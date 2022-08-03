Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Low "True Blue" Coming Soon: Official Photos
Hybrid sneakers have always been a bit hit or miss, especially when it comes from Jordan Brand. One of their hits, however, just so happens to be the Jordan Legacy 312, which came out about three years ago. This shoe was not a stunner at first, although over the last few months, Nike has brought the shoe back into the rotation, and it has proven to be a huge winner.
Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Officially Unveiled: Photos
One of the greatest Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 4. This is a sneaker that came out back in 1989, and over the years, it has maintained its status among some of the best shoes ever made. There are always some dope colorways coming out, and in 2022, there have already been some unique Jordan 4s to hit the market.
Air Jordan 14 "Light Ginger" Release Date Confirmed: Photos
One of the more underrated Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 14. This is the sneaker that Michael Jordan wore when he scored the game-winning bucket for the Chicago Bulls in the 1998 NBA Finals. Over the years, this sneaker has received a ton of amazing colorways, including the "Light Ginger" model which dropped back in 1999.
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Vanta” Restock Date Revealed
Kanye West started a dad shoe revolution when he came out with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 "Wave Runner" back in 2017. Dad shoes became extremely popular at the time, and even today, chunky runners are still flying off of the shelves. One of the follow-ups to the "Wave Runner" was the AdidasYeezy Boost 700 V2, which has received a whole army of colorways over the years.
Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Gets New Rumored Released Date
The Air Jordan 12 is a shoe with a rising stock right now. There have been plenty of new Air Jordan 12 colorways over the last few years, and Jumpman has certainly ridden hard for it. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the shoe, so one can immediately understand why Jordan Brand would want to increase its production. Sneaker accounts like @zsneakerheadz have been coming through with teasers for this model, and the "Black & Gold" colorway has been one of them.
Doja Cat's New Look Draws Strong Reactions Online
Last night, Doja Cat revealed to the world that she had shaved off all of her hair, including her eyebrows. Fans were certainly shocked by the new look, although Doja had an explanation for everything. As you can see in the video down below, Doja made the tough decision as she was simply fed up with her natural hair. She felt like it was getting in the way, and that shaving it off was actually a long-time coming.
Reason Calls On The Game For West Coast-Heavy "Impalas & Hydraulics"
It's all about radiating West Coast energy this New Music Friday (August 5) after Reason dropped new heat with an assist from The Game. The two respected Los Angeles emcees are known for their bar-heavy releases that captivate Hip Hop, and their collaboration "Impalas & Hydraulics" is a collision that fans will enjoy. The Supah Mario production speaks to the streets of L.A. and complements the cadences of both rappers.
