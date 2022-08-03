Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Spotty showers and storms were present across portions of the area Wednesday, and rain returns again for our Thursday. Activity will develop off to the East, before making its way towards the area by the mid-afternoon. If you need to be outside, have an umbrella ready and you can also keep an eye on the sky with the First Alert weather App. Friday is a similar story with showers and thunderstorms once again in our area. With the rain and cloudiness around, our high temperatures stay in the upper 80′s to around 90, a few degrees lower than normal. Nighttime lows will remain in the mid 70′s.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO