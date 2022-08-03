Ex-Trump Lawyer Says Congress Already Has Evidence That Should ‘Easily’ Result in ‘Disqualification From Office Forever’ (Video)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "for terror" after the operator of the facility reported major damage at the site. Energoatom, operator of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the south of the country, said Saturday that parts of the facility had been "seriously damaged" by military strikes and one of its reactors was forced to shut down.

