SHREVEPORT, La. -- A three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal will take up Mayor Adrian Perkins disqualification appeal during at hearing set for 11 a.m. Friday. Attorneys on both sides have until 3 p.m. Thursday to file briefs with the court. The panel has 24 hours after the hearing to rule since matters related to candidate challenges are on an expedited time frame.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO