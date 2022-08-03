There’s always a question of how many movies absolutely HAVE to be a part of a franchise, but the answer is usually something along the lines of so long as there’s money in it or so long as people are enjoying it. Oh yes, the two can be exclusive. When talking about Jeepers Creepers, though, it’s fair to wonder how many movies this tale will go before it’s finally played out since the truth is that the Creeper, that leathery-skinned individual who frightened so many people in the first movie, has a long origin that needs to be told. How many times he might be retconned and how many times he’ll need to come back to life is hard to say since the last three movies have been kind of, well, meh. Of course, a lot of people would disagree since they happen to enjoy this strange but compelling villain that has been able to exist for so long. But one thing that makes it hard to really get into this character is that, unlike many villains, there is no obvious way to end him for good, which means there could be sequels that hit double digits.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO