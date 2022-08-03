Lewis County schools make deals for resource officers

Read on www.wwnytv.com
Highway Legends donate $3K for higher education
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - $3,000 is going to the Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Fund courtesy of the Highway Legends. The check was presented at the headquarters of the Highway Legends Car, Truck, and Bike Club off Starbuck Avenue in Watertown. It’ll go toward six $500 scholarships for graduating seniors...
Jefferson County homelessness crisis feared to spike this winter
The North Country Family Health Center and Points North Housing Coalition are just two of the many organizations stepping in to help lower these rates.
With a month to go, schools scramble to fill vacancies
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - School will be starting again in a little more than a month. And across the north country, there are at least 120 teaching and other positions - guidance counseling, special education - positions open. That’s based on a 7 News survey of every school district’s...
Lowville Fire Department invites teens to join program
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s fire department is giving youth the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be a firefighter. Sixteen and seventeen-year-olds are invited to join the junior member program with the department. Chief Benjamin Lyndaker says there’s a lot about being a firefighter that...
Summer school students check out job fair
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Case Middle School students are wrapping up this year’s summer school session. The theme? Career exploration. In line with that theme, they were treated to a job fair Thursday featuring representatives from a number of fields throughout the north country ranging from education to law enforcement.
Cleaning up at St. Lawrence County Fair
Matt Sears, of Wright Way Family Farm, DeKalb Junction, prepares Kadence for competition at the St. Lawrence County Fair, Gouverneur, Wednesday morning. NCNow Photo by Cheryl Shumway.
Lewis County economic & tourism entities explore merger
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The lead agencies for economic development and tourism in Lewis County are looking at teaming up. The Lewis County Industrial Development Agency and the county Chamber of Commerce are exploring the feasibility of merging into one umbrella nonprofit. The new organization, called Naturally Lewis, would...
CNY Firefighter Honored By His Department For His Service
Many first responders have to wear many different hats in their line of work. Darren is a prime of example of this. Dedicated and hard-working are two words that best describe Darren. He is a proud 14-year member of the Newport Fire Department, serving as the Second Assistant Chief for 5-years as well. He is always ready to go as soon as the call comes in.
Hospital, union reach tentative contract deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a tentative labor contract for 580 workers at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. It took 9 negotiating sessions, but the Service Employees International Union has a deal it’ll take to its members for ratification. The current contract for SEIU 1199 Upstate members ran out at...
City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers
As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
Cemetery hopes new tool will set tombstones straight
CONSTABLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A tombstone jack will be used to help set things straight at Constableville Rural Cemetery. With about 220 years of history, the cemetery has seen some of the stones tip or fall over. The cemetery association board wanted to restore the stones, but they are...
Fun & games continue at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The fun and games are in full swing at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. Families were out Thursday enjoying the sights, sounds, and tastes at food vendors, playing games, and on the rides. We spoke with a mother from Gouverneur who was there...
Lewis County woman charged in town of Leyden domestic dispute
LEYDEN- A local woman is faced with a list of accusations that trace back to complaints of a domestic dispute earlier this week. Ann M. Devries, 42, of Lyons Falls, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) Wednesday night, shortly before 11:00 p.m. She is formally charged with two misdemeanor counts each of criminal trespass in the second-degree, along with one misdemeanor count each of menacing in the second-degree (w/a weapon) and criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree (w/intent to use).
Ramp to close in Herkimer County until October
On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Transportation announced an upcoming road closure in Herkimer County. The State Route 5S eastbound exit ramp onto Route 51 will be closed effective next Tuesday, and will stay that way for some time.
New ideas for an old pool surface in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the future of Flynn pool on the city’s north side remains in deep water, some members of the Watertown City Council are floating other ideas for extending the pool’s use year round. “The conversation about having three pools has always been that...
Convalt to break ground on facility this fall
TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Convalt Energy won’t be breaking ground on its solar panel manufacturing facility until the fall. Jefferson County Economic Development CEO Dave Zembiec confirmed that the company is expected to close on its $25 million loan through the US Department of Agriculture in October when the new fiscal year begins.
Judith L. Lewis, 77, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judith L. Lewis, 77, of Watertown, NY, passed away August 3, 2022 at her home. Born on October 16, 1944 in Springfield, Massachusetts, daughter of Bruce and Marion Buckley Brown, she attended Watertown High School. She married Lawrence Barbara and together they had their daughter,...
Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Bald Rock Rd., passed away on Thursday July 28th, 2022 surrounded by family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Christine was born on June 7th, 1960 to Jane (Berry) and Myron Rogers Jr. of Adams, NY....
Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police
FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
