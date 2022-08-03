Baileys Harbor lost one of our own last week. You might have seen her walking around town – a little lady, in all kinds of weather, striding through a town she loved. Francha had her hands, thoughts, beliefs and convictions in many endeavors. You might have observed her in action at our town meetings over the years adding her voice and concerns. Oh, we can’t forget her two Ps – poetry and politics!

BAILEYS HARBOR, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO