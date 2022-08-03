ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Dorothy I Mickey obituary 1924~2022

Dorothy I Mickey, 97 of Gettysburg, PA passed away at Paramount Living Center on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born October 16, 1924 in Fairfield, PA she was the daughter of the late Clain C. & Fannie B. (Baker) McCleaf, Sr. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Earl...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Nora H Cohee obituary 1929~2022

Nora H Cohee (Sullivan) born April 17, 1929, celebrated her 93rd birthday on her favorite holiday, Easter 2022. Nora entered eternity on Sunday, July 31, 2022, joining her father, Dennis Sullivan (Co. Cork) and mother, Mary Corcoran (Co. Mayo), her eight siblings and her husband, Gerard “Jerry” Joseph Cohee, who will surely be celebrating Nora’s arrival.
OBITUARIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy