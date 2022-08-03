Miami Dolphins offensive line getting boost from Connor Williams

Read on phinphanatic.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next YearBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Related
Yardbarker
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update
The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. However, their hopes of repeating are taking a backseat to an injury to Matthew Stafford, which may be something serious. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford’s elbow injury is actually “bad” tendinitis. The surgery he underwent earlier in the […] The post Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury gets ‘bad’ update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady Won't Play in Buccaneers Preseason Opener Against Miami Dolphins
Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady will not participate in the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, per head coach Todd Bowles.
Panthers Cut 2021 Draft Pick On Thursday Afternoon
The Carolina Panthers cut a recent draft pick on Thursday. Carolina released long snapper Thomas Fletcher, selected in the sixth round last season, to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. The team cited a need to "fill in some depth" elsewhere during training camp. Fletcher spent his entire rookie...
Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are the 2022 Super Bowl favorites (+650 on FanDuel). The offense is already one of the best in the league and, if reports from Bills training camp are true, Allen will have another weapon this year to go along with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and his stable […] The post Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins rookie WR Erik Ezukanma emerges as ‘dark horse’ with strong start in training camp
When Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel thinks about the transition wide receivers have to make from college to the NFL, he considers the nuances. He will see a wideout who is supposed to line up off the line of scrimmage overemphasize and set up 4 yards away and be reminded of how long the acclimation period can be in the pros.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rams Sign New Wide Receiver Following Injury Loss
The Los Angeles Rams have signed wide receiver Austin Trammell. The reigning Super Bowl champions made this move in the wake of reports that starting wide receiver Van Jefferson has yet to recover from the knee injury he played through late last season. The Rams waived tight end Kyle Markway...
49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury
The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
Twitter Reacts to Los Angeles Rams Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald Choking Rookie Elijah Garcia During Practice Drill
In the sports world, even in the entertainment space, teams and people have bizarre rituals as part of a routine that may have led to success in the past or may be a good warm-up leading up to the game or performance. At times, certain acts can be viewed as...
Patriots addition pulls curtain on daunting assimilation to team culture
New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson joined the team back in March, but fitting in has been a bit of a learning curve for the 24-year-old. The Patriots acquired Wilson from the Cleveland Browns in a one-for-one swap for defensive end Chase Winovich. And Wilson recently spoke to NESN about the culture shift that went along with the move.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bama in the NFL: Could Cam Robinson Lead Jacksonville to a Winning Season?
Can one of Nick Saban's all-time great offensive linemen return to his stellar rookie season?
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Yardbarker
Tight Ends Making Strides at Packers Camp
The tight end position has been up in the air for the Green Bay Packers. With Robert Tonyan still on the PUP list , there have been questions of how the depth chart will shake out. Aaron Rodgers has always loved throwing to tight ends so it is an important part of the offense. Training camp would hopefully answer a lot of questions for the Packers. The tight ends have been making strides at Packers camp.
Cardinals Signed Former Raiders Wide Receiver Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals signed a veteran wide receiver after releasing an offensive lineman. The Cardinals cut veteran offensive lineman Eric Smith earlier in the afternoon. Not long later, the team signed former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman. "We have signed WR Marcell Ateman," the team...
Giants OL Reportedly Has 'Likely' Career-Ending Injury
A New York Giants offensive tackle is likely done playing football. Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, tackle Matt Gono has a neck injury that is likely to end his career. Gono had surgery on his neck last season. He was reportedly feeling good at the beginning of training camp but started...
Packers: LeRoy Butler is finally among the NFL’s elite
Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler is finally among the NFL’s elite. The four-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler received the news via a knock at the door by former Packer cornerback and 2021 Hall-of-Famer Charles Woodson. Once it sunk in for Butler, he was overcome with emotion — and for good reason.
Skylar Thompson looks to throw a wrench in Dolphins roster predictions
The final 53-man roster won’t be final for another four weeks but Skylar Thompson is making a case to throw your predictions out the window. When we did our pre-camp predictions back in early July Thompson was the third quarterback who would slide through to the practice squad but Thompson isn’t practicing for a practice squad and some other player is going to hit the street because of it.
Alabama Football: Early rumors from Crimson Tide Fall Camp
Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
FanSided
272K+
Followers
516K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0