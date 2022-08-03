Wapello Man Sentenced to Six Months in Federal Prison For Failing to File Income Tax Returns

Read on kilj.com
KCRG.com
Keswick company executive charged with fraud, failing to pay over $440,000 in employment taxes
KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Keswick made his first appearance in federal court in Des Moines on tax and bank fraud charges. 59-year-old Thomas Sieren, who was Vice President of TCS Fabricating, Inc., allegedly failed to pay over $440,000 to the IRS between 2016 and 2020. Sieren also allegedly submitted two Paycheck Protection Program loan applications in which he falsely represented that the company had employees for which it paid payroll taxes.
KBUR
United States Settles $1.66 Million Healthcare Fraud Claim Against Iowa Dermatologist
Des Moines, IA- An eastern Iowa dermatologist has agreed to settle fraud claims for over $1 million. Eastern Iowa Dermatology, PLC, located in Bettendorf, and Dr. Manish Kumar have agreed to pay $1.66 million to resolve allegations for violations of the False Claims Act by submitting false claims to Medicare for dermatology office visits and the destruction or removal of skin tags and lesions.
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
Central Illinois Proud
Local sheriff’s offices get temporary restraining order against Pritzker, IDHS
UPDATE (5:18 p.m.) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) has complied with transport orders allowing the Knox County Sheriff to transport all five unfit defendants in the Knox County jail to IDHS mental health hospitals. MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Six sheriff’s offices across Illinois now have...
KCJJ
Alleged fight at residential facility leads to Iowa City man’s arrest
An alleged fight at Shelter House’s residential facility has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Police were called to the 501 Apartments on Southgate Avenue Tuesday night on reports of two men fighting on the premises. Upon arrival, they detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from 37-year-old Darius Stewart’s breath. He reportedly stated that he was in a fight with another man. When officers spoke to the other party, Stewart approached and was told repeatedly to step away.
kilj.com
Inaugural Women in Ag Farm Crawl in Washington, Henry Counties
WASHINGTON, Iowa – The inaugural Women in Ag Farm Crawl is set for Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Washington County and the Washington County Women in Agriculture Advisory Board are planning the event. The farm crawl will feature...
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
Police: Vehicle burglaries tied to fraud at local banks
The DeWitt Police Department needs your help finding a person of interest involved with a string of vehicle burglaries at Westbrook Park that’s connected to fraud at local banks. The person(s) breaks into vehicles parked at parks, sports complexes or other large gatherings by smashing out windows and grabbing items like purses, wallets, debit/credit cards […]
Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice
A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
KIMT
Stepdaughter and accomplice charged with murder of Iowa woman found dead in July
PALO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people, including the stepdaughter of a Palo woman found dead in July, have been charged in her murder. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was conducting a welfare check on 58-year-old Jodie Bevans on July 15 when they found her dead in her home. Samantha Bevans,...
KCRG.com
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
KWQC
Thiel sentenced to jail in 2020 fatal LeClaire boat crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Pleasant Valley man was sentenced Wednesday to one year in the Scott County Jail with all but 90 days suspended for his role in a boat crash that left two people dead in 2020 in LeClaire. James William Thiel, 46, was convicted in April of...
KWQC
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash. Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound...
cbs2iowa.com
Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
Iowa Job Opportunities Knock At New Job Fair Next Monday
IowaWORKS, will host “Opportunity Knocks Monday,” August 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1801A East Kimberly Road, Davenport. The weekly hiring event is held every Monday with a diverse group of employers each week. The lineup of employers for August 8 are:. Michelle’s Vocational Placement LLC...
KCRG.com
Crews rescue RV park residents during flash flooding in Jefferson County
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has infuriated China, which has retaliated with military force. UnityPoint Des Moines closes 50 beds amid declining COVID-19 hospitalizations. Updated: 5 hours ago. UnityPoint Des Moines said it has closed about 40-50 beds, out of 650 it has, in response to decreased...
ourquadcities.com
‘Person of interest’ in Trudy Appleby case has died
A 61-year-old man who in August 2020 was named a “person of interest” in the Trudy Appleby missing-person case has died. David Whipple, of Colona, died Monday at his home, according to a funeral home obituary. In 2020: Police name two ‘persons of interest‘. Moline Police named...
qctoday.com
UPDATE: Davenport Police Department identifies serial spray-painting suspect
Update: Davenport Police Department has identified the "individual involved" in the case, according to a press release. The department, however, released no further details about the identity of the individual or their role. Original story:. The Davenport Police Department is looking for a gray suspect vehicle that was reported as...
kilj.com
BIKE VAN BUREN XXXVI AUGUST 20-21, 2022
The Villages of Van Buren County, Iowa will be hosting the 36TH annual Bike Van Buren on August 20 & 21. Bicycling enthusiasts will pedal their way through the rolling countryside and river valley of the historical villages during this two-day event in Southeast Iowa. The Villages will welcome the bicyclists with refreshments and outstanding hospitality, all included as part of the registration fee! The routes will lead you through some of the most picturesque settings in Iowa! You can register for Bike Van Buren online at villagesofvanburen.com through August 17. Walk-up registration is welcome and will be held at the Keosauqua City Park, Saturday 7-8:30am. Walk-up registration will also be at the Keosauqua City Park on Sunday from 7:30-8:00am for riders that only plan to go that day. Two-day registration fees: Adults: $45, Children under 18 years: $37. Single day registration: Adults: $35, Children $27.
