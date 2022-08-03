Read on www.cbssports.com
Deshaun Watson shot down this settlement offer from the NFL that would have suspended him for less than a year
With the NFL now appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, there's a very real chance that his punishment could get worse in the coming weeks. The NFL originally wanted Watson suspended for at least a year, and now, the league will be gunning to actually make that happen, according to CBS Sport NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Although Judge Sue Robinson ordered the six-game suspension, Roger Goodell (or someone he designates) will now have final say in the case because he's the one who oversees the appeal process.
Tom Brady missing from second straight Buccaneers practice due to personal matter
For the third straight day, and the second straight practice, there was no sign of Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp Friday. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along with other veterans, and Tampa Bay did not hold practice Thursday. A day later, and Brady was still a no-show on the field, with the Bucs later announcing an excused absence due to a personal matter.
WATCH: Josh Allen tricks Bills fans by wearing red helmet in open practice
The Buffalo Bills have only just begun training camp, and star quarterback Josh Allen has already caused a stir. Normally, he does that with his arm, but this time it was his choice of helmet. Before the Bills' open practice at Highmark Stadium, Allen ran onto the field in a...
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Exits practice early
Ertz was forced out of Thursday's practice with a calf injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Until the Cardinals provide an update on the severity of Ertz's calf issue, we'll consider him day-to-day. When healthy, the 31-year-old is the team's clear-cut top pass-catching option in a tight end corps that also includes Trey McBride, Maxx Williams (knee) and Stephen Anderson.
Titans' Kyle Philips: Getting snaps with starters
Philips has been getting work on the first-team offense, with WRs coach Rob Moore noting Thursday that the rookie has "made some plays" and "immersed himself in the playbook,", Buck Reising of 104.5 The Zone reports. Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reported Tuesday that Philips was beginning to get some slot...
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
Falcons' Avery Williams: Turning heads at training camp
Williams continues to make plays as a pass-catching running back during his first training camp as an offensive player, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. The 2021 fifth-round pick was drafted out of Boise State as a defensive back, but as a rookie, he made the biggest impact as a return man, totaling 490 kick-return yards and 152 punt-return yards. The Falcons are hoping to capitalize on Williams' return skills by transitioning him to offense during his second NFL season, similar to how Atlanta revitalized Cordarrelle Patterson's career last year. So far, the move appears to have worked out, as Williams continues to make plays in training camp. However, it's important to note that the 24-year-old's early success in camp may be a product of Atlanta's poor linebacker corps, which is trying to recover from the loss of Foye Oluokun in free agency.
Colts' Alec Pierce: Running with starters
Pierce has mostly worked with the first-team offense in training camp, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pierce and Parris Campbell are getting most of the reps alongside No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman, while Ashton Dulin reportedly has a solid lead for the No. 4 job. Keefer notes that Pierce has made a strong impression with his speed and contested catches, but the second-round pick also has shown his youth with frequent mistakes, which is probably to be expected in a complicated offense where the coach wants his wide receivers to know the routes and alignments for each of the three receiver spots. Given the current grouping, Pierce likely will take most of the Z receiver snaps, with Pittman the X and Campbell getting most of the slot work. Dulin is the potential spoiler, or at least a well-versed injury replacement.
49ers' Arik Armstead: Working to the side in practice
Armstead (knee) was seen running to the side early on during San Francisco's practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Armstead is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a knee sprain during the 49ers' practice last week Wednesday, and this light work off to the side is an encouraging sign for his overall health. The 28-year-old racked up six sacks and a career-high 63 tackles over 17 games last season, so it is likely that the team will take every precaution as they work him back onto the field heading into the regular season.
Broncos' Javonte Williams: Facing uncertain split with Gordon
Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports that Williams has taken the first snap at six of seven practices and could get around 70 percent of the RB workload this year, while Benjamin Albright of KOA Colorado suggests the split between William and Melvin Gordon at camp has been around 55/45.
Josh McDaniels explains why Josh Jacobs played in Raiders preseason opener despite other starters sitting
The Las Vegas Raiders were able to start their preseason on a positive note by defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game, 27-11. Of course, this game didn't feature many of the heavy-hitters that we expect to see at some point over this exhibition season and especially during the regular season, but there was one notable star on the field Thursday night: Josh Jacobs.
Bengals' D'Ante Smith: Carted off with injury
Smith (lower leg) was carted off the practice field Friday after suffering an apparent right leg injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Smith injured his right leg during warmups Friday, and after trying to walk it off, was ultimately carted back to the locker room. The 24-year-old offensive lineman currently profiles as the Bengals' No. 2 left tackle behind starter Jonah Williams. Though the severity of the injury is not clear, losing depth along the offensive line would be unfortunate to say the least for a unit that has struggled to protect quarterback Joe Burrow in his first two seasons.
Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid in rehab appearance
Giles (shoulder) logged a hold for High-A Everett in a win over Hillsboro on Tuesday, firing a perfect sixth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts. Giles was encouragingly sharp while getting through his one frame on 12 pitches, nine of which found the strike zone. The oft-injured veteran right-hander was impressive over his first five outings since 2020 earlier in the season before going on the injured list July 9, and he'll likely log multiple appearances in the minors before being deemed ready for activation.
Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Out for season
Rodriguez (shoulder) was ruled out for the rest of the 2022 season Thursday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The right-hander is progressing through a throwing program at the Angels' spring training facility in Arizona, but he won't see game action this season. Rodriguez has been sidelined all season after undergoing capsule repair surgery in November, and he'll have six more months for his rehab and recovery before the start of spring training in 2023.
Browns' A.J. Green: Getting ample reps
Green is getting increased reps with Denzel Ward (foot) sidelined since the start of training camp, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports. Green is taking advantage of the opportunity and had a couple of pass breakups Wednesday after registering one during Tuesday's session. He also caught the first interception of camp Saturday. Ward, who is not wearing a visible brace on the foot, has been on the sidelines during sessions and participated in sprints.
