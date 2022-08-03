Primary Vote Could Mean No Black Detroit Member in Congress

Read on www.usnews.com
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
US News and World Report
How the Overturning of Roe v. Wade May Affect Students' College Decisions
While searching for colleges, students typically consider factors like size, academic program options, proximity to home, cost and available clubs and sports. But given the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court – which hands the decision around the legality of abortions back to the states – the location of a college may now play an even bigger role in the selection process for some students.
US News and World Report
Biden Stays COVID Positive in Test on Thursday
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House. Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving, O'Connor said in the memo....
US News and World Report
‘Ugly,’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘Evil’: China Blasts G-7, EU Attempts to Deescalate Taiwan Crisis
Beijing on Thursday slammed an attempt by members of the G-7 and EU to ease tensions around Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip, dismissing their joint statement as “ugly,” “shameless,” “evil” and reminiscent of century-old attempts by Western powers to impose imperialist control over China.
US News and World Report
Former Puerto Rican Governor Vazquez Arrested for Accepting Political Favors
SAN JUAN (Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Thursday announced criminal charges against former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez, who was in office from 2019 to 2021, for alleged corruption during her 2020 election campaign. The former governor is charged with conspiracy, federal programs bribery and honest services wire fraud, the...
US News and World Report
After Griner Gets Jail, Russia Ready to Discuss Swap With U.S
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Friday it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with the United States in private, a day after a Russian court jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner for nine years for a drugs offence. The case against Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and Women's...
U.S. Senate Democrats battle to pass $430 billion climate, drug bill
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Saturday began debating a Democratic bill to address key elements of President Joe Biden's agenda - tackling climate change, lowering the costs of medication for the elderly and energy, while forcing corporations and the wealthy to pay more taxes.
Sixteen direct payments worth up to $1,700 remaining to go out to Americans in 2022 – see the exact deadlines
TENS of millions of Americans are still in line to receive direct stimulus payments before the end of the year. While the federal government has balked at approving another nationwide relief check, more than a dozen states are sending cash in 2022. Some state lawmakers approved relief packages in the...
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. August 1, 2022. More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, we are continually discovering just how long the road in front of us may well be. On Saturday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden — who had recently tested positive for COVID and then, after treatment with Pfizer’s Paxlovid medication, tested negative four days in a row — had tested positive again and had returned to COVID protocols prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). White House officials said Biden had not exhibited any symptoms and felt fine, but the new positive reading came up through routine testing.
US News and World Report
Ex-Lawmaker in Hawaii Bribery Case Donates to Campaigns
HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to...
US News and World Report
After Griner Trial, Kremlin Says: We'll Not Discuss Swaps in Public
(Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that possible prisoner exchanges with the United States should not be discussed in public because if they were then they would never take place. Speaking a day after U.S. basketball Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drugs charges,...
US News and World Report
White House: China's Actions Around Taiwan Are 'Provocative, Irresponsible'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Saturday that China's actions in and around the Taiwan Strait were provocative and irresponsible after Taiwan officials said Chinese aircraft and warships rehearsed an attack on the island. "These activities are a significant escalation in China's efforts to change the status quo....
Analysis-U.S. Senate Democrats' bill will make mark on climate, healthcare costs
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The $430 billion climate change, healthcare and tax bill the U.S. Senate began debating on Saturday night could deliver a major win for Democrats and could help reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change while also cutting costs for the elderly.
US News and World Report
Canada to Ban Handgun Import Until Passage of Gun Control Law
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada said on Friday it would temporarily ban the import of restricted handguns from Aug. 19 in a move designed to indirectly achieve goals of a gun control legislation proposed in May. The import ban would stay in place until a national freeze on handguns comes into force,...
US News and World Report
Pentagon Says Air Force General to Become Next Press Secretary
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday said Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder will become the next Pentagon press secretary in the next few weeks. Ryder replaces John Kirby, who earlier this summer became the White House's National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications. Ryder...
