Miami-Dade residents and leaders calling on politicians to help solve the affordable housing crisis. United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez Mats says Miami is the epicenter of the emergency with rents increasing over 30-percent in the past year alone. She says something has to give, or the county won't be able to recruit qualified teachers because they simply can't afford to work in or near the schools they serve.The County has started the Building Blocks program bringing an additional $13- million-dollars into an emergency rental fund for eligible residents.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO