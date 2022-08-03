Read on www.wwltv.com
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Municipal and Traffic Court set to reopen in limited capacity Monday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court is set to reopen with limited operations Monday after repairs were made to the building. According to Judge Mark J Shea, the City assured MTC judges that emergency repairs have been made and no electrical danger exists. Judge Shea said...
Boil Water Advisory issued for portions of New Orleans Westbank
NEW ORLEANS — A boil water advisory has been issued for the lower coast of Algiers and other parts of the New Orleans Westbank, according to a release from the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO). The release says that a contractor broke a 12" water main...
Jefferson Parish residents can now apply for emergency mortgage assistance
Through the Jefferson Community Action Program JeffCAP, a $40,000 donation from the non-profit will cover up to three months of payments for eligible applicants.
Boil water advisory for parts of Abita Springs
NEW ORLEANS — This morning, a boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of Abita Springs. Officials issued the advisory after a car hit a flushing line, causing the water pressure to drop. If you live between 12th St and Walker St and Highway 59 and Minkler, you...
School supply giveaway for Orleans students is Friday at 5 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS — Many students in Orleans Parish have returned back to campus for their first week of school, and on Friday evening Mayor Latoya Cantrell's office will give away supplies at the Milne Rec Center in Gentilly. It's a much welcomed event as so many parents are battling...
fox8live.com
St. Tammany I-12 widening projects slightly delayed, as more roadwork projects are set to begin
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A spokesperson for Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development said interstate construction on phase two of the I-12 expansion project is delayed after contractors experienced challenges with bridge work. “The second phase which goes over the Tchefuncte River is experiencing delays,” said DOTD...
wbrz.com
Thousands of gallons of oil spills into Bayou Sorrel, Coast Guard monitoring cleanup
NEW ORLEANS - Approximately 4,000 gallons of crude oil entered the waters of Bayou Sorrel following a leak from the nearby WCC Oil and Gas facility. According to a press release from the United States Coast Guard, the leak happened July 31 while WCC was piping into an oil containment system directly from its well heads.
NOLA.com
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
Eyewitness News get trash picked up after week of neglect
NEW ORLEANS — Adrian Ospina called Eyewitness News this week about trash that was piling up in his neighborhood for more than a month. The main pile he was concerned about was located near Audubon Street and Earheart Boulevard. “This particular time it’s been about five weeks since the...
fox8live.com
I-10 flyover to MSY delayed until 2023
KENNER (WVUE) - Taxi driver Sukanta Modak says congestion on I-10 heading to Armstrong International Airport is a traffic nightmare right now. “It’s really hard, especially between rush hour, it’s really hard,” Modak said. The backups on the interstate and Loyola Drive are blamed on a $125...
Utility assistance badly needed for many in New Orleans as prices soar
NEW ORLEANS — As the cost of utilities gets higher, lines for assistance paying bills are getting longer. That was the case Wednesday at a special event. It's for those having difficulty when it comes to basic, every day needs. The assistance is only for payment towards utility bills.
NOLA.com
Unpermitted demolition at original Ruth's Chris Steak House sparks preservation debate
To Nick Matulich Jr., it wasn’t just an old awning. For decades, his father spent weekends tending to the vacant building on the corner of Broad Street and Ursulines Avenue. It was painted white and red, with a Spanish-style terra cotta awning hanging over the corner entrance. Taking care...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell to propose across-the-board raises for thousands of city employees
Mayor LaToya Cantrell is maneuvering to increase employee wages across all city departments in her administration’s latest attempt to deal with a crippling labor shortage. It would be the first across-the-board pay hike for city employees in several years, potentially covering every member of the city workforce. The administration...
WDSU
City, Entergy offering assistance to people struggling to pay sky-high bills
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents continue to raise concerns about skyrocketing energy costs over the hot summer months. In response, the city of New Orleans is hosting a two-day event at Joe Brown Park to help renters, who have past due utility bills. Funding from the CARES Act will help settle those balances for qualifying residents. People who own their homes are not eligible.
New Orleans offering assistance to aid people facing utility shut-offs, here’s how you can apply.
ontinue to rise as the summer sun beats down, the City of New Orleans has unveiled another round of utility assistance to help those facing shut-offs.
Over 1,000 customers without power in Lafourche Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is reporting power outages as storms move across the area. There are more than 1,000 outages in the Larose area of Lafourche Parish. There are also little more than 200 customers in the dark in Tangipahoa Parish. On the West Bank, Entergy is reporting about 200 people without power in Gretna.
Demonstrators protest costly energy bills at Entergy HQ in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Higher than normal electric bills have gotten a lot of folks heated lately. In New Orleans, it’s led to a few months of protection for Entergy customers, but there are calls for those protections to be given to all Entergy customers. Taking their voices and...
AG's office expected to file formal charges against Bob Dean soon
NEW ORLEANS — Embattled Louisiana nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr. is facing fast-approaching legal deadlines as the one-year anniversary approaches of the ill-fated evacuation of more than 800 of his nursing home patients into his poorly-equipped and leaky warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish. Dean traveled from his home in...
Ochsner announces upcoming blood drives in the Greater New Orleans area
NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner Blood Bank has announced upcoming blood donation events in the Greater New Orleans area for the month of August. All blood types are accepted, but Ochsner says they are experiencing a significant shortage of platelets and Type O blood cells. Blood donations go directly to...
WDSU
City of New Orleans hosts two-day utility assistance event
The city of New Orleans hosted its second and final day of utility assistance for renters who were at risk of electric or water disconnection. The utility assistance event started Tuesday and ended Wednesday at the Joe Brown Recreational Center. Wednesday morning, people were already lined up outside to receive...
WWL
