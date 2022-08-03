Read on www.thewrap.com
Related
How to Watch ‘The Sandman': Where Is the Neil Gaiman Adaptation Streaming?
“The Sandman” series, adapted from Neil Gaiman’s 1989 comic series — co-created by Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg — will creep into consciousness in the first week of August. The ten-episode series follows the story of The Dream King Morpheus, a powerful being aiming to correct past mistakes he made, both cosmically and more minutely.
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
‘Queen Sugar’ Sets Season 7 Premiere Date
The seventh and final season of “Queen Sugar” is set to premiere Sept. 6 on the Oprah Winfrey Network. Created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay, the Season 7 premiere will air at 8 pm ET/PT. “Queen Sugar” is about the life of the Bordelon siblings, Charley (Dawn-Lyen...
How Jenna Coleman, Gwendoline Christie and Kirby Howell-Baptiste Reinvented Familiar Characters in ‘The Sandman’
Netflix’s “The Sandman,” based on the Neil Gaiman created comic book series of the same name, loves to remix mythology and that means introducing characters audiences may already be familiar with such as Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie), Death (Kirby Howell-Baptise) and comics character Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman).
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Stars Bailee Madison and Maia Reficco Reflect on Their Unsettling Moments in Episode 4
Both the actresses must confront their characters’ trauma in intense scenes. “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” stars Bailee Madison and Maia Reficco both have shining moments in Episode 4 of the HBO Max series, where they’re forced to confront the trauma being inflicted upon them by “A.”
Angelica Ross to Star in ‘Chicago,’ Becoming First Openly Trans Woman to Lead a Broadway Musical
Angelica Ross is set to make history as the first openly trans woman to lead a Broadway show, stepping into the shoes of the iconic Roxie Hart of “Chicago.”. Now in its 25th year, “Chicago” and its leading nightclub dancer-turned-murderess Roxie have regularly cast buzzy headliners, most recently with Pamela Anderson, who wrapped her eight-week stint earlier this year. But never before has the role been played by a transgender actress.
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Content Heads to HBO Max in First Move to Bring Together Warner Bros. Discovery Content
Chip and Joanna Gaines are expanding their reach. Select content from their Magnolia Network will soon be available on HBO Max, the first example of Discovery content heading to HBO Max since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Beginning Sept. 30, the Magnolia Network library available on the streamer will include...
Keanu Reeves to Lead Hulu’s ‘Devil in the White City’
Hulu’s long-gestating “Devil in the White City,” which counts Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese as executive producers, has found its star in Keanu Reeves. This marks the first major U.S. TV role for Reeves, who is primarily known for blockbuster films such as “The Matrix” franchise and most recently, the “John Wick” films.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix Pulls a Tom Hanks Classic
While we were not paying much attention, Netflix decides it would be a good time to yank a Tom Hanks classic off the streaming platform. Why in the world would they take Forrest Gump off of there? Millions of people love going back and seeing the tender romance between Forrest and Jenny. But it’s now off Netflix. Bummer.
Emmy Rossum On Her ‘Angelyne’ Prosthetics: “Nothing Of Me Is Me” – Contenders TV: The Nominees
Click here to read the full article. Viewers of the Emmy-nominated Angelyne on Peacock might be surprised to learn just how little of star Emmy Rossum they actually saw. Rossum said during a panel appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees event that 10 prosthetic pieces transformed her face and body into that of Los Angeles billboard queen Angelyne. “Nothing of me is me,” Rossum said. “There’s two contact lenses in each eye. There’s a chest piece that wraps around up into the neck and the hairline. Even earlobes, hands — everything is not recognizable [as myself].” Contenders TV: The Nominees —...
NFL・
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in August 2022
August is here, which means summer is winding down and the options at your local multiplex are starting to become a bit slimmer. Not to worry, though, because a bevy of new titles are streaming this month, offering a ton of new movies — both newly streaming films and genuine new releases — to enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best new movies to stream in August, which runs the gamut from a new “Predator” prequel to a vampire action comedy to a pair of brand new animated films.
‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Review: Paramount+ Revival Series Is Comedy Comfort Food
When we last left Beavis and Butt-Head, the animated teenage miscreants from Highland, Texas who dominated MTV for much of the ’90s, they were plunked down in 2022, thanks to the wormhole that powered the sci-fi plotting of June’s Paramount+ movie “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.” “Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head,” a nominal follow-up to that movie and de facto ninth season of the TV show that inspired it, makes no specific mention of this — though based on some small technological details (and the streaming content they consume), the boys have indeed remained in our time. In the first two episodes of this new season, it doesn’t look much different from their time. Beavis and Butt-Head have a tendency to mold their environment in their image. Or are they just so timelessly American that surprisingly little adaptation is necessary? Are we in the same collective stasis as two incessantly snickering morons in the same old Metallica and AC/DC t-shirts?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marvel’s Kevin Feige Offered Words of Encouragement to ‘Batgirl’ Directors After Warner Bros. Axed Film: ‘Very Proud of You Guys’
“Batgirl” co-director Adil El Arbi revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige offered him and partner Bilall Fallah words of encouragement after Warner Bros. axed their film, opting not to release it theatrically or on streaming as originally planned. In a screenshot of an email posted to Arbi’s Instagram...
Yara Shahidi Expands Overall Deal With ABC Signature to Include Onyx Collective
Yara Shahidi is expanding her overall deal with Disney. The “grown-ish” star and executive producer has extended her current deal with ABC Signature to also include a partnership with Onyx Collective. Through her 7th Sun production company, Shahidi and her mother, Keri Shahidi, will continue to develop and...
Rosanna Arquette Joins ‘Big Sky’ Season 3 as Recurring Guest Star
Rosanna Arquette has joined the Season 3 cast of David E. Kelley’s “Big Sky” as recurring guest star. She will portray Jenny Hoyt’s (star Katheryn Winnick) charismatic and fast-talking mother, Virginia “Gigi” Cessna. Her character summary is as follows: “She’s a world-class scam artist...
‘Abbott Elementary’ Dominates 2022 TCA Awards With 4 Wins, Including Program of the Year
Mandy Moore also won Individual Achievement in Drama for the final season of ”This Is Us“. ABC’s freshman comedy series “Abbott Elementary” dominated the 2022 TCA Awards, which recognized the best television offerings from the 2021-2022 season as voted on by members of the Television Critics Association.
‘Prey’ Filmmakers Say They Pitched the ‘Predator’ Prequel as an ‘R-Rated Disney Princess Tale’
“Prey” is the latest installment in the “Predator” franchise and it’s arguably the best since the original. This has been a film series that proven to be surprisingly elastic given the simplicity of the 1987 original film and its commandos-versus-extraterrestrial-warrior conceit. (It helps that the original was beautifully directed by John McTiernan and featured one of the best, most knowing performances in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career.) As it turns out, a cool monster with high tech weapons facing off against the most elite predator on earth is a pretty malleable concept.
How Tom Sturridge Balanced Dream’s ‘Violence’ and ‘Seduction’ in Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
Despite being one of the most powerful beings in existence, Tom Sturridge’s protagonist in Netflix’s “The Sandman” is neither boastful nor bombastic. Instead, Morpheus (also known as Dream) remains even-keeled and steady — one might even describe him as shy! — through much of the series even in the face of great suffering and otherworldly happenings.
Combined HBO Max-Discovery+ Streaming Service to Launch Summer 2023
After confirming in March that Discovery+ and HBO Max would eventually be combined into a single service, Warner Bros. Discovery leadership finally provided an update on what its beefed-up streaming future will look like during its second-quarter earnings call on Thursday. The combined streaming service will begin to roll out...
Peacock Orders Coming-of-Age Thriller ‘Hysteria!’ Straight to Series
Peacock has ordered the coming-of-age thriller “Hysteria!” straight-to-series, it announced Friday. The series explores Americans’ dark history of mass hysteria through a shocking story set within the Satanic Panic. The logline reads: “When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0