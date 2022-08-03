Read on www.kplctv.com
Concrete strips laid along I-210 median
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Concrete strips being laid in the medians of Interstate 210 will anchor cable barriers being installed, according to officials with the Department of Transportation. KPLC has received questions about the purpose of the concrete, which look like sidewalks running down the median. The strips are...
Boil advisory issued for area of Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 has issued a boil advisory in Moss Bluff. The advisory affects residents in the following areas:. Sam Houston Jones Parkway between Hwy 171 West and the Neighborhood Walmart. Armistead Lane. Sid Lane.
Gas golf carts now allowed to be driven on streets of Welsh
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Welsh residents are now allowed to traverse the streets of the town in gas-powered golf carts - provided that they have a permit and their carts are properly equipped. An ordinance previously put into place allowed residents to travel on town streets in motorized golf carts.
Lake Charles American Press
Localized flooding possible this weekend
An upper-level disturbance slowly moving west will cause storms to spread throughout Southwest Louisiana this weekend and into next week. National Weather Service Lake Charles Senior Forecaster Kent Kuyper said there is a slight chance of flooding as the slow-moving storms are expected to produce heavy rainfall. No rivers are...
Scattered Shower & Thunderstorm Chances For Your Friday
The Lake Charles Regional Airport picked up .42″ of rain yesterday. Sulphur .36″. Just .04″ for Dequincy. Rain chances today overall at 60%. Most of the action this morning (Showers) has been offshore or along the coast. Noon-4 PM is more of a peak time for showers and thunderstorms for Lake Charles.
Potential heavy showers with thunderstorms today
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances today are at 80% overall. Most of the action this morning looks to be Cameron Parish. Some showers are popping up along the coast already. Peak time for showers in Lake Charles is between noon and 4 p.m. Most of the potential activity...
Lake Charles firefighters attend city council meeting
Police presence near Enterprise Boulevard, 11th Street. Supt. Shaun Ferguson acknowledges on-duty DWI arrest of NOPD officer six days earlier. LEGAL CORNER: Why do qualified domestic relations orders take so long?. Updated: 14 hours ago. Also answered: My lawyer handled a case for me and said that I did not...
Center for Health Services holding Medicaid application event
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Center for Health Services will hold Medicaid Application Rush events at four locations the week of Aug. 8 through 12. Residents wanting to apply for Medicaid can bring one form of identification to one of the locations below on the listed date, no appointment needed.
THURSDAY FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Rainy Afternoon Ahead For Some
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Rain chances today overall at 60%. Noon-4 pm, peak time for Lake Charles. Some showers popping already in Cameron Parish and parts of Jeff Davis Parish near Jennings. We hit 91 in Lake Charles yesterday (roughly 3-4 pm). Our heat index peaked around 102 (around 3:30...
Rainy Weather to End the Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Spotty showers and storms were present across portions of the area Wednesday, and rain returns again for our Thursday. Activity will develop off to the East, before making its way towards the area by the mid-afternoon. If you need to be outside, have an umbrella ready and you can also keep an eye on the sky with the First Alert weather App. Friday is a similar story with showers and thunderstorms once again in our area. With the rain and cloudiness around, our high temperatures stay in the upper 80′s to around 90, a few degrees lower than normal. Nighttime lows will remain in the mid 70′s.
Lake Charles City Council meeting adjourned after firefighters try to voice concerns without agenda item
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After protesting every day last week, Lake Charles firefighters are continuing their efforts to be heard by city officials. At Wednesday’s city council meeting, dozens attended to support the first responders. “You mean to tell me that we have over 75 people here today,...
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 4, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 4, 2022. Fabian Wade August, 55, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse. Norman Dale Bentley, 70, Arabi, LA: Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Kaelan Blaine Prater, 22, Westlake: Probation violation (3 charges). John Lawrence Foreman, 60,...
Showers and Thunderstorms Around to End the Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Numerous showers and storms were around the area Thursday, providing some much-needed drought relief. Our Friday will still feature rain chances throughout the day. We’ll start off with morning showers moving into our area from the Gulf, with thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon. It will be a good idea to carry an umbrella if you have to be outside, and you can track the rain with the First Alert Weather App. Temperatures will top out close to 90, held in check by nearby storms and associated cloudiness. Saturday is much of the same story, with chances for rain remaining on the higher side, before upper-level high pressure moves in Sunday to lower rain chances.
New blessing box opens in Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Inflation may have many in our area unable to afford everything on their grocery lists. To help those in need, blessing boxes have popped up at area churches. A new one just opened up across from First Baptist Moss Bluff. It’s been a little over...
Local chef competes in Great American Seafood Cook-off
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local chef at the Villa Harlequin restaurant in Lake Charles represented Louisiana in the Great American Seafood Cook-off Saturday. Amanda Cusey, the executive chef at the Villa Harlequin, won the Louisiana Seafood Cook-off in June. She was one of 14 chefs from across the country competing.
August 3, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Brian James Freeman, 30, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for operating a vehicle with a suspended license; hit & run; contempt of court; domestic abuse; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; failure to stop or yield. Darius Joseph Fontenot, 47, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or...
dailyadvent.com
The Louisiana Crown Act makes an impact on many in the Lake Area
The "Louisiana Crown Act," makes an impact on many in the Lake area. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Natural hairstyles have always been a trend, but now they’re here to stay with the Louisiana Crown Act. It went into effect Monday, prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers because of their hairstyles. “I love taking...
Lake Charles American Press
SPAR official ousted in Police Jury vote
Six structures were slated for demolition and Calcasieu Parish Police Jury members adopted a resolution at their Thursday meeting, by an 8-6 vote, to remove a Sulphur Parks and Recreation (SPAR) Board of Commissioners member. SPAR Commissioner Mitch Bowers urged jury members to vote against the resolution that would remove...
Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act
Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
