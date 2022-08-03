Dorinda Medley Is "So Excited" About Her New Apartment: See Inside

Read on www.bravotv.com
Dorinda Medley’s Net Worth May Surprise Some ‘RHONY’ Fans
Dorinda Medley is known for her Berkshires Mansion Blue Stone Manor and her epic one-liners on the ‘RHONY’ — but what is the ‘Make It Nice’ author’s net worth?
Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off
Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dorinda Medley reunites with Carole Radziwill after return to NYC
Dorinda Medley and Carole Radziwill have officially reunited in New York City. The former “Real Housewives of New York City” stars grabbed dinner together at Italian hotspot Casa Cipriani on Wednesday, following Medley’s return to the Big Apple. The Bravolebrities were celebrating a birthday for one of their mutual friends. Medley, 57, shared a photo of the group of 10 sitting down at dinner via Instagram, along with a video of them smiling and cheers-ing for the camera. “And ‘Just Like That’ Old New York is back in town Simply ♥️ #happybirthday #oldfriends #jonathanmorr,” Medley captioned her post. Several fans flooded the comments section...
Brandi Glanville Wants Andy Cohen To Host Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Reunion
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 has ended and it already feels gone too soon. Sure, Dorinda Medley’s blood pressure probably went down tenfold since the ladies vacated Bluestone Manor, with their bedroom snacks and shoes upstairs. But we all loved watching the beautiful disaster that came from it.
Dorinda Medley returns to the same NYC building she just moved out of
Dorinda Medley is back, baby! In the Big Apple, that is. The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum is returning to Manhattan after snapping up an apartment in the same 17-story Upper East Side building she just moved out of. “I’m back, New York City! I can’t believe I found my new apartment in my old building,” Medley, 57, told the Daily Mail Thursday. The newspaper reported that the former Bravolebrity paid $1.25 million for the 760-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that includes a loft and overlooks the posh neighborhood. The unit features hardwood floors, white walls, stainless steel appliances and large windows that...
Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’
The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
Teresa Giudice Reacts To Ex-Husband Joe Giudice Hitting On Her Future Sister-In-Law
Teresa Giudice will soon have more sister-in-law to deal with. But this time she’s happy about it. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is getting married to fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August. And will end up gaining a sister in Dr. Veronica Ruelas. The two seem to get along extremely well. Veronica is even rumored to be a bridesmaid in the wedding. But after posting a picture on Instagram posing with Veronica and Louie’s other sister, Jennifer Ruelas, ex-husband Joe Giudice took notice.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton Is Under Fire in Explosive Mid-Season Trailer
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. Kathy Hilton's sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills looks like it will be anything but hunky dory. Bravo just released the explosive mid-season trailer for RHOBH season 12 on July 21 and Kyle Richards' big...
Pregnant Abbie Duggar, Joy-Anna and Katey Enjoy Lunch Date with Esther Bates: See Photos
Moms’ day out! 19 Kids and Counting alum Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and sisters-in-law Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) and Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) enjoyed a girls’ lunch date with Bringing Up Bates star Esther Bates (née Keyes). “God sure knew what I needed when...
Jane Seymour’s Kids Are Her World! See Photos of the Bond Girl With Her 4 Children
Balancing a Hollywood career and motherhood isn’t easy, but somehow, Jane Seymour makes it look effortless! The Live and Let Die actress is a doting mom of four kids: Katherine Flynn, Sean Flynn, John Stacy Keach and Kristopher Steven Keach. She absolutely loves spending time with her children and documenting their hangouts with sweet family photos.
Martha Stewart’s Daughter Alexis: Everything To Know About Her Only Child
The legendary Martha Stewart, 81, has a legacy aside from her famous cooking shows and kitchenware lines – her daughter! That’s right, Martha has only one child and it is her daughter Alexis Stewart. Martha had her daughter back in 1965 when she was married to her husband Andrew Stewart. Both Martha and Andrew called it quits in 1990 after 29 years of marriage.
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Marilyn Monroe would have celebrated her 96th birthday this year. This August 5th marks the 60th anniversary of her death and Monroe remains as important as ever, a Hollywood icon that’s just as mysterious and alluring as she was when she first appeared onscreen. Part of Monroe’s...
Real Housewives Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Has A Crush On Ashley Darby
Braunwyn Windham-Burke knows that the fastest way to get over a heartbreak is to take another shot at love. So, after a recent breakup from girlfriend Victoria Brito, she’s gearing up to get back into the dating scene. But this time, she might be planning on taking a dip into the pool of Real Housewives. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted to E! News that she has a little crush on a fellow Housewife who’s also newly single but well outside the Orange County orbit. It’s The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby!
Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding
Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
Jill Zarin And Vicki Gunvalson Are Jealous The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 Cast Is Going To Thailand To Film
Before Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club even finished airing, Peacock announced the details of the next season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Ex-Wives Club was the second season of the hit series, the first one filming in Turks and Caicos. But season 2 ended up in the chilly fall air of the Berkshires, hosted at Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor. So when cast members Vicki Gunvalson and Jill Zarin found out the season 3 cast was jetting off to tropical Thailand, they weren’t thrilled.
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
Martha Stewart Celebrates Turning 81 With a Selfie After a "Bit Too Much" Chardonnay
Martha Stewart is 81 and ready for fun. The lifestyle guru — who, over the years, has had her own television shows, magazine, and houseware line, among other things — celebrated turning 81 on Aug. 3 in a way likely all too familiar to other birthday revelers. Posting...
Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
Every orange can’t last forever! Following exits from OG star Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Jo De La Rosa, Us Weekly is revisiting favorite former Real Housewives of Orange County stars. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, Vicki announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show.
When in Thailand! Peacock Reveals First Cast Photo of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3
The Real Housewives are taking on Thailand together — and now there's proof!. On Wednesday, Bravo and Peacock shared the first cast photo for season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in a joint post on Instagram. The snapshot was posted two days after the new season...
Dr. Jen shades Tamra Judge’s ‘RHOC’ return: ‘Her whole world is Housewives’
This week Dr. Jen Armstrong joins us on “Virtual Reali-tea” to dish about her first season on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” She reveals which cast members reached out to her after she was not asked back by Bravo. And what does Dr. Jen really think about the return of Tamra Judge? Watch and find out on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube and check out our podcast!
