Speeders on Achafalaya Basin Bridge could face fines that are doubled

Read on www.wxxv25.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
kadn.com
Details surrounding 'higher fines' on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
If you ever travel along I-10 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge then you’ll soon notice signs reading “higher fines.” It’s part of a new crackdown on speeders. The implementation of those signs is the first of three phases for the newest effort to slow drivers down on a stretch of I-10 that’s seen 759 accidents since 2019.
wbrz.com
Workers making progress on University Lakes cleaning project
BATON ROUGE - Crews were busy working on the University Lakes Thursday, dipping their shovels in and scooping out years of debris and muck from the water. Right now, the dredging is a test to see what process will be best to clean up the rest of the lakes. Governor...
Man caught dumping trash in Vermilion River; people want him identified
A recent photo on social media showed a man backing up his truck and unloading trash into the Vermilion River, now his identification is being sought.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Mississippi Street
Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Mississippi Street
theadvocate.com
'Higher fine' signs going up on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge; see timeline for new changes
Workers are placing signs that read, “Higher Fines,” on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as part of a new crackdown on speeders, state Department of Transportation and Development officials said Tuesday. Motorists will notice the signs starting Friday, including on the bridge approaches on Interstate 10 at both ends...
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Should Ascension Parish ban kratom? Several commenters weigh in during meeting
The introduction of an ordinance to regulate the sale and use of kratom drew several commenters, both for and against, to the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Aug. 4 at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, kratom can be taken as a pill, crushed and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Occupational Health Safety
LA Contractor Cited After Worker Fatally Injured from Fall
The worker fell 30 feet through a skylight while working on a roof. One Louisiana contractor was cited for a lack of fall protection after the death of a worker. According to a press release, in April 2022, Premier South Roofing LLC workers were working on a roof at a site. One worker "lost their footing," fell through a skylight and was injured from the nearly 30-foot fall. They later died from the injuries.
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
brproud.com
Six tips that may prevent a home burglary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When a person comes home to find that an unwelcomed stranger has trespassed and stolen valuable items, they may feel devastated and helpless. They might also wonder if there were any steps that could have been taken to prevent the burglary. According to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Louisiana, BR area now last among rates of homes listed as equity rich, seriously underwater
The Baton Rouge area had the highest percentage of mortgaged homes classified as seriously underwater and the lowest amount classified as equity rich among over 100 U.S. metro areas surveyed in the second quarter. The state of Louisiana was also last in both categories in data released this week by...
Restaurant to open second Lafayette location
This Florida-based restaurant chain will soon open another location in Lafayette, which will be their fourth location in Acadiana.
theadvocate.com
Letters: East Baton Rouge Parish and state have allowed roadside abode
If a vehicle were parked on the shoulder of a highway for a period of time, it would be tagged and towed to remove it as being a road hazard. East Baton Rouge Parish has allowed a person to take up residence on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 61, just north of Highway 964. It is right on the shoulder and not well seen at night.
“Big crash” causes major delays on I-10 West
BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you are heading toward Lafayette on I-10 West in the near future, you may want to reconsider your plans. The good news is that all lanes are open again, the bad news is that the backup is lengthy. This is what it looked like earlier this morning after […]
$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana
$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 5, 2022, that CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it claims is the world’s largest ammonia production facility.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: With the Army Corps' help, a river still runs through Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Berating the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one of our favorite spectator sports here in Louisiana, especially since the disastrous flooding of Hurricane Katrina, 17 years ago this month. Corps engineers have been unpopular ever since. Maybe not as unpopular as NFL referees, but that’s a pretty low bar....
Homeowners express their frustration with the Homewood Detention Pond Project
LCG's plan to build a series of detention ponds along bayou Vermilion in the Milton area is not going as smoothly as homeowners intended.
Watch Video of Drone Cleaning Roof of Cajundome in Lafayette
By now you know that the roof of the Cajundome needs a good cleaning and the process is now underway.
Comments / 0