ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

DAWG-PARK: Georgetown and Maryland Alums Set for Saturday ABL Action

By whipple
casualhoya.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.casualhoya.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Maryland Football: Opposing coaches dish anonymously on "fearless" Locksley, Terps' biggest question marks

In its annual scouting report of Big Ten teams through the eyes of opposing assistant coaches, Athlon presented a mixed view of the Maryland football team this season. The first person that comes up in any conversation of the Terps, of course, is Taulia Tagovailoa. As one coach noted, Tagovialoa is a gifted passer with a strong group of playmakers. But he has also a bad habit of turning the ball over.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Kevin Anderson dishes on secrecy of Maryland's Big Ten move, while one Terps legend still resents it

In a look at the secrecy used by colleges considering switching to new athletic conferences, Seth Emerson of The Athletic featured former Maryland athletic director Kevin Anderson, who provided some insight on Maryland's secretive decision to join the Big Ten in 2012. (Secretive unless you were reading along at IMS, of course, but that's beside the point.)
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Local
Maryland College Basketball
State
Florida State
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
City
Georgetown, MD
College Park, MD
College Sports
College Park, MD
Basketball
College Park, MD
College Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Cowan Jr.
Person
Mike Riley
Person
Greg Whittington
Person
Henry Sims
Person
Greg Monroe
Person
Travis Garrison
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera: Tre Walker is retiring

For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Commanders have a player who’s elected to retire. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has elected to hang up his cleats. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy