged and affluent neighborhoods. In 2014, he worked with community members to direct city crews to plant more trees in West Eugene and launched annual maintenance cycles for their upkeep. Today, Altenhoff has a new target: school campuses that he says are in dire need of “green infrastructure” to promote health, improve air quality and combat social inequity. Scott Altenhoff joins us to talk about his vision and the key threats facing urban forests, from climate change to invasive species.
Factory-built homes from Oregon nonprofit could help ease housing crisis
EUGENE — As a boy in the late 1950s, Terry McDonald watched as workers built an 80,000 square-foot manufacturing plant in an industrial neighborhood on the west side of Eugene. Long after childhood, McDonald felt an affinity for the factory, where American Steel once fabricated heavy-duty logging equipment until...
yachatsnews.com
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4
The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
eugeneweekly.com
July 29, 2020
Anyone present during the Black Unity-led protest in Springfield’s Thurston Hills neighborhood on July 29, 2020, will likely remember it forever. The protest focused on supporting a local Black resident and educating people about the racist history of nooses after a neighbor “decorated” his yard with a skeleton on a noose. Dozens of anti-racist protesters showed up in solidarity to march and chant, with some residents joining in. Other neighbors appeared to join with counter-protesters to heckle, harass and assault the protesters.
klcc.org
Owner of Bao Bao House responds to labor violations
Last week we reported on U.S. labor officials finding a Eugene restaurant in violation of several regulations. Now the owner is speaking out. Ji Li said he made a mistake when he paid workers a flat fee above minimum wage, and incorporated tips back into overhead costs including wages. He told KLCC that many things changed for his business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, requiring them to close off the dining area of Bao Bao House, and rely on delivery services such as DoorDash and Grub Hub. He said he and his staff agreed to a $20 an hour wage, which came to $200 a day for workers which he felt was an above average income as the pandemic economy continued to worsen things.
klcc.org
With just over 73% of Lane County residents vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials say "we can do better"
Lane Transit District is teaming up with Public Health to boost the county's COVID-19 vaccination rate. Health care professionals will be at the Springfield Bus Station Thursday, from 10am to noon, to give free vaccines. Lane County spokesperson Devon Ashbridge explained why. “We’re hovering right around a 73 percent mark...
Lebanon-Express
Headed for 10K: More people calling Sweet Home 'home'
Sweet Home’s population is growing and speculated to reach 10,000 people, as residents search for affordability and a small town atmosphere. Bordering the Willamette National Forest and Foster Lake, Sweet Home’s basin-like valley has a history tied to logging. But with the closure of the saw mills, and jobs lost, a lot of residents left in the 1980s, according to records provided by the Sweet Home genealogical society.
natureworldnews.com
Oregon: Santiam, McKenzie Canyons Reopen to Welcome Campers Two Years After Wildfire Closure
East of Salem and Eugene in the Willamette National Forest, a sizable area of public land that was previously shut down by wildfires, which included the 2020 Labor Day fires, has reopened. People will be able to camp at some locations, hike trails, and visit popular locations that have been...
kbnd.com
At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span
BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
opb.org
Oregon State University offers in-state tuition to tribal members nationwide
Oregon State University announced Wednesday that enrolled members of federally recognized Native American tribes are eligible for in-state tuition at the school, no matter where they live, starting this fall. The policy starts with the upcoming fall term. It applies to new students and those who are currently enrolled. According...
Oregon shoe reseller defrauded customers, banks out of millions: DOJ
A Eugene man and woman running a business that posed as a limited edition shoe seller have been charged with defrauding customers and banks out of a combined $85 million, the U.S. Attorney in Oregon said.
KTVL
Oregon man and woman charged in $85 million shoe-selling scheme
EUGENE, Ore. (KATU) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany...
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton
(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
kptv.com
Detroit sees uptick in thefts as they continue to rebuild
DETROIT Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been nearly two years since the Santiam Canyon fires destroyed several towns in Marion County, including towns like Detroit. “It angers me, you know? Then it saddens me,” LaRrie Pattyn said. Pattyn lives in Detroit and says since early July, they’ve been seeing...
kptv.com
3rd heatwave of the summer, plus shower/thunder chance next week
It’s been a nice week with comfortable temperatures; much better than last week’s heatwave!. The heatwave this weekend will be shorter AND far drier. We won’t be seeing any of that humid weather, at least through Monday. This is what we’re thinking right now for temperatures.
eugeneweekly.com
Party in The Whit
The Whiteaker neighborhood gets to celebrate itself on Saturday. No, this is not the longtimeWhiteaker Block Party that many remember, but Block Party at Alluvium — as well as Party in The Whit — offer the Whit’s residents a chance to once again party in the summer heat (and it will be warm, so pace yourself). Alluvium will host 17 individual musicians and bands as well as family-oriented fun such as face-painting and bouncy house. Food vendors (including Sling-In Weiners) will join art vendors for patrons to browse. In the evening, you can wander to Party in The Whit at Heritage Distilling and dance the night away with Brown Stallion, a Ween cover band (pictured). And on Sunday, a day of rest, you can get ready for the next week at Whiteaker Community Market or at the Alluvium Free Outdoor Market. Check the What’s Happening listings for times and locations for the markets.
kqennewsradio.com
CRASH CLAIMS THE LIFE OF ROSEBURG MAN
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Roseburg man on Thursday. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:30 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the accident in the 6000 block of Rock Creek Road. O’Dell said DCSO responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PROHIBITED BURNING
Roseburg Police cited a man for prohibited burning following an incident Tuesday. The RPD report said at 1:40 p.m. an officer contacted the 32-year old at a campfire at the duck pond in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The man was advised of fire safety, then was then cited and released.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Aug. 5
Thursday morning at approximately 1:05am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000blk of Cloverdale Rd. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including CPR. Medics arrived and also attempted to revive him, but the victim did not survive. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An extensive area search was conducted however the suspect was not immediately located. He was identified as 42 year old Brandon Travis Lamb. Later in the morning detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department tracked Lamb to an apartment complex near 1st St. and F St. in Springfield. He was found in a vehicle in the parking lot and taken into custody without incident. Lamb will be lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the Second Degree. This case is still under active investigation.
