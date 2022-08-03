'Reservation Dogs' Season 2 Review: Television's Most Compelling Characters Are Riveting As Ever

The Sandman is Netflix’s latest fantasy drama series and this one comes from the world of DC. Based on the graphic novels by Neil Gaiman, the story follows Morpheus, the King of Dreams. After being held as a prisoner for 106 years, Morpheus finally breaks free from his captivity and sets out on a quest to bring some regime back to the kingdom of Dreaming, a realm he used to rule. Like many Netflix series, the show boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Tom Sturridge, Asim Chaudhry¸ Charles Dance, and Gwendoline Christie, the latter two having previously collaborated on HBO's Game of Thrones. Along with many others, their appearances may be quite obvious onscreen, but one character who may have you puzzled by his looks is Mervyn Pumpkinhead, the chain-smoking caretaker. Well, you wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking you recognize his famous voice, as Mark Hamill voices the janitor of dreams.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO