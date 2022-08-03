Read on www.douglas.co.us
Recording Activity Notification (Fraud Alert)
Douglas County provides a free fraud detection service which will alert you any time a document is recorded in your name or on your property. This service is designed to protect against potential “title theft” or fraud. Enter your registration information (first and last name, email address). You...
Mental Health Resources
To continue to meet the needs of the community and patients requiring admission to residential levels of care or utilizing walk in crisis services, while limiting the possibility of contributing to poor outcomes for individuals at highest risk due to COVID-19 exposure, facilities may complete a screening process. Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their medical professional.
2021 Mental Health Summit
The 2021 Douglas County Mental Health Summit hosted by the Douglas County Mental Health Initiative and the Board of Douglas County Commissioners was held on Sept. 23, 2021, to bring awareness and attention to the varied ways we think about and address mental health in Douglas County. View the full...
Explore Douglas County public art and vote for your favorite by the end of the year
Have you noticed new artwork as you’ve ventured out in Douglas County the last few weeks? The celebrated Douglas County Art Encounters outdoor public art program has recently installed 26 pieces by 14 artists in public places throughout Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, Parker and Roxborough. The 2022-2023...
