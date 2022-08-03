A Jonesboro man is accused of inappropriately communicating with two minors in a release posted by JPD to Facebook Friday. On August 4th, JPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Division received a tip in regards to an inappropriate relationship with a minor online. An investigation was immediately launched, police said, and detectives say they found that Daytona Kane, 20 of Jonesboro, had been communicating with two minors online over the last year, one 15 year old female and one 13 year old female.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO