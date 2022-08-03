Read on www.ktbs.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTBS
2nd Circuit Court of Appeal hears arguments in Mayor Perkins disqualification
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An attorney for Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins argued to a three-judge panel of the Second Circuit Court of Appeal Friday his mistake on his candidacy filing should not rule him out of running for re-election. "That's not what the legislature intended," attorney Scott Bickford told the judges...
KTBS
All but 2 Shreveport mayoral candidates file personal financial disclosure reports
SHREVEPORT, La. – All elected officials and candidates for office are required to file what’s called a financial disclosure statement that gives a broad view of their occupation, employment, business associations, income, investments and creditors. The purpose of the disclosure is to have a glance at the financial...
magnoliareporter.com
Two people want to be McNeil mayor
The mayor’s race in McNeil added a second candidate on Friday as the midway point passed in the filing period for municipal office in Columbia County. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex.
KTBS
Perkins appeal to be heard Friday morning
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal will take up Mayor Adrian Perkins disqualification appeal during at hearing set for 11 a.m. Friday. Attorneys on both sides have until 3 p.m. Thursday to file briefs with the court. The panel has 24 hours after the hearing to rule since matters related to candidate challenges are on an expedited time frame.
Shreveport Mayor Perkins’ Response to Disqualification Decision
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins released a statement to Judge Brady O'Callaghan's ruling, stating Perkins was disqualified from running for the office of Mayor of Shreveport in the current upcoming election. The statement, released by Assistant Communications Director Lyman Lasco McKellar reads:. "We have read the Court’s decision and we respectfully...
KTAL
Shreveport City Council candidate accused of living in Bossier City disqualified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council Dist. A candidate Kinsey Montgomery has been disqualified from running for the office following a hearing in a legal challenge to his candidacy filed late last week. Kinsey Montgomery was challenging Tabatha Taylor for the District A seat, which includes the North...
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
KTBS
Former SPD captain accused of filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A former captain with the Shreveport Police Department has been accused of falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release. Capt. James Tipton called the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on...
KTBS
Chief Smith implements programs to add officers to SPD
SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you're not yet 21, you can still get hired to be a Shreveport Police officer. That's the message Police Chief Wayne Smith is sending out with a new Cadet Program. The department began the year 125 officers short. Lower pay and high workload was depleting the...
KTAL
Caddo Commission honors late pastor, provides funds to Robinson’s Rescue
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Commission remembered a local pastor and voted to protect animals during their regular Thursday meeting. The commission passed a Resolution of Remembrance and Respect for the late Bishop Fred Caldwell Senior, who passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. He served as pastor of Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. His funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Family Life Center.
KTBS
Bossier Parish moves forward on projects for new sawmill
BENTON, La. - Approval of three cooperative endeavor agreements between the state Department of the Treasury, the state of Louisiana and the Bossier Parish Police Jury will mean $400,000 in appropriations for the parish, including one which will provide sewer and water lines to serve a new sawmill just south of Plain Dealing.
KTBS
An oak tree and lynchings. What's the truth?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's a tree, a very old, massive Southern live oak. There are some who say its branches were used for hangings, and worse, public lynchings. That tree on the Milam Street side of the Caddo Parish Courthouse has come under scrutiny lately. Caddo Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson...
34-Year-Old Justin Vansickle Arrested Following A Crash On I-20 (Bossier Parish, LA)
One person was arrested following a crash on I-20 W Friday morning. The Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City fire department [..]
KTBS
Blood drive being held Friday in honor of fallen SPD Officer Thomas LaValley
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are hosting a blood drive Friday in order to keep up with increasing demand. The blood drive runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. At the police station at 1234 Texas Street. They're teaming up with LifeShare Blood Center and inviting anyone in the community...
KTBS
COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana
LSU's War Memorial Tower looms over portions of the Baton Rouge campus. (Photo by Julie O'Donoghue/Louisiana Illuminator) Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.
hopeprescott.com
Melissa Lewis Charged With Theft of Property
On July 19, 2022 at approximately 12:11pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Melissa Lewis, 54, Magnolia, AR. Ms. Lewis was arrested and charged with theft of property and public intoxication. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Lewis was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
klax-tv.com
Postal Employee shot while delivering mail
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
KTBS
Vivian man sentenced for assaulting postal carrier
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Vivian man has been sentenced to federal prison for assaulting a postal carrier, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said Thursday in a news release. Derrick J. Thomas, 28, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 11 years, five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
KTBS
Shreveport native becomes first Black 4-star general in US Marine Corps history
WASHINGTON, DC - A Louisiana-born Marine made history this week when he became the Marine Corps' first-ever Black four-star general. The U.S. Senate confirmed Lt. Gen. Michael Langley to the position Monday. Langley who was born in Shreveport, has been a Marine for over 35 years. According to Stars and...
