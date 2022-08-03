Read on mageenews.com
Dorothy I Mickey obituary 1924~2022
Dorothy I Mickey, 97 of Gettysburg, PA passed away at Paramount Living Center on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born October 16, 1924 in Fairfield, PA she was the daughter of the late Clain C. & Fannie B. (Baker) McCleaf, Sr. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Earl...
Nora H Cohee obituary 1929~2022
Nora H Cohee (Sullivan) born April 17, 1929, celebrated her 93rd birthday on her favorite holiday, Easter 2022. Nora entered eternity on Sunday, July 31, 2022, joining her father, Dennis Sullivan (Co. Cork) and mother, Mary Corcoran (Co. Mayo), her eight siblings and her husband, Gerard “Jerry” Joseph Cohee, who will surely be celebrating Nora’s arrival.
Donna Lee Gardenhour obituary 1940~2022
Mrs. Donna Lee Gardenhour (Wagaman), 82, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Born May 24, 1940, in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Reverend Arnold Sr. and Mary E. (Kuhn) Wagaman. She and her husband, the late Mr. Russell L....
