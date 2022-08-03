'Batgirl' film axed by Warner Bros., won't be released on any platform

Read on www.today.com
Related
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
John Boyega Rejects Marvel for Now: I Want ‘Fresh Ideas’ and You Can’t Top ‘Iron Man’ Anyway
Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to go two or three months without an internet rumor claiming John Boyega is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One unconfirmed report from May said Boyega had already filmed a secret Marvel role, while another rumor dating back to 2021 claimed Boyega was involved in the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels.” However, Boyega has now shut down those rumors in an interview with Men’s Health, saying he is not interested in the MCU at this time. “That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega said about Marvel movies. “I want to...
Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
Russo Bros. Rejected Kevin Feige’s Pitch to Kill Off the Six Original Avengers: ‘Way Too Aggressive’
Click here to read the full article. “Avengers: Endgame” killed off Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige originally wanted an even bigger bloodbath. Filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo recently confirmed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that Feige pitched them on killing off all the original Avengers, meaning Chris Evans (Captain America), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) would’ve also met their demise. “There were lots of rumors swirling about who was gonna die,” Joe Russo said. “Kevin did actually pitch, at one point, taking...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’
Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
‘Stranger Things’ Star Jamie Campbell Bower Praised For Speaking Openly About Addiction
Click here to read the full article. Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has received praise and support for his decision to speak publicly about struggles with addiction. The British actor, who plays evil Vecna in the mega-hit, posted on social media that he was celebrating seven and a half years of sobriety, and sharing his experience of addiction and receiving hospital treatment. His message received thousands of likes and replies from those among his nearly one million followers. Nat Travis, a spokesperson for addiction charity Turning Point told the BBC of the positive effect such a high-profile figure speaking out could have...
NFL・
Jennette McCurdy Calls Out Nickelodeon’s Double Standard for Her and ‘Sam & Cat’ Costar Ariana Grande: ‘That Was the Moment I Broke’
Reflecting on her part. Jennette McCurdy addresses her personal and professional life in her upcoming memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died — which includes her tumultuous time on Nickelodeon. The former actress, 30, rose to fame playing Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 to 2012. After the show ended, McCurdy reprised her role in the […]
AOL Corp
'True Lies' Actress Tia Carrere Recalls Being Told She Was Too 'Ethnic' or 'Exotic' for Roles
Tia Carrere is looking back at racism she encountered early in her Hollywood career. The Filipino American actress/singer, 55, is known for roles in films like 1994's True Lies and 1992's Wayne's World, plus she was the voice of Nani in the 2002 Disney movie Lilo and Stitch. Next starring in Jo Koy's Easter Sunday movie, Carrere told Variety about being deemed to "ethnic" for roles when she first moved from Hawaii to start her acting career in 1984.
IN THIS ARTICLE
John Leguizamo and other Latino actors call out James Franco's casting as Fidel Castro
James Franco has reportedly been cast as Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro, and many Latino actors aren't happy.
CNBC
HBO Max is under new management, and fans are worried about the fate of shows like 'Hacks', 'Peacemaker' and 'South Side'
Fans of popular HBO Max original shows and movies are anxiously awaiting to hear their fate as rumors swirl that major changes are underway at the streaming service. Ever since HBO Max parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery earlier this year to become Warner Bros. Discovery, industry watchers have speculated that CEO David Zaslav will look to combine Discovery+ and HBO Max into a single streaming platform.
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?
Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
ETOnline.com
Ellen Pompeo to Have Limited Role on 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 as She Lands New Hulu Series
Ellen Pompeo is scaling back on her Grey’s Anatomy role after landing a new project. ET has learned that the 52-year-old actress will continue her role as the iconic Meredith Grey on season 19 of the medical drama in a limited capacity, appearing on eight episodes of the upcoming season.
TODAY.com
HBO Max and Discovery+ to merge into single streaming service
HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge into a single streaming service, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav announced on a second-quarter earnings call Thursday. The move reshuffles the streaming marketplace, where HBO Max is widely seen as a budding success story. HBO and HBO Max rose to a combined — and respectable — 76.8 million global subscribers at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year.
After Umbrella Academy And Sandman, Netflix Has Ordered Up Two More A+ Comic Book Adaptations (And Idris Elba Is Involved)
Netflix is bringing more top-notch comic book storytelling to streaming audiences, with Idris Elba, Bullet Train's director, and more involved.
Essence
HBO Max To Cease Producing Scripted Series
The fate of shows like 'Rap Sh!t', 'Love Life', 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin', and more hangs in the balance as the streamer scraps Max Originals programming. With news of HBO Max’s big merger with Discovery + has come uncertainty for many shows and creators as the company pivots in a new direction.
Jennette McCurdy says she was pressured to try alcohol while underage to give the 'iCarly' cast 'a little edge' like the 'Victorious' stars
In her new memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the star said that "The Creator" told her: "The 'Victorious' kids get drunk together all the time."
TechCrunch
HBO, HBO Max and Discovery+ report a combined total of 92.1M subscribers, plans for major restructuring
The total number of direct-to-consumer subscribers across HBO, HBO Max and Discovery+ was 92.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 1.7 million from the end of Q1 with 90.4 million subscribers. The company did not break down the over-the-top streaming services’ numbers individually, so it’s unclear what the exact number is in terms of HBO Max and Discovery+ subscriptions.
Comments / 0