Crashes closes Route 422 West at I-176 ramp in Cumru

Read on www.wfmz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
3 Delicious Brunch Spots in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Horseshoe Road Bridge Traffic Reduced to Single Lane in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TWP, PA — PennDOT is advising motorists in Lancaster County that a maintenance crew is scheduled to perform repairs next week to the Horseshoe Road (Route 1003) bridge spanning Amtrak Railroad tracks in East Lampeter Township. Work includes securing a loose expansion plate on top of the bridge.
Pa. man dies after being pinned underneath lawnmower
A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...
Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
sanatogapost.com
PennDOT Re-Opens New Hanover Square Road Bridge
NEW HANOVER PA – The New Hanover Square Road bridge over Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township officially reopened Friday (Aug. 5, 2022), following a closure of more than three years and a $2.7 million replacement project, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The bridge was closed in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A fatal crash with entrapment occurred in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 on Kingston Lane in South Brunswick, initial reports said. South Brunswick police said the road would be closed for three hours during an investigation. At...
Police find man, woman in NJ tractor-trailer cab incident with bleeding woman
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (PIX11) — Police on Thursday located the man, woman and tractor-trailer cab sought after someone reported the woman was bleeding and calling for help in New Jersey on Wednesday, officials said. Officers, unsure exactly what happened, questioned the man and woman on Thursday evening. Many feared the woman may have been abducted, […]
Police looking for help identifying men in Lehigh County parking stall attack
Pennsylvania State Police from Fogelsville are searching for a pair of men they say assaulted a woman at Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township. Police say the woman was moving away from her vehicle in a nearby parking stall when she was attacked by two men in dark clothing and masks at 11:21 p.m. on Saturday. The men fled in a dark-colored sedan, according to a police statement.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner rules on crash deaths of Whitehall girl, Reading man
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner has released new details about the 16-year-old girl and a man from Berks County who died following a crash in Whitehall Township on Sunday night. A motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads around 7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
Firefighter: As many as 10 feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in the wee hours of Friday, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover that the victims were his family, authorities said.A criminal investigation into the fire is underway, authorities said. The children who died in the fire were ages 5, 6 and 7, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens' Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two...
Lehigh Valley weather: Musikfest forecaster says storms stay away until after midnight
Another steamy weekend is in store for the Lehigh Valley, with the potential for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Musikfest fans, including those going to see Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday night on the Wind Creek Steel Stage, should luck out weather-wise, according to the Bethlehem festival’s official forecaster, Allentown-based EPAWA.
Man Missing from East Nottingham Township: Nissan Altima LDD2622
EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since July. 39-year-old Shawn Mabe was last seen at his residence in East Nottingham Township on July 24th. It is believed that he left in the pictured Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration LDD2622. Mabe is possibly in the southern Chester County area, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Search For Missing Chester County Man
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing Chester County man. Shawn Mabe, 39, was last seen at his Waterway Road home in East Nottingham Township on Sunday, July 24, Pennsylvania State Police said. Police believe Mabe is traveling in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima with the Pennsylvania license...
WFMZ-TV Online
N.J. DEP Holds Public Hearing on Proposed Jaindl Warehouses
WHITE TWP., N.J. - A public hearing on a proposed amendment impacting a potential warehouse development in White Township, New Jersey was held Friday morning. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection received comment on the proposed 519 Commerce Center Amendment to the Upper Delaware Water Quality Management Plan offered by Jaindl Land Co. The government agency received roughly two hours of public testimony, mostly from environmental activists who criticized the developer's plan to develop an 800,000 square foot warehouse next to the Delaware River on what is currently farmland. The project is proposed at 35 Foul Rift Rd. off Route 519. The total project features two warehouses totaling 2.6 million square feet on 580 acres between Foul Drift Road and Route 519.
Pennsylvania man thrown from car, dies in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Tuesday in Washington County. According to the news release, at around 1:30 p.m., MSP got a call of a car crash around Downsville Pile at Rench Rd., in Hagerstown. Police said the initial investigation showed that 51-year-old […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police name Five Most Wanted in Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area. State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals. Pictures and information...
newsworking.org
Two dead at scene of Motorcycle crash
At 7:00PM Sunday evening, Whitehall Police received a complaint of 40 motorcycles driving erratic southbound on Rt. 145 from the Sheetz Gas Station. Moments after that dispatch, Lehigh County transmitted the rescue box for Rt. 145 and Mechanicsville Road for a crash involving a motorcycle. Rescue companies extricated the driver...
Woman found dead in Florida had been linked to fire, homicide in central Pa.
A missing Shippensburg woman at the center of a double homicide and arson earlier this year has been found dead in Florida, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators said 31-year-old Jasmine L. Forbes traveled to Florida after her Southampton Township home was set on fire and two of her acquaintances gunned down Feb. 23, 2022.
wrnjradio.com
Employee accused of stealing money from Hunterdon County business
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a Readington Township business, police said. On Wednesday, August 3, at around 10:50 p.m., the manager of a local business contacted police to file a theft report, police said. Upon arrival, the manager...
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
Comments / 1