Famous Celebrities Who are Huge Fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines

What Is ‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines’ Real Name? Everything to Know About Him
Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines truly is a jack of all trades! The home renovation expert is a dad of five, a New York Times bestselling author and an entrepreneur. Since he and his wife, Joanna Gaines, rose to stardom on Fixer Upper, fans have been curious to know a little bit more about him. Keep scrolling to learn facts about Chip including his real name.
Joanna Gaines’ True Passion Is Not Real Estate or Design
Joanna Gaines is known as a talented home designer and real estate mogul, but the HGTV star once revealed what her true passion is.
The Stars of HGTV Have Transformed Over the Years! See Weight Loss Photos of Your Favorite Hosts
HGTV is all about making people’s dreams come true with home renovation projects that are mind-blowing! Some of the network’s popular hosts have undergone makeovers of their own after rising to fame. Ben Napier, Drew Scott and more of your favorite HGTV stars have shared their weight loss transformations with viewers over the years.
Fixer Upper’s Chip Gaines Underwent a Weight Loss Journey Before His 1st Marathon: See Photos
Fixer Upper fans have noticed Chip Gaines has undergone quite a drastic transformation over the years. The contractor has not only cut his hair several times but lost weight to prepare himself to run marathons for a great cause. The Magnolia Network star has gotten candid about his weight loss and fitness routine in the past.
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Are Coming Unglued After Savannah Guthrie No-Shows Again
While Today Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb may appear to get along while on the air, recent events suggest that the hosts’ rumored feud is far from over. And, Savannah Guthrie’s most recent absences certainly seem to be punctuating this idea. After each one of the...
Are Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Still Together? Inside Their Relationship
Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott opened his heart and found love with Zooey Deschanel! The pair first met in 2019 and started dating shortly after. Keep scrolling to find out more about their relationship and whether they are still together. How Did Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Meet?. In August...
Tarek El Moussa’s Ex Christina Hall Reacts to Heather Rae Young’s Pregnancy
Warm wishes! Christina Hall has broken her silence after her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and wife Heather Rae Young announced she is pregnant and expecting their first child together. While Christina, 39, has not publicly commented on the pregnancy, a source told Us Weekly that she knew about it before...
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Little People, Big World’s Caryn Chandler Is a Proud Mom of 2: Meet Her Kids
Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler is known for appearing on the TLC show as Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, but she also has two kids of her own. Keep scrolling to find out more about Caryn’s children. Who Are Caryn Chandler’s Kids?. The reality TV star shares...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: See Her Pregnancy Photos
Growing their family. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced in May that they’re expecting a second child. “Round 2! 🤍” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of them smiling with their 16-month-old daughter, Sterling. The toddler's pink shirt said: “I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign […]
‘TODAY Show’: Is Jenna Bush Hager Going to Be Replaced After Announcing Huge Career News?
Jenna Bush Hager has a new project in the works, meaning her future on the TODAY show could look different. Recently, Hager teased an update via her social media. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story that read: “Stay tuned for tomorrow’s BIG August #readwithjenna announcement. This is one you won’t want to miss!”
TODAY.com
Savannah wore her shirt backward Monday morning, but she has a sense of humor about it
Savannah Guthrie didn't realize until it was too late that she was wearing her shirt backward on Monday. The TODAY co-anchor, 50, posted a hilarious selfie in her Instagram stories that showed her pulling down the "front" of her sleeveless white blouse to reveal a clothing tag where it definitely wasn't supposed to be.
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten enjoy a date night in New York
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are still going strong, On Thursday, the couple was spotted heading to dinner on the Upper West Side in New York City, and they were all smiles. GrosbyGroup Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on...
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Popculture
Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show
The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Erin Napier’s Haircut Was Inspired By a Huge Hollywood Star! See Hair Transformation Photos
On top of being one of the most talented people in the home design space, Erin Napier is also a trendsetter! The Home Town host has blown viewers away with her style choices, effortless beauty and of course, her signature pixie haircut. Erin and her husband, Ben Napier, shot to...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
