DAWG-PARK: Georgetown and Maryland Alums Set for Saturday ABL Action

247Sports
Maryland basketball recruiting: Final three schools, decision this weekend for Jamie Kaiser Jr.
Decision time has arrived for top Maryland basketball prospect Jamie Kaiser. Kaiser Jr. has pared his three to three schools -- Maryland, Indiana and Virginia -- and will announce his choice on Sunday. Kaiser Jr., a shooting guard from Burke, Va., who emerged in the spring as perhaps Kevin Willard's...
247Sports
Maryland Football: Opposing coaches dish anonymously on "fearless" Locksley, Terps' biggest question marks
In its annual scouting report of Big Ten teams through the eyes of opposing assistant coaches, Athlon presented a mixed view of the Maryland football team this season. The first person that comes up in any conversation of the Terps, of course, is Taulia Tagovailoa. As one coach noted, Tagovialoa is a gifted passer with a strong group of playmakers. But he has also a bad habit of turning the ball over.
247Sports
Kevin Anderson dishes on secrecy of Maryland's Big Ten move, while one Terps legend still resents it
In a look at the secrecy used by colleges considering switching to new athletic conferences, Seth Emerson of The Athletic featured former Maryland athletic director Kevin Anderson, who provided some insight on Maryland's secretive decision to join the Big Ten in 2012. (Secretive unless you were reading along at IMS, of course, but that's beside the point.)
cityofbasketballlove.com
Multiple generations of Villanova Wildcats help CTC to Rumph Classic victory
Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree was never on the same Villanova rosters as Reggie Redding and James Bell. Bell and Redding never suited up together either. Like many other players in Jay Wright’s tenure at the school, the group still has plenty of ties to each other and the program. “Once a...
247Sports
Maryland basketball recruiting: Terps get good news on another top target
Already looking for good news from one top recruit, Maryland basketball got some good news on another on Friday. Paul VI (Va.) guard DeShawn Harris-Smith included the Terps in his top five, along with Penn State, Xavier, Indiana and Villanova. Harris-Smith, the No. 52 player and No. 9 shooting guard...
This Jazz-Wizards Trade Lands Mike Conley In D.C.
Across the NBA, all 30 teams have the same goal – to win a championship. Whether they’re aiming to win one now, or later, is the relevant question. Some teams will enter 2022-23 with an all-or-nothing mentality. Others will enter into it knowing they’ve got no realistic chance of going all the way.
2023 Cleveland Glenville LB Arvell Reese Commits To Ohio State
The Buckeyes have now secured commitments from six of the top seven players in the state.
Ron Rivera calls out Washington Commanders players for ‘screwing around’ during practice
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera knows the value of practice reps in training camp and how important it is
Irmo to play for Junior Little League softball championship. How to watch, TV info
The Southeast Regional champions will take on Michigan for the World Series championship
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: Tre Walker is retiring
For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Commanders have a player who’s elected to retire. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has elected to hang up his cleats. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided...
