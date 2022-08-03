'Reservation Dogs' Season 2 Review: Television's Most Compelling Characters Are Riveting As Ever

Read on collider.com
Making ‘The White Lotus’ Was Like “A Fever Dream-Type TV Camp,” Says Murray Bartlett – Contenders TV: The Nominees
Click here to read the full article. It sounds to good to be true, but it wasn’t: Actors were plucked from the hell that was the pandemic and dropped into a tropical bubble, where they would end up making The White Lotus for HBO. It would garner an astonishing 20 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “It all seems very surreal,” admitted star Murray Bartlett, who was joined at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event by fellow Emmy nominees Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn...
'The Sandman's Dream Vortex Explained: Who Is Rose Walker and What Are Her Powers?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, The Sandman. The second half of Netflix’s The Sandman adapts The Dolls House, the second volume of the comic book epic written by Neil Gaiman. In this story, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must track down escaped Nightmares and Dreams while dealing with Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai), a dream vortex who threatens to wipe out the waking world. But what exactly is a dream vortex? And why did Rose become such a powerful creature? Now that the first season of the series is available at Netflix, let’s discuss why a dream vortex is so dangerous both for the Dreaming and the waking world.
The 10 Best Episodes of 'Westworld' According to IMDb
Westworld is an amusement park. Only the wealthy can afford to attend as it is a completely immersive experience, allowing guests to live in a replica of the old American West. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) are two of the park’s hosts. Hosts are extremely sophisticated robots that look and feel authentically human, and highly advanced artificial intelligence completes the illusion. Guests of the park are free to do with the hosts as they wish, and since guests tend to be as ruthless as they are wealthy, that includes every carnal desire and criminal impulse.
'The Walking Dead': 9 Best Negan Quotes
Long after his days on Supernatural, Jeffrey Dean Morgan took the world of The Walking Dead by storm when he joined the hit AMC show as Negan, Season 6's primary villain who committed some of the most brutal murders in the show's history. In recent seasons, Negan has become more...
'Stranger Things' VFX Supervisor Breaks Down Blending CGI and Practical Effects on Vecna
We've all seen the extremely relatable behind-the-scenes shots of Jamie Campbell Bower sipping iced coffee in his Vecna makeup that Netflix dropped after we learned that the Stranger Things Season 4 baddie was created with an impressive combination of practical and CG effects. The menacing villain and his ever-moving vines have induced nightmares throughout the cursed small town of Hawkins, Indiana, and brought us some incredible closed captioning moments including [tentacles squelching wetly] and [hand unfurling creakily].
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Nicole Kidman Resigns AMC Deal After Viral Ad
For more than a year, pandemic restrictions prohibited people around the world from enjoying some of their favorite pastimes, such as having a drink with friends or visiting the theater for the newest movie. And even after restrictions began to ease, many remained hesitant to return to normal life. In...
‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’ First Look Video Brings Back Your Favorite Fast-Food Superheroes
Today, Adult Swim has unveiled the first footage of Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, an upcoming movie that’ll act as a revival of the beloved adult animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force. The film will bring Frylock (voiced by Carey Means), Master Shake (voiced by Dana Snyder), and Meatwad (voiced by Dave Willis) back together as they need to fight against a powerful new threat. That is, if they actually get some superhero work done.
Miranda Cosgrove Has Reacted To Jennette McCurdy's "iCarly" Allegations And It's Heartbreaking
“You can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles."
'Industry' Lets Its Female Characters Be Unlikable
Season 2 of Industry premiered Monday night on HBO, and its razor-sharp first episode marked an electric and satisfying opener to the season. For those that haven’t yet tuned in, Industry combines the high-stakes business world of Succession with Euphoria’s teen debauchery. The series follows Harper (Myha'la Herrold), Yasmin (Marisa Abela), and their Gen Z colleagues as they vie for power in the corrupt and competitive world of high finance at Pierpoint & Co., a top-tier investment bank in London. Season 2’s premiere sets up the parallel journeys Harper and Yasmin will embark on as they continue to lie, cheat, and manipulate their way to the top in a male-dominated industry. While they make plenty of morally ambiguous choices, the episode, written by the show's creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, consistently reminds us their ruthlessness is out of necessity, a means of survival in a cruel boy's club.
'Fifteen-Love': Aidan Turner, Ella Lily Hyland to Star in Prime Video's #MeToo Tennis Drama
Aidan Turner and Ella Lily Hyland (Silent Roar) are teaming up as coach and player for Prime Video's new tennis drama Fifteen-Love, according to Variety. It's the first series from the mind of Hania Elkington, and it follows a rising tennis star's relationship with the coach that helped her to the top. Not everything is as it seems on the surface though, as allegations change the dynamic of their union to the public.
