West Miami, FL

floridapolitics.com

Philippe Bien-Aime outraises, outspends Miami-Dade Commission field with more real estate cash

He and five others are running to replace longtime Commissioner Jean Monestime, who reaches term limits this year. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime put further financial distance between himself and five other candidates for the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission last month, when he collected almost $100,000 in donations from real estate businesses.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
thenextmiami.com

Wynwood Plaza Submitted To FAA, With Construction Permit Getting Closer

The developer of The Wynwood Plaza has submitted the project to the FAA for review as it moves closer to obtaining a construction permitting. According to the July 26 submission to the FAA, the tallest height of the project is planned to reach 212 feet above ground, or 225 feet above sea level.
MIAMI, FL
West Miami, FL
communitynewspapers.com

The Launching of Miramar Local Government Academy

On May 10, 2022, the City of Miramar launched its Local Government Academy. The City’s Go Local Government Academy (GLGA) is a program designed to offer its residents and all interested participants an opportunity to learn how their local government works and how they can get more involved in their city.
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

County commissioner hosting town hall to discuss Miami homeless camp proposal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Virginia Key has been a proposed site to build a homeless community in Miami, but one county commissioner says that’s not the case. The plan to house homeless on Virginia Key may be technically still be in play, though it increasingly appears to be a successful attention-getter to Miami’s chronic tent cities from the city commissioner who has made that his mission.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Miami-Dade Residents & Leaders Demand Help With Affordable Housing Crisis

Miami-Dade residents and leaders calling on politicians to help solve the affordable housing crisis. United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez Mats says Miami is the epicenter of the emergency with rents increasing over 30-percent in the past year alone. She says something has to give, or the county won't be able to recruit qualified teachers because they simply can't afford to work in or near the schools they serve.The County has started the Building Blocks program bringing an additional $13- million-dollars into an emergency rental fund for eligible residents.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue holds ceremony for largest graduating class to date

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It was graduation day for more than three dozen South Florida firefighters. Recruits of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Class 149 made it official on Friday. Thirty-nine men and women proudly received their certificates and had their badges pinned by MDFR Fire Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah.
DORAL, FL
islandernews.com

Thousands of homeowners could lose coverage as three insurance companies lose financial-stability rating

Dominoes began to fall this week as one of the nation's most-respected insurance rating firms took action by downgrading three Florida insurance companies, including one based in Coral Gables. Demotech, a financial analysis and rating firm out of Columbus, Ohio, withdrew financial-stability ratings for Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co.,...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Start of the 2022-23 school year on the island features new faces in leadership, controversial new rules, and optimism all around

The first school bell will ring on Wednesday, Aug. 17, signaling the start of a new academic year. And, "new" is certainly the optimum word. On Key Biscayne, two new principals join the lineup, locally-raised educators who bring a wealth of leadership experience. There will be a new way to conduct testing, or rather "monitor progress," in public schools, while state legislative acts have put boundaries on what can and cannot be taught.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Click10.com

Firefighter hurt battling southwest Miami-Dade townhome blaze

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were at the scene of a large fire Friday at a row of townhomes in the southwestern part of the county. Crews responded to 27102 SW 128th Ave. just before 11:40 a.m., MDFR records show. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

City of Miramar Lights Up for Jamaica’s 60th Independence Diamond Jubilee

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar is lighting up with the colors of the Jamaican flag to spotlight and celebrate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence. Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, who led the charge to light up the water tower, stated: “Miramar has one of the largest population of Jamaicans living in the United States and with-it being Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee, there is no better way to celebrate this momentous occasion!”
MIRAMAR, FL
Miami New Times

Uncle Luke: Virginia Key Homeless Camp Plan Is a Travesty

In the City of Miami, governing like it's a banana republic never goes out of style. Last Thursday, July 29, droves of residents and activists left Miami City Hall believing they had thwarted a poorly conceived plan to create a "homeless transition camp" on a historic spot. Of five potential...
MIAMI, FL

