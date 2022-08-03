Read on tvovermind.com
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
TVOvermind
What You Didn’t Know About Mimi Rogers and Tom Cruise’s Marriage
Tom Cruise has been one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry for decades. Although he has done his best to stay relatively private, that’s been nearly impossible with the fame he has achieved. However, fans who feel they know a lot about him probably still don’t know much about his relatively brief marriage to Mimi Rogers. The marriage, which was Mimi’s second and Tom’s first, lasted from 1987 to 1990. They did not have any children together. Even though Tom and Mimi were both reasonably early in their careers during the marriage, the couple still made headlines. However, since the information wasn’t as accessible as it is today, many details about the relationship have always been somewhat sparse. However, if you have always wanted to know a little bit more about Mimi Rogers and Tom Cruise’s relationship, you’ve come to the right place. Continue reading to find out what you didn’t know about Mimi Rogers and Tom Cruise’s marriage.
thebrag.com
‘Coyote Ugly’ lead says she was viciously body shamed during filming
Coyote Ugly actress Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she was told she’s “not beautiful” and viciously body-shamed while filming the 2000 blockbuster. Lynskey played Gloria in the hit movie, who moved with the character Violet Sanford to pursue a musical career in New York. The NZ-born actor told The Hollywood Reporter that crew members were “disappointed” about her size, despite her being an Australian size eight.
16 Comedic Actors Who Absolutely Nailed Dramatic Roles, And I Am In Awe Of Their Talents
"I don’t get offered stuff where it’s just about relationships and family and love. It’s like, 'It’s about a family.' 'OK, and are there any animals talking in it?'"
TVOvermind
How Many Jeepers Creepers Movies Will There Be?
There’s always a question of how many movies absolutely HAVE to be a part of a franchise, but the answer is usually something along the lines of so long as there’s money in it or so long as people are enjoying it. Oh yes, the two can be exclusive. When talking about Jeepers Creepers, though, it’s fair to wonder how many movies this tale will go before it’s finally played out since the truth is that the Creeper, that leathery-skinned individual who frightened so many people in the first movie, has a long origin that needs to be told. How many times he might be retconned and how many times he’ll need to come back to life is hard to say since the last three movies have been kind of, well, meh. Of course, a lot of people would disagree since they happen to enjoy this strange but compelling villain that has been able to exist for so long. But one thing that makes it hard to really get into this character is that, unlike many villains, there is no obvious way to end him for good, which means there could be sequels that hit double digits.
TVOvermind
Sadie Sink Boyfriend History and Other Personal Facts
While there’s no doubt that “Stranger Things” helped the young cast gain other opportunities and recognition outside of the uniquely borderline-paranormal teen drama. Sadie Sink had a somewhat established career before she joined “Stranger Things” in Season 2. Within the acting realm and outside of it, Sadie Sink has done some pretty exciting things, from acting to interacting with other celebrities and projects for others to her wealth and boyfriend history. Fans of “Stranger Things” have expected her to have a real-life relationship with the actor behind Lucas, Caleb McLaughlin, but they have been confirmed as strictly close friends. While the actress had a career before “Stranger Things,” she also has a personality outside of acting that may surprise her newer fans with some personal facts about Sadie Sink, such as boyfriend history, past work, and more about the 20-year-old favorite.
