Facebook is a very famous social media application with billions of users and this is why there is also a constant fear of getting your Facebook account hacked. Now, you might think that only the accounts of famous personalities and celebrities get hacked then, let me tell you that this is not the case. The accounts of even common people like you and me can also get hacked and this is why it is important to know what you do if your Facebook account was hacked.

8 DAYS AGO