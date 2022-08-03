New Hampshire ranks 38th, lowest in New England in new national foreclosure survey

Read on www.nhbr.com
Related
Falling home prices? This interactive map shows the statistical odds of it occurring in your local housing market
Talk about a 180. Not only has the Pandemic Housing Boom—which pushed U.S. home prices up 42% over the past two years—fizzled out, but we’ve seen it replaced by a “housing recession.” Across the nation, home sales are plummeting and inventory levels are spiking. This economic contraction has housing slowing down at its fastest clip since 2006.
The cities where rent prices have skyrocketed the most in 2022—with four U.S. cities in the top 10
People are flocking back to cities again, and rental markets are booming.
House Prices Are Falling in These 10 U.S. Cities as Market Shifts
Reno, Nevada, and Austin, Texas, lead a list of cities that have seen the price of houses listed for sale with a major realtor website fall the most.
The 10 'hot streak' housing markets where prices were slashed the most in July
Some of the trendiest cities in the US that saw a swarm of pandemic migration are now experiencing asking price declines on homes for sale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The map that reveals the American dream is over? Salary needed to buy the median US home is now $76K - and the typical family cannot afford a house in 35 of country's 50 biggest cities
A family making the median national income can no longer afford the typical house in 35 of the country's 50 biggest cities, according to a new study. Based on home price data from the first quarter of the year, the salary needed to afford the median US home stood at almost $76,000 - roughly $8,500 more than the typical household actually makes, according to an analysis from Visual Capitalism.
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market
Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY
Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday
In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Daily Beast
The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations
It was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.
Indiana state representative proposed bill to outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs in light of abortion ban
State Representative John L. Bartlett argued that banning erectile dysfunction drugs will put the onus of pregnancy onto men.
Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told
WASHINGTON – Witnesses in a Tuesday hearing detailed to a U.S. Senate committee how investors and stagnant wages are driving an eviction and housing crisis across the U.S. The chair of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, said that families are being priced out of buying homes, and rising […] The post Record rent increases, low wages are driving an eviction crisis, U.S. Senate panel told appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
New Hampshire police seeking abduction suspect
BRENTWOOD, N.H. – Police are asking for the public's help finding Peter Curtis, a suspect in a New Hampshire abduction who is considered armed and dangerous.Brentwood Police said Curtis allegedly used a gun to abduct a woman. The victim was not hurt and has returned home safely.Curtis has recently been seen in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.Anyone who sees Curtis is urged not to approach him and should instead call the Brentwood Police Department at (603) 642-8817.
3 beautiful but underrated places in Massachusetts
Have you even been to Massachusetts? If you have, then you know that it's a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer. You you actually live in Massachusetts then there is really no point in trying to convince you because you already know that there is something for everybody in Massachusetts. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most certainly find something for your liking here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated places that you should visit, if you haven't already. Here they are:
Washington Examiner
Historic inflation hits households hard
The highest inflation in more than four decades is making everything from shopping for groceries to taking a vacation much more expensive for consumers. Inflation increased by 9.1% for the 12 months ending in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That headline increase is the most since 1981 and is being felt across every sector of the economy, including for essential goods such as food and gas.
thecentersquare.com
Report says unemployment claims in Louisiana had the sixth-largest drop nationally
(The Center Square) — New unemployment claims in Louisiana dropped significantly in late July despite raging inflation and a looming recession, according to a new analysis. The personal finance website WalletHub analyzed unemployment figures for the week of July 25 and found Louisiana posted the sixth biggest decrease in the U.S. with a 20.25% reduction over the week prior.
Comments / 1