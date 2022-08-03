Read on www.police1.com
KNOE TV8
Arkansas State Police investigating inmate’s death
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - State police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro man at a Northeast Arkansas jail. According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, 35-year-old Matthew Scott Shipman died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, at the Lawrence County Detention Center. Shipman’s body has been sent...
neareport.com
State Police reviewing inmate death in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department authorities contacted the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division on Wednesday morning (August 3rd) about 2 AM requesting assistance in the investigation of an inmate death that occurred at the county jail. The inmate was identified as Matthew Scott Shipman, 35, of Jonesboro. Shipman was...
neareport.com
20-year-old man charged with grooming of minors
A Jonesboro man is accused of inappropriately communicating with two minors in a release posted by JPD to Facebook Friday. On August 4th, JPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Division received a tip in regards to an inappropriate relationship with a minor online. An investigation was immediately launched, police said, and detectives say they found that Daytona Kane, 20 of Jonesboro, had been communicating with two minors online over the last year, one 15 year old female and one 13 year old female.
Kait 8
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after someone showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Around 10 p.m. Aug. 3, the victim went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson, seeking help. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department,...
Kait 8
Suspect in custody after standoff with West Memphis police
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A standoff took place at a West Memphis hotel Thursday. Officials say a wanted person was barricaded inside the Econo Lodge on South Service Road. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell identified the suspect as 44-year-old...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your daily commute goes through the intersection of Stallings Lane and South Caraway Road, there’s a new change to be aware of. A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a section of the road.
Kait 8
Man killed in fiery crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
KTTS
Deadly Crash On Highway 65 North Of Branson
(KTTS News) — A woman from Arkansas is dead after an early morning crash on Highway 65 north of Branson. The Highway Patrol says Carla McSpadden, 50, from Bradford, Arkansas was going the wrong way when her SUV hit another SUV head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, 42-year-old...
Kait 8
Police search for truck involved in hit-and-run
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A felony hit-and-run with injury has police asking for your help. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of an incident that occurred around 6 a.m., Friday, July 29 at the Hilltop and Farville Curve area. In the video, the driver of...
Kait 8
Dangerous intersection to get an improvement
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation is considering installing a traffic light at the intersection of Highways 18 and 139 north of Monette. Jessica Hogan, a Jordan’s Kwik Shop clerk, said two crashes occurred at the intersection on Wednesday. “We probably have two wrecks per week...
Kait 8
Storage unit raid finds thousands of dollars worth of stolen items
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a year and a half, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department took a major step forward in ending one of the largest burglary rings in this area. Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said in Monday’s raid of a storage unit off East Johnson they recovered...
neareport.com
Murder investigation in Jackson County after two bodies found
The bodies of a Jackson County man and woman were discovered by authorities last night (Friday, July 29th) after a local fire department extinguished a fire inside a Beedeville residence south of Newport. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the deaths. Special Agents...
Kait 8
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
Kait 8
Popular intersection to add new traffic light
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip through Brookland is going to have one extra stop soon. Following a string of crashes on Highway 49, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will be adding a traffic light. The light will go at the intersection of Highway 49 and County Road 762, also...
Kait 8
City gives update on status of long-unoccupied building
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – For years, the old Citizens Bank in downtown Jonesboro has been sitting vacant after the city deemed it to be dangerous. However, recent developments show there might be some changes coming to the property soon. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the end of their meeting,...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closure due to maintenance
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel on Highway 77 for your daily commute, you may need to be prepared. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said they will be doing maintenance on the bridge over the Little River near Athelstan. Starting Friday, Aug. 5, crews will close...
Kait 8
Neighborhood garden helps feed families
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One community organization is digging in to help people put fresh veggies on their tables. On Wednesday night, the Fisher Street Community in Action Feeding Garden doled out homegrown cucumbers, peppers, and squash. The garden, located at Fisher Street and Word Avenue across from the Fisher...
Kait 8
City employee under fire after explicit comments
SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - Public profanity, a city employee paid with your tax dollars is under fire for using explicit words towards those he serves. It all started because of discolored water in Swifton. People in the town began to complain on social media, and the city’s water superintendent began...
Couple subjected children to ‘sickening’ living conditions, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A couple is facing child abuse and neglect charges after Tipton County investigators say they discovered four children subjected to horrific living conditions. Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley gave a stark description of what he said his investigators found inside the home off Old Memphis Road near Covington. “When you allow kids to […]
Kait 8
Heavy rain floods Brookland
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An hour-long thunderstorm dumped more than three inches of rain on Brookland, flooding streets and many residents’ yards. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said 3.16 inches of rain fell on the town within an hour Friday, Aug. 5, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for Craighead County until 4:30 p.m.
