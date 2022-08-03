50 Cent to Host Podcast on El Chapo as Lionsgate Launches New Sound Division

Read on www.thewrap.com
How Tom Sturridge Balanced Dream’s ‘Violence’ and ‘Seduction’ in Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
Despite being one of the most powerful beings in existence, Tom Sturridge’s protagonist in Netflix’s “The Sandman” is neither boastful nor bombastic. Instead, Morpheus (also known as Dream) remains even-keeled and steady — one might even describe him as shy! — through much of the series even in the face of great suffering and otherworldly happenings.
Hulu’s ‘Mike’ Creator Hopes Tyson, Who Previously Slammed Series, Will ‘Change Opinion’ if He Watches the Show
Hulu’s “Mike” takes yet another look at the life of embattled boxing champion Mike Tyson, and series creator Steven Rogers told television reporters on Thursday he hopes the athlete, who has criticized the show, may change his opinion if he gets a chance to see it. “I...
Peacock Orders Coming-of-Age Thriller ‘Hysteria!’ Straight to Series
Peacock has ordered the coming-of-age thriller “Hysteria!” straight-to-series, it announced Friday. The series explores Americans’ dark history of mass hysteria through a shocking story set within the Satanic Panic. The logline reads: “When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a...
‘Abbott Elementary’ Dominates 2022 TCA Awards With 4 Wins, Including Program of the Year
Mandy Moore also won Individual Achievement in Drama for the final season of ”This Is Us“. ABC’s freshman comedy series “Abbott Elementary” dominated the 2022 TCA Awards, which recognized the best television offerings from the 2021-2022 season as voted on by members of the Television Critics Association.
‘Stranger Things’ Continues Nielsen Streaming Dominance; ‘The Terminal List’ Holds No. 2 Slot
Fireworks and celebration are in order for “Stranger Things,” which continued its dominance of the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 during the week of July 4-10. The sensational Netflix series notched 4.8 billion viewing minutes, landing it once again on the all-time Top 10 list. Prime Video also wins...
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Content Heads to HBO Max in First Move to Bring Together Warner Bros. Discovery Content
Chip and Joanna Gaines are expanding their reach. Select content from their Magnolia Network will soon be available on HBO Max, the first example of Discovery content heading to HBO Max since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Beginning Sept. 30, the Magnolia Network library available on the streamer will include...
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in August 2022
August is here, which means summer is winding down and the options at your local multiplex are starting to become a bit slimmer. Not to worry, though, because a bevy of new titles are streaming this month, offering a ton of new movies — both newly streaming films and genuine new releases — to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best new movies to stream in August, which runs the gamut from a new “Predator” prequel to a vampire action comedy to a pair of brand new animated films.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Speaks Out Following Movie Being Axed
“Batgirl” headliner Leslie Grace has finally spoken out and issued a statement on the project being axed. “Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl,’ I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” Grace said in a statement posted on her Instagram. “I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, “my own damn hero!” Batgirl for life!”
Keanu Reeves to Lead Hulu’s ‘Devil in the White City’
Hulu’s long-gestating “Devil in the White City,” which counts Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese as executive producers, has found its star in Keanu Reeves. This marks the first major U.S. TV role for Reeves, who is primarily known for blockbuster films such as “The Matrix” franchise and most recently, the “John Wick” films.
How to Watch ‘The Sandman': Where Is the Neil Gaiman Adaptation Streaming?
“The Sandman” series, adapted from Neil Gaiman’s 1989 comic series — co-created by Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg — will creep into consciousness in the first week of August. The ten-episode series follows the story of The Dream King Morpheus, a powerful being aiming to correct past mistakes he made, both cosmically and more minutely.
‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Review: Paramount+ Revival Series Is Comedy Comfort Food
When we last left Beavis and Butt-Head, the animated teenage miscreants from Highland, Texas who dominated MTV for much of the ’90s, they were plunked down in 2022, thanks to the wormhole that powered the sci-fi plotting of June’s Paramount+ movie “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.” “Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head,” a nominal follow-up to that movie and de facto ninth season of the TV show that inspired it, makes no specific mention of this — though based on some small technological details (and the streaming content they consume), the boys have indeed remained in our time. In the first two episodes of this new season, it doesn’t look much different from their time. Beavis and Butt-Head have a tendency to mold their environment in their image. Or are they just so timelessly American that surprisingly little adaptation is necessary? Are we in the same collective stasis as two incessantly snickering morons in the same old Metallica and AC/DC t-shirts?
‘iCarly’ Star Jennette McCurdy Says Nickelodeon Offered $300,000 to Keep Quiet About Alleged Abuse
Jennette McCurdy, who starred in “iCarly” alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress, revealed in her new memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” that Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 to stay quiet about alleged abuse she faced at the hands of who she calls “The Creator.”
Marvel’s Kevin Feige Offered Words of Encouragement to ‘Batgirl’ Directors After Warner Bros. Axed Film: ‘Very Proud of You Guys’
“Batgirl” co-director Adil El Arbi revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered him and partner Bilall Fallah words of encouragement after Warner Bros. axed their film, opting not to release it theatrically or on streaming as originally planned. In a screenshot of an email posted to Arbi’s Instagram...
Swizz Beats to Lead Series About Car Culture for Disney’s Onyx Collective
Disney’s Onyx Collective has greenlit three new unscripted series, including a show with Swizz Beats about car culture. “It is an exciting time to be leading Onyx Collective. When we opened our doors just over a year ago, we set out to nurture imaginative storytelling, creating disruptive, inclusive and wildly entertaining narratives that would spark conversation and forward the culture,” president Tara Duncan, who also leads Freeform, said in a statement. “That vision is materializing in ways we could have only dreamed of, and we remain grateful to have a clear lane at Disney General Entertainment, a company that has empowered our work from day one.”
Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Beats Primetime Tuesday Competition With Final Round of Auditions
Nearly all the other broadcast networks aired reruns. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” beat the primetime competition on Tuesday, managing the titles of most-viewed and highest-rated program. The episode saw 13 more acts perform for the final round of auditions, drawing an audience of 6.2 million people and a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.
Hollywood Creatives Furious at HBO Max Upheaval: ‘This Isn’t Just About a Few Movies’
Turmoil at HBO Max has sent shockwaves throughout the industry this week, and Hollywood creatives are going public with their anger about how Warner Bros. Discovery is handling content. Uncertainty and dismay loomed when news broke that WBD was killing the nearly completed DC film “Batgirl,” which was to have...
‘The Other Black Girl’ Gets Series Order From Hulu
Hulu has given a series order to “The Other Black Girl,” a television adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’ bestselling debut thriller novel of the same name. From the Onyx Collective, the show centers on Nella, an editorial assistant at a venerated Manhattan-based publishing company, Wagner Books, who is tired of being the only Black woman at her workplace. She’s initially ecstatic to be joined by Hazel, who was born and raised in Harlem, but when she begins rising through the ranks, Nella begins to spiral and uncovers something sinister taking place at the company.
Clu Gulager, Renowned Character Actor in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, a beloved character who appeared in small parts in some hugely successful movies, has passed away. He was nearing his 94th birthday. Gulager’s passing was announced by Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, where he made frequent appearances and his films were paid tribute. “Clu Gulager, 1928 – 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched.”
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Becomes 4DX/ScreenX’s First Film to Gross $50 Million
The overwhelming box office success of Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” has trickled down to every sector of the movie theater industry, as premium format company CJ 4DPLEX reports that Tom Cruise’s film has grossed $50 million in combined ticket sales from its 4DX and ScreenX formats.
Lionsgate Q1 Profit Slides, Starz Delivers 57% Subscriber Jump to 26.3 Million
Lionsgate shares ticked higher in post-market trading on Thursday after the studio reported that its Starz unit realized a 57% increase in streaming subscribers from the year-ago period, a welcome jump as the company nears a sale or spinoff of the premium cable and pay television network. Global streaming subscribers...
