Something Is Wrong With The Dreaming in New Clip for Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ [Exclusive]

'The Sandman's Dream Vortex Explained: Who Is Rose Walker and What Are Her Powers?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, The Sandman. The second half of Netflix’s The Sandman adapts The Dolls House, the second volume of the comic book epic written by Neil Gaiman. In this story, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must track down escaped Nightmares and Dreams while dealing with Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai), a dream vortex who threatens to wipe out the waking world. But what exactly is a dream vortex? And why did Rose become such a powerful creature? Now that the first season of the series is available at Netflix, let’s discuss why a dream vortex is so dangerous both for the Dreaming and the waking world.
'I Am Groot': Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Timeline, and Everything You Need to Know
When Is I Am Groot’s Release Date (And What's the Runtime)?. When Does I Am Groot Take Place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?. Ever since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017 Marvel fans have been taken aback by the cuteness of Baby Groot. The tree of few words has been a lovable and hilarious addition to the guardians, whether he has been fully grown or still just a sapling. Given that we missed quite a bit of Groot growing up (and the fact that Marvel fans love him) Disney has decided to release a miniseries focused on some of his amusing adventures from seedling to Guardian. Here's everything you need to know about I Am Groot.
The 10 Best Episodes of 'Westworld' According to IMDb
Westworld is an amusement park. Only the wealthy can afford to attend as it is a completely immersive experience, allowing guests to live in a replica of the old American West. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) are two of the park’s hosts. Hosts are extremely sophisticated robots that look and feel authentically human, and highly advanced artificial intelligence completes the illusion. Guests of the park are free to do with the hosts as they wish, and since guests tend to be as ruthless as they are wealthy, that includes every carnal desire and criminal impulse.
'Paper Girls' Star Sofia Rosinsky Reveals What She Expects from Season 2
It’s been a week since sci-fi action/comedy Paper Girls premiered on Prime Video, and there’s a lot to talk about in terms of story — especially when it comes to time travel and Stranger Things comparisons. However, the found family aspects of the story and the fact that the show puts past and future versions of the same characters to interact opens a whole different conversation about the series. This is what series star Sofia Rosinsky stopped by to discuss in an exclusive interview with Collider Ladies Night.
Which Shows & Movies Has HBO Max Secretly Taken Off the Streaming Service?
Amid restructuring, synergy, and the future combining of HBO Max and Discovery+ into a new entity, HBO Max has recently decided that some of its quality programming doesn’t need to be shown to its viewers. Over the last few weeks, HBO Max has been quietly taking off several HBO and HBO Max Originals from their streaming service, in addition to canceling movies that were almost completely finished.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans outraged with how ‘Ant-Man 3’ is treating MODOK
The Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing (MODOK) is set to appear as a villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but Marvel Cinematic Universe diehards are puzzled as to how they’ll fit into the film after recent news. In the comics, MODOK is a scientist for A.I.M. that...
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed
There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy
The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper
Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
hotnewhiphop.com
Khia Slams Beyoncé's "Renaissance" As "Devil-Worshipping Music"
Khia, best known for her 2002 hit, “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” slammed Beyoncé for her new album, Renaissance, labeling it "devil-worshipping music." She also called the singer out for interpolating Kelis' "Milkshake" for the track, "Energy." Khia's rant was shared by the celebrity blogger KenBarbie...
'Nope': Who Are the Fake-Out Aliens?
Editor's Note: The following contains Nope spoilers.Going into Nope, no one knew exactly what the plot would entail. The trailer, as most do these days, seemed to give away too much detail, showing a flying saucer dropping from the clouds, hinting that this would be Jordan Peele’s version of an alien invasion film. Many fans didn’t trust that idea, however. It seemed too easy for the complicated mind of Jordan Peele, who gave us such twists and turns with Get Out and Us.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Kid Capri To Wiz Khalifa: I Would’ve Swung On You
Last weekend, Wiz Khalifah was performing at a show in Los Angeles, where DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron deejayed for the “Black And Yellow” rapper. Something occurred where Wiz can be seen and heard going off on Danger and Tron in front of the fans during his performance. The world famous DJ Kid Capri recently took to social media to express his distaste towards Wiz’s onstage tantrum and even said that if it were him, he would’ve put his hands on him.
‘Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm’ First Look Video Brings Back Your Favorite Fast-Food Superheroes
Today, Adult Swim has unveiled the first footage of Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, an upcoming movie that’ll act as a revival of the beloved adult animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force. The film will bring Frylock (voiced by Carey Means), Master Shake (voiced by Dana Snyder), and Meatwad (voiced by Dave Willis) back together as they need to fight against a powerful new threat. That is, if they actually get some superhero work done.
'Stranger Things' VFX Supervisor Breaks Down Blending CGI and Practical Effects on Vecna
We've all seen the extremely relatable behind-the-scenes shots of Jamie Campbell Bower sipping iced coffee in his Vecna makeup that Netflix dropped after we learned that the Stranger Things Season 4 baddie was created with an impressive combination of practical and CG effects. The menacing villain and his ever-moving vines have induced nightmares throughout the cursed small town of Hawkins, Indiana, and brought us some incredible closed captioning moments including [tentacles squelching wetly] and [hand unfurling creakily].
'The Sandman's John Dee Explained: Dreams Do Come True
Editor's Note: The following contains The Sandman spoilers.While Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman follows the same storyline as the comic books, the series also changes a few things in main characters' origins, including John Dee (David Thewlis). In the comic books, Gaiman tried to write the Endless epic inside the confines of the DC universe. So, when it was time to choose the big villain for his first volume, Preludes and Nocturnes, the writer used a forgotten Justice League villain, John Dee, aka Doctor Destiny. However, for the series, Netflix couldn’t use other DC characters, which led them to adapt the villain’s origin. So, who is John Dee in Netflix’s The Sandman? And how did they change the villain for the live-action adaptation?
'The Boys' Takes Aim at HBO Max and Discovery+ With Hysterical Vought++ Announcement
Well, somebody had to do it. If you’ve been following the recent updates from Warner Bros., HBO Max, and Discovery+ throughout this week, you know that’s hard to have a reaction other than “WTF is going on?” at the decisions that have been announced and/or leaked with the platforms’ content and their future plans. Between titles mysteriously disappearing from the catalog, anticipated movies getting shelved and filmmakers getting blindsided, Prime Video’s The Boys took to Twitter to poke fun at the mess that’s going on with HBO Discovery through a clever Vought announcement.
