VDH reports first pediatric flu death for 2021-22 season

Read on www.wdbj7.com
Related
WDBJ7.com
Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: AARP addresses healthcare access in virtual summit
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AARP hosted a summit Thursday to address access to healthcare in rural communities. The Liable Appalachia Summit was held over Zoom; watch the video above this story. According to AARP, many people age 50 and older struggle to access affordable, quality health coverage and care. The...
WDBJ7.com
COVID guidelines outlined as students head back to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are heading into the second full school year since the coronavirus pandemic started. Schools from our hometowns continue to keep classrooms clean. Hand sanitizer is now essential on the school supply list. “With COVID we do try to clean more often. The kids use a...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech experts discuss Kentucky flooding impacts
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “These communities are absolutely in crisis. That’s the immediate aftermath of a disaster like this,” said Liesel Ritchie, associate director of the Virginia Tech Center for Coastal Studies. For Eastern Kentucky residents, disaster struck overnight in late July. “Flash floods are rare events;...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend kicks off with back-to-school savings
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend is officially underway. Virginians can buy school supplies, clothing and emergency preparedness items without added sales tax. Bedford County Public Schools kicked off the tax holiday weekend with a ‘Pack the Bus’ supply drive. The district’s superintendent hopes families think...
WDBJ7.com
Gleaning for the World collecting supplies to deliver to Kentucky
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local nonprofit is collecting supplies to take to Kentucky for those in need after deadly flooding there. Gleaning for the World is accepting donations at Sam’s Club on Ward’s Road in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. “Five food...
WDBJ7.com
Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke businesses prepare for annual sales tax holiday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginians will be able to waive sales tax this weekend for certain items. That’s because of Virginia’s annual “Sales Tax Holiday.”. There are three specific categories that items will fall into this weekend, including: school supplies, hurricane and emergency preparedness items and EnergyStar and Water Sense products.
Comments / 0