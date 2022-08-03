Ex-Trump Lawyer Says Congress Already Has Evidence That Should ‘Easily’ Result in ‘Disqualification From Office Forever’ (Video)

Read on www.thewrap.com
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
FOXBusiness
House Republicans call on Biden admin to rescind 'dangerous,' potentially unconstitutional energy proposal
FIRST ON FOX: A group of 22 House Financial Services Committee Republicans penned a letter to the Biden administration Friday, urging it to rescind a potentially unconstitutional environmental rule targeting Wall Street. The GOP lawmakers, led by Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., warned Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
White House Says Man With AK-47 Who Stalked Dissident Journalist in Brooklyn Was Agent for Iranian Government
The White House has confirmed that a man caught with a loaded AK-47 outside the Brooklyn home of Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad was an agent working for the Islamic Republic of Iran, the journalist and women’s rights activist told TheWrap on Thursday. Alinejad, who is a U.S. citizen living...
Stephen Colbert Thinks It’s Hilarious Kansas Abortion Ban Failed (Video)
On Wednesday’s “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert talked a lot about the primary elections that happened all over the country, which resulted in a bunch of right wing extremists who support Trump winning nominations. But he did get to spend some time on the least depressing outcome...
Maher Roasts Kyrsten Sinema for Holding up Climate Bill to Appease Hedge Funders (Video)
In his monologue on Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” Bill Maher was thrilled by the news that, at least at the moment, it looks like the Democrats are going to pass a fairly robust bill to combat climate change. But he took some time to mock contrarian...
Zelensky condemns Russian 'terror' after damage to nuclear plant
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of using the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "for terror" after the operator of the facility reported major damage at the site. Energoatom, operator of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the south of the country, said Saturday that parts of the facility had been "seriously damaged" by military strikes and one of its reactors was forced to shut down.
