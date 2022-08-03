Read on thelakewoodscoop.com
Related
Android Authority
How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked
It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
ABC News
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts
MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends' posts in chronological order. The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It
Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
makeuseof.com
How to Control Your Privacy on Facebook Messenger
Facebook's Messenger app is a smooth messaging and calling platform with an attractive interface. Users can synchronize their contacts on Instagram and Messenger in a single place to create a virtual space for all messaging activities. Since random people can contact you on Messenger, you'd want to create a safe...
ohmymag.co.uk
Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent
We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
Instagram is no longer for photographers and we need to accept that
With new notes and maps features making the headlines, it feels as if the image-sharing platform is no longer focused on images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Believe it or not, there’s one thing Facebook does way better than Apple
The last few weeks and months have brought into stark relief the degree to which Facebook parent Meta and Apple are engaged in something of a cold war with each other. Apple, of course, is rumored to be working on futuristic AR glasses that would stand in direct competition with Meta’s Quest headsets. Accordingly, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees in an internal meeting last month, his company is in a “very deep, philosophical competition” with the iPhone maker over the ongoing development of the burgeoning metaverse. But the competition between the two companies doesn’t stop there, either.
Google Translate camera makes it super easy to translate text from an image
The Google Translate app uses artificial intelligence to translate text from photos in a matter of seconds. Since camera and AI technology have advanced so much, translating between languages has become a whole lot easier. Whereas once you would have to translate word for word and try and make sense of the right tense, these days all you need to do is take a photo using the Google Translate app and voilà, entire chunks of text can be translated into your language.
Instagram's Newest Feature Is Copied From Another App
In the world of social media, everyone copies everyone. After the most popular apps launched years ago like Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report, FaceBook and Instagram (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, and Snapchat (SNAP) - Get Snap Inc. Class A Report, other social media apps have attempted to copy their formulas and have, for the most part, not succeeded.
What Would Be The Steps To Recover Hacked Facebook Account?
Facebook is a very famous social media application with billions of users and this is why there is also a constant fear of getting your Facebook account hacked. Now, you might think that only the accounts of famous personalities and celebrities get hacked then, let me tell you that this is not the case. The accounts of even common people like you and me can also get hacked and this is why it is important to know what you do if your Facebook account was hacked.
Schedule iPhone text messages to send at a specific time
Sometimes it is not always convenient to send a text message late at night or perhaps early in the morning when the recipient may be asleep. Thankfully there are a number of apps in ways that you can schedule text messages to be sent from iOS devices. This quick guide...
Comments / 0