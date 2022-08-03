Read on www.cbssports.com
3 Star free agents for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons front office and coaching staff seem likely to get a pass on a 2022 season that is a rebuilding year. Atlanta doesn’t have the budget or the roster to compete within the NFC or within their own division. This season Atlanta will deal with their massive dead cap hit and evaluate their young players before approaching the 2023 off-season with a sense of urgency.
4 Atlanta Falcons in danger of being benched this season
One of the more exciting aspects of the Atlanta Falcons rebuild is the fact that nearly every roster spot is up for grabs. This opens up competition and allows unexpected contributors to earn opportunities they wouldn’t with other organizations. It is a chance for Atlanta to attempt to find...
Juan Soto's shocking admission on Padres trade is a bitter pill for Nationals fans
Washington Nationals fans probably thought that the team had no other choice but to trade Juan Soto before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. Apparently, though, that is not the case. After Soto declined the $440 million deal the Nationals offered to him, he had been a prime trade candidate. And on August 2nd, hours before the […] The post Juan Soto’s shocking admission on Padres trade is a bitter pill for Nationals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Returning for nightcap
Haniger (ankle) will be activated off the injured list ahead of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Haniger won't be active for the afternoon game but is considered ready to go after posting a 1.055 OPS in 11 rehab appearances. He played just nine games prior to spraining his ankle, so he might be eased back into action initially, but he should fill an important role for the Mariners down the stretch.
A proper Braves farewell for Jesse Chavez
In terms of prospects, the Braves gave up very little at the trade deadline, which is what happens when you have arguably the worst farm system in all of baseball. However, they did have to part ways with a guy that has been a critical piece to their team over the last two seasons in Jesse Chavez to make room on the roster for the newly acquired Raisel Iglesias. It was a necessary evil that had to take place for the roster to improve, but the 38-year-old journeyman will be remembered fondly in Braves Country forever.
Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him
As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
Falcons Should Sign Ndamukong Suh After Vincent Taylor Injury
Ndamukong Suh played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season and is still a free agent.
Braves new-look roster set for series against the Mets
This year’s trade deadline wasn’t as exciting as last year’s, but the Braves roster didn’t need as much bolstering this season. The club still patched up the few holes they did have. Anthopolous started the fun by acquiring Ehire Adrianza for bench depth, and it continued with the additions of Jake Odorizzi, Robbie Grossman, and most notably, Raisel Iglesias.
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Out of lineup
Mejia will sit Saturday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mejia returned from a shoulder injury Friday and went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks. He won't be asked to start on consecutive days right away, so Christian Bethancourt will take over behind the plate.
'You absolutely have been thrilling me': Brooks Robinson's return to Camden Yards coincides with a passion for this year's Orioles
The theme meandered through the years, from his stint as an 18-year-old in Major League Baseball to playing Cuba in 1957 and then to the Orioles clubhouse Saturday as an 85-year-old. Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson’s words all came back to the same idea, no matter how many twists it took to get there: He loves baseball Even more, he loves baseball in Baltimore, the city he has ...
Mariners' Brennan Bernardino: Called up for doubleheader
Bernardino was called up by the Mariners to serve as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. The 30-year-old lefty made his big-league debut last Sunday Sunday against the Astros, retiring one batter while giving up a hit, a walk and an unearned run. He's been effective in 12.1 innings for Triple-A Tacoma, giving up one earned run while striking out 17 and walking three.
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Wins debut with Phils
Syndergaard (6-8) allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals. Of the 11 hits Syndergaard surrendered, only one went for extra bases. That allowed him to avoid a disastrous start in his debut with the Phillies, though he was forced to regularly work out of jams and managed only seven swinging strikes on 79 total pitches against a depleted Nationals lineup. Despite racking up only 66 strikeouts across 85 frames for the season, Syndergaard has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 16 starts, which has resulted in a 4.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.
Pirates' Bligh Madris: Out of lineup
Madris will sit Saturday against Baltimore. Madris had started six straight games, including three at first base, though he grabbed just one hit over that stretch. Josh VanMeter will be the first baseman Saturday.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Rehab assignment about to begin
Tatis (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The Padres won't put a timetable on Tatis returning to the big-league lineup, but this is obviously an important step. Cassavell notes that Tatis has progressed relatively quickly through each step since he was cleared to begin swinging a bat.
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Recalled by Rockies
Feltner was recalled by the Rockies on Friday. Felner was sent down after serving as the extra man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres. He failed to impress in that start, allowing three runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings, but he could get at least a couple more turns in the rotation after Chad Kuhl (hip) hit the injured list.
Yankees' Clay Holmes: Takes second straight blown save
Holmes (5-3) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in one innings, taking a blown save and the loss Friday versus the Cardinals. Holmes was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the eighth inning, but he allowed a two-run double to Paul DeJong. The Yankees couldn't even the score, leaving Holmes with his second loss and second blown save in as many appearances. Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reported after the game that manager Aaron Boone said Aroldis Chapman would have received a save chance had Holmes held the lead. With Holmes' form slipping, his time as the Yankees' closer could be drawing to a close. The right-hander has a 2.12 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 50:14 K:BB while going 17-for-21 in save chances across 46.2 innings this season.
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Needs Tommy John surgery
Castellanos (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. This is one of the worst parts of the calendar to need the procedure, as it will be a challenge for Castellanos to get all the way back before the end of the 2023 season. He logged a 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings across 11 appearances for the big club.
Mets' Tommy Hunter: Lands on injured list
Hunter was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to lower-back tightness, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Hunter has made 11 appearances for the Mets this season, posting a 2.51 ERA and 16:2 K:BB in 14.1 innings. David Peterson was called up to take his place on the roster ahead of his start Saturday against Atlanta.
Reds' Hunter Greene: Getting tests done in Cincy
Greene, who is on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, will have tests done in Cincinnati and is without a timetable to return, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. According to manager David Bell, this is something Greene has felt from time to time this season and he...
