Read on doorcountypulse.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Deadliest Wildfire in Recorded History Happened in Peshtigo, WisconsinYana BostongirlPeshtigo, WI
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Not a Fan of New Signage
Congratulations, Baileys Harbor! You win, hands down. I felt Sister Bay held the title easily with our top-of-the-bluff tenements (not bad-looking buildings, but, like tenements in Chicago, too many buildings in too little space, destroying our village bluff) and our two big warehouse buildings, far out of proportion with the rest of the village.
Door County Pulse
New Ace Location Getting Finishing Touches
The new space for Sturgeon Bay’s Ace Hardware store on Egg Harbor Road, across from McDonald’s, is shaping up for what’s expected to be an autumn move from the existing space at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Egg Harbor Road in downtown Sturgeon Bay. Majority shareholder...
Door County Pulse
Sons of Norway Picnic Moves Inside
The Sons of Norway H.R. Holand Lodge in Sturgeon Bay will hold its Aug. 8 picnic at Bay View Lutheran Church, 340 West Maple St. in Sturgeon Bay. Social hour will start at 11 am, and lunch will follow. Questions? Call 920.743.8992 and leave a message.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: A Tribute to a Friend: Francha Barnard
Baileys Harbor lost one of our own last week. You might have seen her walking around town – a little lady, in all kinds of weather, striding through a town she loved. Francha had her hands, thoughts, beliefs and convictions in many endeavors. You might have observed her in action at our town meetings over the years adding her voice and concerns. Oh, we can’t forget her two Ps – poetry and politics!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Door County Pulse
GEO-DC Capital Campaign Starts with a Dance
The Greater Escarpment Organization of Door County (GEO-DC) is launching its capital campaign – to raise funds to build an educational center at the top of the hill in Ellison Bay – during a dinner and dance Aug. 25 at the Fernwood Gardens Ballroom at Mr. G’s, 5890 Hwy 57 south of Jacksonport. The evening will feature a cash bar opening at 6 pm, a buffet dinner at 6:30 pm and live music by the Swingin’ Door Big Band.
Door County Pulse
In Memoriam: Francha Barnard
Editor’s Note: Poetry is something readers of the Peninsula Pulse are accustomed to finding in our Literature section. It’s not something they’ll come across in our Community section – at least not 99% of the time. This week, we’re changing that up. Francha Barnard of Baileys...
Door County Pulse
Boat Helps Clear the Waters of the Great Lakes
Aquatic trash boat scooping up marine debris all summer long. To the best of scientists’ knowledge, there is no version of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the Great Lakes, but that doesn’t mean everyone is waiting until a huge trash vortex accumulates to address marine debris. “People...
Door County Pulse
Clearing Out Woldt’s Corner
To make room for the construction of a new, three-unit commercial building with a drive-through that will include a Starbucks at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue in Sturgeon Bay, one of the cottages that had been removed behind the former Woldt’s Corner Pub was for sale through DeVooght House Lifters while perched on a trailer last weekend. The main building will be torn down. Photos by Kevin Boneske.
RELATED PEOPLE
Door County Pulse
Norma Bramsen Honored for 60 Years in P.E.O.
During the recent Wisconsin state convention of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), Norma Bramsen of Chapter EJ in Sister Bay was recognized for her 60 years of service and leadership, working relentlessly to raise scholarship and loan money for women to pursue their educational dreams in college, technical schools or certification programs.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Laverne M. Eggert
Laverne (Reince) Eggert, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, died on August 3, 2022, at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. Laverne was born on July 25, 1929, in Maplewood to Modest and Elsie (Rose) Reince. She grew up in a home that was always surrounded with family and friends, she often spoke of family being her greatest blessing.
Door County Pulse
Kwik Trip Store Takes Shape
The scale of the Kwik Trip development on Egg Harbor Road in Sturgeon Bay is visible as the store-and-car-wash site takes shape. The development encompasses roughly 4.5 acres and required the purchase of seven separate properties that fronted the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Egg Harbor Road and the 1600 block of Alabama Street. Those lots contained five homes, several storage buildings and the Malvetz Furniture store.
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Lilly
Lilly is a wonderful, 3½-year-old dog who’s available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This fun gal enjoys frolicking in the water and playing ball. Like all dogs at WHS, Lilly (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50692698) has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, and she goes home with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Door County Pulse
City Council Amends Sunset Estates Agreement
In anticipation of additional expenses that S.C. Swiderski will incur to redevelop the former Sunset School property with four apartment buildings having 26 total units, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council agreed July 19 to amend its development agreement with the company. The amendment increases the limit on the amount of...
Door County Pulse
$26,000 Awarded During July 100+WWC Event
The 100+ Women Who Care (100+WWC) of Door County recognized and awarded grants to three local nonprofits during the organization’s July giving event. In four years, the circle has grown to 366 givers and has awarded more than $328,000 to 41 nonprofit organizations. Door County Partnership for Children and...
Door County Pulse
Site Plan Approved for Changes to Sturgeon Bay Terrace
Revised plans for the Sturgeon Bay Terrace development along the west end of the Maple-Oregon Street Bridge were approved last week by the city’s Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board. Peter and Jennifer Gentry of WWP Development initially received board approval in July 2021 for a three-story, mixed-use...
Door County Pulse
City Seeks Negotiated Settlement in Road Connection Dispute
While meeting in closed session July 19, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council authorized making an offer to purchase approximately four acres of land, for an undisclosed negotiated amount, that the city wants to acquire to connect Grant Avenue and Sawyer Drive on the city’s west side, Mayor David Ward said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Door County Pulse
Dance Party Fitness Class Aug. 10
Join professionally trained dancer Willa Wilde for a Dance Party Fitness class Aug. 10, 7 pm, at Uptown Wellness Studio, 10579 Country Walk Lane, Unit 22, in Sister Bay. This high-energy class with various styles of dance and fun music will get you moving and feeling good. The cost is $15; the class is limited to eight students; and no dance experience is needed. Register at northerndoor.recdesk.com. Questions? Email [email protected]
Comments / 0