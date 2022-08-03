ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

Boil water advisory for parts of Abita Springs

NEW ORLEANS — This morning, a boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of Abita Springs. Officials issued the advisory after a car hit a flushing line, causing the water pressure to drop. If you live between 12th St and Walker St and Highway 59 and Minkler, you...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
WWL

Eyewitness News get trash picked up after week of neglect

NEW ORLEANS — Adrian Ospina called Eyewitness News this week about trash that was piling up in his neighborhood for more than a month. The main pile he was concerned about was located near Audubon Street and Earheart Boulevard. “This particular time it’s been about five weeks since the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

I-10 flyover to MSY delayed until 2023

KENNER (WVUE) - Taxi driver Sukanta Modak says congestion on I-10 heading to Armstrong International Airport is a traffic nightmare right now. “It’s really hard, especially between rush hour, it’s really hard,” Modak said. The backups on the interstate and Loyola Drive are blamed on a $125...
KENNER, LA
City, Entergy offering assistance to people struggling to pay sky-high bills

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents continue to raise concerns about skyrocketing energy costs over the hot summer months. In response, the city of New Orleans is hosting a two-day event at Joe Brown Park to help renters, who have past due utility bills. Funding from the CARES Act will help settle those balances for qualifying residents. People who own their homes are not eligible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Over 1,000 customers without power in Lafourche Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is reporting power outages as storms move across the area. There are more than 1,000 outages in the Larose area of Lafourche Parish. There are also little more than 200 customers in the dark in Tangipahoa Parish. On the West Bank, Entergy is reporting about 200 people without power in Gretna.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

City of New Orleans hosts two-day utility assistance event

The city of New Orleans hosted its second and final day of utility assistance for renters who were at risk of electric or water disconnection. The utility assistance event started Tuesday and ended Wednesday at the Joe Brown Recreational Center. Wednesday morning, people were already lined up outside to receive...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