'The Boys' Takes Aim at HBO Max and Discovery+ With Hysterical Vought++ Announcement
Well, somebody had to do it. If you’ve been following the recent updates from Warner Bros., HBO Max, and Discovery+ throughout this week, you know that’s hard to have a reaction other than “WTF is going on?” at the decisions that have been announced and/or leaked with the platforms’ content and their future plans. Between titles mysteriously disappearing from the catalog, anticipated movies getting shelved and filmmakers getting blindsided, Prime Video’s The Boys took to Twitter to poke fun at the mess that’s going on with HBO Discovery through a clever Vought announcement.
'The Sandman': Who Voices Merv Pumpkinhead?
The Sandman is Netflix’s latest fantasy drama series and this one comes from the world of DC. Based on the graphic novels by Neil Gaiman, the story follows Morpheus, the King of Dreams. After being held as a prisoner for 106 years, Morpheus finally breaks free from his captivity and sets out on a quest to bring some regime back to the kingdom of Dreaming, a realm he used to rule. Like many Netflix series, the show boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Tom Sturridge, Asim Chaudhry¸ Charles Dance, and Gwendoline Christie, the latter two having previously collaborated on HBO's Game of Thrones. Along with many others, their appearances may be quite obvious onscreen, but one character who may have you puzzled by his looks is Mervyn Pumpkinhead, the chain-smoking caretaker. Well, you wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking you recognize his famous voice, as Mark Hamill voices the janitor of dreams.
'The Sandman's John Dee Explained: Dreams Do Come True
Editor's Note: The following contains The Sandman spoilers.While Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman follows the same storyline as the comic books, the series also changes a few things in main characters' origins, including John Dee (David Thewlis). In the comic books, Gaiman tried to write the Endless epic inside the confines of the DC universe. So, when it was time to choose the big villain for his first volume, Preludes and Nocturnes, the writer used a forgotten Justice League villain, John Dee, aka Doctor Destiny. However, for the series, Netflix couldn’t use other DC characters, which led them to adapt the villain’s origin. So, who is John Dee in Netflix’s The Sandman? And how did they change the villain for the live-action adaptation?
Why 'Prey' Should Have Been Released In Theaters
Prey, the newest film in the long-running Predator series, is finally out after building a lot of buzz over the past several weeks. This was for good reason as director Dan Trachtenberg, who made the similarly strong 10 Cloverfield Lane, has created yet another work that carves out its place in a well-tread franchise that feels fresh. It features a riveting performance from Amber Midthunder as Naru, a resourceful hunter who is seeking to somehow track down the infamous Predator and kill it. Lean and mean with a sharp eye for striking visuals, it is a genuinely outstanding work that demands to be seen on the biggest canvas possible.
Which Shows & Movies Has HBO Max Secretly Taken Off the Streaming Service?
Amid restructuring, synergy, and the future combining of HBO Max and Discovery+ into a new entity, HBO Max has recently decided that some of its quality programming doesn’t need to be shown to its viewers. Over the last few weeks, HBO Max has been quietly taking off several HBO and HBO Max Originals from their streaming service, in addition to canceling movies that were almost completely finished.
'Abbott Elementary' Schools the Competition, Leads 2022 TCA Award Winners with Four Awards
ABC's comedy Abbott Elementary has schooled its competition, with the new series collecting four awards at this year's Television Critic Awards (TCA). Program of the Year was its top recognition, with creator and star Quinta Brunson winning for Individual Achievement in Comedy. These recognitions also made Abbott Elementary the most-nominated show of the year by the TCA.
‘Archer’ Season 13 Trailer Seeks a Mature and Responsible Leader for The Agency
The trailer for the thirteenth season of FX’s Archer has been released. The Emmy Award-winning adult animated comedy series will see us reunited with the world’s greatest spy in Sterling Archer, and show how the team is coping with a leadership vacuum at the very top of the agency.
From Krypto to Lockjaw: The 10 Most Iconic Super-Pets in Comics
With the abundance of comic book adaptations over the last decade or so, audiences have been introduced to a wide array of superheroes. The MCU, the DCEU, HBO’s Watchmen, Prime Video’s The Boys, and so many other movies and shows have helped build a strong era of superhero stories and characters. The superhero genre has become so popular that even heroes once considered low-tier and lesser known, like Shang-Chi and Blue Beetle, are getting their own stories told on the big screen and helping create a more diverse landscape in the genre. Lately, we’ve also seen some super-pets also get the spotlight.
From 'The Dark Knight Rises' to 'West Side Story': 10 Movies That Bring Old Classics to a Modern Setting
There's nothing quite like the old classics. For years, modern storytellers have been learning from the likes of Shakespeare and Dickens, including filmmakers. From legendary 60s epics like My Fair Ladyto modern action films that you wouldn't expect to be inspired by classics at all, such as Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, directors have found multiple ways to bring stories of yesteryear to a much more modern setting on the silver screen.
