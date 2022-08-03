Crashes closes Route 422 West at I-176 ramp in Cumru

WHITE TWP., N.J. - A public hearing on a proposed amendment impacting a potential warehouse development in White Township, New Jersey was held Friday morning. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection received comment on the proposed 519 Commerce Center Amendment to the Upper Delaware Water Quality Management Plan offered by Jaindl Land Co. The government agency received roughly two hours of public testimony, mostly from environmental activists who criticized the developer's plan to develop an 800,000 square foot warehouse next to the Delaware River on what is currently farmland. The project is proposed at 35 Foul Rift Rd. off Route 519. The total project features two warehouses totaling 2.6 million square feet on 580 acres between Foul Drift Road and Route 519.

