ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Lamont Johnson sentenced to 25 years; Virginia Beach judge calls case ‘vile and inhumane’

By Kiahnna Patterson, Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3filFl_0h3KlERh00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The man who killed Bellamy Gamboa in July 2018 was formally sentenced Tuesday to 25 and a half years in prison.

Judge James Lewis called this ” one of the most vile and inhumane cases” he has ever witnessed on the bench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMGwI_0h3KlERh00
Bellamy Gamboa

It took the jury less than two hours of deliberation during the trial in May to convict Lamont Johnson, 45, of the death of his ex-girlfriend on a charge of second-degree murder. He was also found guilty of two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Hanover Public Schools apologize for printing T-shirts resembling swastika

Johnson confessed to strangling Gamboa in the Virginia Beach townhome they shared with their 20-month-old twins. The commonwealth’s evidence proved they had an argument over rent. He pushed her down a flight of stairs, assaulted her when she tried to call police, and then choked her to death.

He told investigators he left the children home alone when he disposed of Gamboa’s body in a dumpster in Chesapeake. Weeks after the crime, Johnson took detectives to the dumpster. Investigators determined the contents had been incinerated.

Gamboa’s body was never recovered.

Gamboa’s two oldest children and their grandparents were in court Tuesday for the sentencing.

Roxann Case-Hicks, Gamboa’s family member, shared a poem with the judge titled ‘lives forever changed’ which described how devastating the last four years have been for her family. Her husband, Kyle Hicks, explained the young kids are traumatized by witnessing such a gruesome act.

In court, the prosecutor outlined the facts of the case. She stated, “the defendant deserves every second” of the jury’s recommended sentence of 25 years and 6 months.

Johnson begged the judge for leniency and mercy for several minutes. He offered condolences to Gamboa’s family. He called it an “unfortunate series of events.” He added the four-day jury trial was based on emotions and not facts. He said he looks forward to being there for his kids and mentioned a custody battle.

As Judge Lewis handed down the sentence, he called Johnson’s “lack of remorse disgusting.”

“He’s had no remorse whatsoever and to think that he says that he loves his kids, and they are his life, but he did it in front of them. They have been traumatized,” explained Case-Hicks.

Gamboa’s family says they are happy Johnson received the full recommended sentence, but say it does not provide closure.

“[We’re] grateful that he got what the jury gave him. Wish he could have got more because he actually was the executioner of her,” said Case-Hicks. “They weren’t even able to put her in the ground or have her ashes.”

“I have to forgive him. I’ll be on my knees praying for God to help me because what he did is so horrible. I just can’t imagine it. I can’t fathom it,” said Hicks.

He asks for the community to continue to pray for the children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 12

YePPeRs
3d ago

If you take a life on purpose then you should spend the rest of your life behind bars or get the death penalty. But no they are giving him a chance to be free again.

Reply(4)
13
John Haralson III
2d ago

Sorry for those kids. Hope they can find a way to survive and thrive. Lamont: You're an evil person, and I hope evil finds you and haunts you every day of those 25 years.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shoredailynews.com

Violent crimes indicted by Accomack Grand Jury

Violent crimes were among the indictments handed down by an Accomack Grand Jury this week. Sixty-year-old Michael Richard Oplinger, of Mears Circle in Harborton, was indicted on a count of maliciously wounding his wife, Seaneen Oplinger, who has since moved across the bay. The incident occurred April 20. Oplinger was arrested May 13. The woman complained the defendant broke and dislocated her shoulder after beating her with a pipe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Hanover, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Vile#Violent Crime#Hanover Public Schools
WTOP

Norfolk to crack down on nightclub violence after shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — A nightclub shooting that wounded four people appears to be the last straw for officials in Norfolk. The Virginian-Pilot reports that city officials say they will ask businesses from nightclubs to coffee shops to explain why they deserve the “privilege” of operating in the city’s entertainment district.
NORFOLK, VA
WTOP

Teen gets 10 years for shooting, wounding 2 at Virginia high school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teen has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting and wounding two fellow students at a Virginia high school. The Virginian-Pilot reported Friday that the judge in Newport News handed down a punishment that will include time in a juvenile detention center as well as state prison.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy