ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma 5A high school football team previews: Duncan to rely on athleticism, experience to bounce back from tough 2021 season

By Glen Brockenbush
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POw86_0h3KmsLc00

By Glen Brockenbush

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Duncan Demons.

HEAD COACH

J.T. Cobble, 5th season (25-17)

RETURNING STARTERS

7 offense, 9 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 4-6

District record: 3-4, 5th in District 5A-1

Playoffs: Did not qualify

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WR/DB/RB Bryson Brooksher, 5-7, 160, Sr.

A great overall athlete (center fielder for the Demons’ state champion baseball team in the spring), Brooksher is a Swiss Army knife of a football player - he can be used for just about everything. In 2021, he had 310 yards receiving, 380 yards rushing and led the team in tackles with 65.

QB Chris Kouts, 6-3, 210, Jr.

Another tremendous athlete who has breakaway speed in a large body, Kouts led the Demons in rushing last season with 780 yards on only 99 carries. Now, after seeing some time at quarterback late in the season, he is making the switch from full-time running back to quarterback.

WR/DB Eli Ramirez, 5-9, 160, So.

Another two-way returning starter for the Demons, Ramirez is a special athlete who played substantially as a freshman and has big-play ability every time he touches the ball.

LB Chago Barham, 5-11, 190, Jr.

Another returning starter from last year, Barham will be the anchor in the middle of the Duncan defense, while also playing some running back as well.

OL Devon Lolar, 6-3, 265, Sr.

Lolar brings significant experience, as he is one of three returning starters on the offensive line for the Demons.

OUTLOOK

Duncan is looking to get back to the playoffs after a lackluster 2021.

The Demons will see just where they stand with a non-district slate of Lawton High, Guthrie and Piedmont before opening district with Lawton MacArthur, Midwest City and a crucial home clash with Noble. Each of Duncan's opening two games, Lawton and Guthrie, will be played on the road.

Duncan's game with Midwest City is the first game between the two teams since 1973. The Demons have never defeated the Bombers, with Midwest City owning a 14-0 record in the series.

The athleticism is there, certainly at the skill positions, for the Demons to push for a playoff spot.

COACH SAID

"(Brooksher) is a versatile player and a huge vocal leader on this team. He has worked extremely hard in the offseason, showing up to summer pride every day being the leader of this group. (Lolar) really looks to be a dominant presence for us this year." — J.T. Cobble

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duncan, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Midwest City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

New board game has Oklahoma connection

TULSA, Okla. — A new board game gaining global recognition has an Oklahoma connection. Zac Rovang is a registered nurse at Hillcrest and is co-creator of the new board game Mantle of the Keeper. The game involves two to four players competing to be the last one standing. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon

Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Teams#Previews#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sblive Oklahoma#Wr Db Rb#Demons#Swiss Army
KLAW 101

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Z94

Anheuser-Busch Is Delivering Water To SW Oklahoma Fire Dept’s

Oklahoma is so dry right now that it literally only takes the smallest of sparks to ignite a devastating blaze. We've watched small fires quickly become huge fires for months now, and our various fire departments, most of which consist entirely of volunteers, deserve the utmost recognition for limiting the potential destruction so far.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
HOMINY, OK
KOCO

Tax-Free Weekend starts in Oklahoma before start of school year

OKLAHOMA CITY — With inflation being at a high right now, Oklahomans can save some big bucks during Tax-Free Weekend. The holiday weekend started Friday. Shoppers can avoid having to pay sales tax on most clothing and shoes as long as the item is under $100, but it does not apply to accessories such as wallets, jewelry, purses, watches and other similar items.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
readfrontier.org

A $440 utility deposit almost kept her from finding a home

Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between The Frontier and Curbside Chronicle made possible by a grant from the Oklahoma Media Center funded by the Native American Journalists Association. Amanda Le did what she could to keep her two young kids distracted while they were staying in a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy