Oklahoma 5A high school football team previews: Duncan to rely on athleticism, experience to bounce back from tough 2021 season

By Glen Brockenbush

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Duncan Demons.

HEAD COACH

J.T. Cobble, 5th season (25-17)

RETURNING STARTERS

7 offense, 9 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 4-6

District record: 3-4, 5th in District 5A-1

Playoffs: Did not qualify

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WR/DB/RB Bryson Brooksher, 5-7, 160, Sr.

A great overall athlete (center fielder for the Demons’ state champion baseball team in the spring), Brooksher is a Swiss Army knife of a football player - he can be used for just about everything. In 2021, he had 310 yards receiving, 380 yards rushing and led the team in tackles with 65.

QB Chris Kouts, 6-3, 210, Jr.

Another tremendous athlete who has breakaway speed in a large body, Kouts led the Demons in rushing last season with 780 yards on only 99 carries. Now, after seeing some time at quarterback late in the season, he is making the switch from full-time running back to quarterback.

WR/DB Eli Ramirez, 5-9, 160, So.

Another two-way returning starter for the Demons, Ramirez is a special athlete who played substantially as a freshman and has big-play ability every time he touches the ball.

LB Chago Barham, 5-11, 190, Jr.

Another returning starter from last year, Barham will be the anchor in the middle of the Duncan defense, while also playing some running back as well.

OL Devon Lolar, 6-3, 265, Sr.

Lolar brings significant experience, as he is one of three returning starters on the offensive line for the Demons.

OUTLOOK

Duncan is looking to get back to the playoffs after a lackluster 2021.

The Demons will see just where they stand with a non-district slate of Lawton High, Guthrie and Piedmont before opening district with Lawton MacArthur, Midwest City and a crucial home clash with Noble. Each of Duncan's opening two games, Lawton and Guthrie, will be played on the road.

Duncan's game with Midwest City is the first game between the two teams since 1973. The Demons have never defeated the Bombers, with Midwest City owning a 14-0 record in the series.

The athleticism is there, certainly at the skill positions, for the Demons to push for a playoff spot.

COACH SAID

"(Brooksher) is a versatile player and a huge vocal leader on this team. He has worked extremely hard in the offseason, showing up to summer pride every day being the leader of this group. (Lolar) really looks to be a dominant presence for us this year." — J.T. Cobble