Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next YearBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
wlrn.org
Affordable housing at the cost of the Agricultural Reserve, and a plan to rehome the homeless on Virginia Key
On July 28, the Palm Beach County Commission voted 5-1 to approve plans for an affordable housing complex in the Agricultural Reserve. The project includes 357-market rate apartments and 119 workforce housing units — which would be income restricted. According to the Palm Beach County website, The Agricultural Reserve...
floridapolitics.com
Philippe Bien-Aime outraises, outspends Miami-Dade Commission field with more real estate cash
He and five others are running to replace longtime Commissioner Jean Monestime, who reaches term limits this year. North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime put further financial distance between himself and five other candidates for the District 2 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission last month, when he collected almost $100,000 in donations from real estate businesses.
Regalado says “hell no” to island homeless camp, threatens lawsuit
County Commissioner Raquel Regalado said Thursday she’d support legal action to revoke a property deed and reassert control of a barrier island if the City of Miami doesn’t back off a plan to put a homeless camp on Virginia Key. “I want to be on the record as a ‘hell no’ for this,” Regalado said […]
thenextmiami.com
Wynwood Plaza Submitted To FAA, With Construction Permit Getting Closer
The developer of The Wynwood Plaza has submitted the project to the FAA for review as it moves closer to obtaining a construction permitting. According to the July 26 submission to the FAA, the tallest height of the project is planned to reach 212 feet above ground, or 225 feet above sea level.
communitynewspapers.com
The Launching of Miramar Local Government Academy
On May 10, 2022, the City of Miramar launched its Local Government Academy. The City’s Go Local Government Academy (GLGA) is a program designed to offer its residents and all interested participants an opportunity to learn how their local government works and how they can get more involved in their city.
Click10.com
County commissioner hosting town hall to discuss Miami homeless camp proposal
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Virginia Key has been a proposed site to build a homeless community in Miami, but one county commissioner says that’s not the case. The plan to house homeless on Virginia Key may be technically still be in play, though it increasingly appears to be a successful attention-getter to Miami’s chronic tent cities from the city commissioner who has made that his mission.
floridapolitics.com
Three more Miami-Dade County unions endorse Annette Taddeo for Congress
‘She has always worked hard for the working men and women of Miami-Dade County and the State of Florida.’. Three more organized labor groups are now backing Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo’s bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Taddeo’s campaign is announcing three local unions in Miami-Dade County...
iheart.com
Miami-Dade Residents & Leaders Demand Help With Affordable Housing Crisis
Miami-Dade residents and leaders calling on politicians to help solve the affordable housing crisis. United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez Mats says Miami is the epicenter of the emergency with rents increasing over 30-percent in the past year alone. She says something has to give, or the county won't be able to recruit qualified teachers because they simply can't afford to work in or near the schools they serve.The County has started the Building Blocks program bringing an additional $13- million-dollars into an emergency rental fund for eligible residents.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade superintendent addresses security in back-to-school remarks
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Jose L. Dotres encouraged teachers to “connect and inspire” in an address Friday ahead of students’ return to the classroom Aug 17. In a news conference afterward, he addressed school security concerns. It was part of a large district...
WSVN-TV
In 1st address as M-DCPS superintendent, Dotres lists priorities ahead of start of classes
MIAMI (WSVN) - In his first address as superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Dr. Jose Dotres said the district’s focus in the upcoming school year will be to connect with and inspire students. Dotres’ speech, delivered Friday at Miami Senior High School, was his first as M-DCPS superintendent....
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue holds ceremony for largest graduating class to date
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It was graduation day for more than three dozen South Florida firefighters. Recruits of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Class 149 made it official on Friday. Thirty-nine men and women proudly received their certificates and had their badges pinned by MDFR Fire Chief Raied “Ray” Jadallah.
islandernews.com
Thousands of homeowners could lose coverage as three insurance companies lose financial-stability rating
Dominoes began to fall this week as one of the nation's most-respected insurance rating firms took action by downgrading three Florida insurance companies, including one based in Coral Gables. Demotech, a financial analysis and rating firm out of Columbus, Ohio, withdrew financial-stability ratings for Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co.,...
Local realtor is first in state to receive electric F-150 Lightning
Wilton Manors – When Ron Falk placed his reservation for an electric F-150 more than a year ago, he didn’t know when it would arrive. His wait ended last week when it was delivered from the Rouge F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan to the Grieco Ford dealership in Fort Lauderdale.
islandernews.com
Start of the 2022-23 school year on the island features new faces in leadership, controversial new rules, and optimism all around
The first school bell will ring on Wednesday, Aug. 17, signaling the start of a new academic year. And, "new" is certainly the optimum word. On Key Biscayne, two new principals join the lineup, locally-raised educators who bring a wealth of leadership experience. There will be a new way to conduct testing, or rather "monitor progress," in public schools, while state legislative acts have put boundaries on what can and cannot be taught.
Click10.com
Firefighter hurt battling southwest Miami-Dade townhome blaze
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were at the scene of a large fire Friday at a row of townhomes in the southwestern part of the county. Crews responded to 27102 SW 128th Ave. just before 11:40 a.m., MDFR records show. The townhomes are part of a complex located north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base and east of Florida’s Turnpike.
Click10.com
South Florida woman describes nightmare situation after hiring contractor to build backyard pool
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Rebar and dirt. That’s all Soraya Hernandez said she had to show for the $19,875 she paid for a new pool in her backyard. “Honestly, I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” she said. Hernandez said she hired and paid Joseph...
citynmb.com
wlrn.org
'I was absolutely shocked': Virginia Key homeless encampment approval causes uproar
Miami city commissioners initially shot down a proposal to move many unhoused people to an encampment on Virginia Key. But Esther Alonso, founder of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center, knew that this wasn’t the end. And she was right. Hours later, on Thursday, the motion to pilot the “transition...
sflcn.com
City of Miramar Lights Up for Jamaica’s 60th Independence Diamond Jubilee
[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar is lighting up with the colors of the Jamaican flag to spotlight and celebrate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence. Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, who led the charge to light up the water tower, stated: “Miramar has one of the largest population of Jamaicans living in the United States and with-it being Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee, there is no better way to celebrate this momentous occasion!”
Miami New Times
Uncle Luke: Virginia Key Homeless Camp Plan Is a Travesty
In the City of Miami, governing like it's a banana republic never goes out of style. Last Thursday, July 29, droves of residents and activists left Miami City Hall believing they had thwarted a poorly conceived plan to create a "homeless transition camp" on a historic spot. Of five potential...
