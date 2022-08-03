Read on www.cbssports.com
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Returning for nightcap
Haniger (ankle) will be activated off the injured list ahead of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Haniger won't be active for the afternoon game but is considered ready to go after posting a 1.055 OPS in 11 rehab appearances. He played just nine games prior to spraining his ankle, so he might be eased back into action initially, but he should fill an important role for the Mariners down the stretch.
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Out of lineup
Mejia will sit Saturday against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mejia returned from a shoulder injury Friday and went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks. He won't be asked to start on consecutive days right away, so Christian Bethancourt will take over behind the plate.
Brewers lose Dinelson Lamet on waivers to Rockies, days after acquiring him in Josh Hader trade
The Colorado Rockies announced on Friday that they had claimed right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. (Fellow righty Ashton Goudeau was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.) Lamet's addition to the Rockies caps off an unusual week of transactions involving him, the most notable of which occurred on Monday, when he was sent to Milwaukee as part of the four-player return in the Josh Hader trade.
Red Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Moving back to reserve role
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Kansas City, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. Sanchez had started each of the last four games at the keystone, but his playing time is likely to dip moving forward after Rafael Devers came off the injured list Tuesday. With Devers back in the fold at third base, utility man Christian Arroyo can slide over to second base, where he'll likely play on a regular basis so long as Trevor Story (wrist) remains sidelined. Sanchez hasn't made a case for holding down an everyday role after going 2-for-33 at the plate since his July 22 promotion from Triple-A Worcester.
Tom Brady missing from second straight Buccaneers practice due to personal matter
For the third straight day, and the second straight practice, there was no sign of Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp Friday. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along with other veterans, and Tampa Bay did not hold practice Thursday. A day later, and Brady was still a no-show on the field, with the Bucs later announcing an excused absence due to a personal matter.
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera uncertain whether he'll return for 2023 season as he deals with knee issues
Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera isn't yet certain whether he'll return for the 2023 MLB season. The 39-year-old Cabrera has shown signs of decline at the plate, and of late he's been dealing with knee issues that have limited his ability to play, even as the team's designated hitter. Via...
‘You absolutely have been thrilling me’: Brooks Robinson’s return to Camden Yards coincides with a passion for this year’s Orioles
The theme meandered through the years, from his stint as an 18-year-old in Major League Baseball to playing Cuba in 1957 and then to the Orioles clubhouse Saturday as an 85-year-old. Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson’s words all came back to the same idea, no matter how many twists it took to get there: He loves baseball Even more, he loves baseball in Baltimore, the city he has ...
Pirates' Bligh Madris: Out of lineup
Madris will sit Saturday against Baltimore. Madris had started six straight games, including three at first base, though he grabbed just one hit over that stretch. Josh VanMeter will be the first baseman Saturday.
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Needs Tommy John surgery
Castellanos (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. This is one of the worst parts of the calendar to need the procedure, as it will be a challenge for Castellanos to get all the way back before the end of the 2023 season. He logged a 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings across 11 appearances for the big club.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Rehab assignment about to begin
Tatis (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The Padres won't put a timetable on Tatis returning to the big-league lineup, but this is obviously an important step. Cassavell notes that Tatis has progressed relatively quickly through each step since he was cleared to begin swinging a bat.
Mariners' Brennan Bernardino: Called up for doubleheader
Bernardino was called up by the Mariners to serve as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. The 30-year-old lefty made his big-league debut last Sunday Sunday against the Astros, retiring one batter while giving up a hit, a walk and an unearned run. He's been effective in 12.1 innings for Triple-A Tacoma, giving up one earned run while striking out 17 and walking three.
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Recalled by Rockies
Feltner was recalled by the Rockies on Friday. Felner was sent down after serving as the extra man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres. He failed to impress in that start, allowing three runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings, but he could get at least a couple more turns in the rotation after Chad Kuhl (hip) hit the injured list.
Mets' Tommy Hunter: Lands on injured list
Hunter was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to lower-back tightness, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Hunter has made 11 appearances for the Mets this season, posting a 2.51 ERA and 16:2 K:BB in 14.1 innings. David Peterson was called up to take his place on the roster ahead of his start Saturday against Atlanta.
Reds' Hunter Greene: Getting tests done in Cincy
Greene, who is on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, will have tests done in Cincinnati and is without a timetable to return, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. According to manager David Bell, this is something Greene has felt from time to time this season and he...
Cubs designate Andrelton Simmons for assignment after activating veteran infielder from injured list
The Chicago Cubs reinstated infielder Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday and then designated him for assignment. Simmons had not appeared in a game since July 10 because of a strained right shoulder. The Cubs will now have seven days to place him on waivers or release him.
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Dealing with back tightness
Rizzo, who was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Cardinals, is dealing with lower-back tightness, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. He missed four games due to lower-back stiffness in early July, as Rivera notes. For now it seems like Rizzo is day-to-day with the issue, and the Yankees have enough depth to give him a few days to get right if necessary. Aaron Hicks was added to Friday's lineup after Rizzo was scratched.
Dodgers' Max Muncy: Out against lefty
Muncy is not in Friday's lineup against the Padres, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. With Miguel Vargas and Chris Taylor active, Muncy may start to sit regularly against lefties, as he is in this one against Sean Manaea. Muncy is hitting .250/.333/.417 with one home run and 12 strikeouts over his last 10 games.
Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Out with hip injury
Kuhl hit the injured list with a right hip flexor strain Friday. It's possible the injury helps explain Kuhl's struggles over his last four starts, a run in which he owns a 11.49 ERA, 2.49 WHIP and 13:13 K:BB. The transaction was backdated to Thursday, so Kuhl will be eligible to return Aug. 19, though it's unclear if he's expected to do so. Ryan Feltner was recalled to take his place on the roster.
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Plays catch Wednesday
Albies (foot) played catch Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Albies shed his walking boot last week and is taking part in light baseball activities. Assuming he feels good after playing catch, the 25-year-old is expected to ramp up his rehab process over the next few weeks. Albies will likely be in the mix to return from the injured list around mid-to-late August.
