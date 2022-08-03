Access Energy Cooperative Members Celebrate in the Heat

Read on kilj.com
Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association to Hold Open House and Field Day Ribbon cutting on new research farm facility
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Iowa – Farmers and farm businesses in southeastern Iowa are invited to join the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach on Sept. 8 at the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm for an open house and ribbon cutting for their new Research and Learning Center building and to celebrate the Southeast Research Farm’s 35th anniversary. The event will start at noon with a complimentary lunch, which will include hamburgers grilled by the Washington County Cattlemen.
Inaugural Women in Ag Farm Crawl in Washington, Henry Counties
WASHINGTON, Iowa – The inaugural Women in Ag Farm Crawl is set for Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Washington County and the Washington County Women in Agriculture Advisory Board are planning the event. The farm crawl will feature...
BIKE VAN BUREN XXXVI AUGUST 20-21, 2022
The Villages of Van Buren County, Iowa will be hosting the 36TH annual Bike Van Buren on August 20 & 21. Bicycling enthusiasts will pedal their way through the rolling countryside and river valley of the historical villages during this two-day event in Southeast Iowa. The Villages will welcome the bicyclists with refreshments and outstanding hospitality, all included as part of the registration fee! The routes will lead you through some of the most picturesque settings in Iowa! You can register for Bike Van Buren online at villagesofvanburen.com through August 17. Walk-up registration is welcome and will be held at the Keosauqua City Park, Saturday 7-8:30am. Walk-up registration will also be at the Keosauqua City Park on Sunday from 7:30-8:00am for riders that only plan to go that day. Two-day registration fees: Adults: $45, Children under 18 years: $37. Single day registration: Adults: $35, Children $27.
Hoot Wilson (final arrangements)
William John “Hoot” Wilson, 57, of Mount Pleasant, died Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his home. He was born in Burlington, Iowa on July 6, 1965 to William C. and Linda J. McCleeary Wilson. He was a 1984 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and a member of the Mount Pleasant First United Methodist Church, where he married Jodi Lynn O’Neill on December 22, 1990.
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
John Clark Schlatter
John Clark Schlatter, 69, of Hopkins, MN peacefully passed away on Thursday February 10, 2022 at Emerald Crest Memory Care, surrounded by his loved ones. John Clark Schlatter was born on January 24, 1953 in Mt Pleasant IA to Glenn and Jeanette (Zickefoose) Schlatter. John was a member of First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant and graduated from Mt Pleasant High School in 1972. After working for a year for the Mt Pleasant Newspaper he joined the Navy. He was stationed at the San Diego Naval base and proudly served his country for four years. Following his honorary discharge he remained in San Diego working for a printing company for the next 16 years. In 1988 he married Lori Moyle from LaCrosse, WI. They made their home in San Diego and their family became complete when their son, Nathan Timothy was born in 1991. In 1999, John packed up his family and they moved to the Twin Cities and settled in Hopkins, MN. John found his nitch in driving shuttle for various hotels in the area. He especially liked driving the airline pilots and hearing about their adventures.
Richard Eugene Elefson
Richard Eugene Elefson, 86, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Columbus Regional Health in Columbus, Indiana. Richard was born September 6, 1935, in Osage, Iowa, the son of Raymond and Josephine (Pullen) Elefson. He received his bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Iowa. On June 23, 1957, Richard was united in marriage to Beverley Mills in Washington, Iowa. He worked as a realtor for more than 60 years, and was a member of the Methodist Church as well as the National Association of Realtors. Richard served his community as a city council member and mayor of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. He was an avid reader and enjoyed researching genealogy.
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship
The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
William John “Hoot” Wilson
William John “Hoot” Wilson, 57, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his home. According to his wishes, his body will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Elliott Chapel, New London, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark
You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
FM woman wins $300K on Crossword scratch ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman who won a $300,000 lottery prize said her big win came at a great time. “I’m getting ready to retire in January, so this is going to make me not worry so much,” Tammy Arevalo told officials Friday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb
One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
Dorothy M. Halm
Dorothy M. Halm, 82, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by family. Friends may call on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, the casket will remain closed per Dorothy’s wishes. The family will not be present. Private family services will be held and burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant.
Iowa Farmer Dies In Tragic Farm Accident
Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
Fort Madison police warn of scams locally
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are warning area residents of a scam. Police said the Amazon $1000 scam keeps claiming victims locally. It usually involves a claim that their social security number has been put on hold and they are the victims of identity theft. According to...
Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
One dead after car crashes into house in Wapello County
WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A car crashed into a home in Ottumwa on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of one person. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, law enforcement responded to a report of a car that crashed into a person’s house at around 9:54 a.m. in the 600 block of East […]
