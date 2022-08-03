Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Kansas City, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. Sanchez had started each of the last four games at the keystone, but his playing time is likely to dip moving forward after Rafael Devers came off the injured list Tuesday. With Devers back in the fold at third base, utility man Christian Arroyo can slide over to second base, where he'll likely play on a regular basis so long as Trevor Story (wrist) remains sidelined. Sanchez hasn't made a case for holding down an everyday role after going 2-for-33 at the plate since his July 22 promotion from Triple-A Worcester.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO