Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
The Perfect Mini Amusement Park For Young Kids Awaits You in Wisconsin
My daughters are 8 and 6 years old, and over the last few years I've learned some vital things about taking young kids to amusement parks:. Ride lines are usually long and waiting with excited, impatient children can be quite unbearable. Young kids aren't tall enough to go on most...
wibailoutpeople.org
Madison, August 28, 2022: Black Girl Magic Kick Off
To celebrate the return of Black Girl Magic Saturdays and other programs during the school year, we are having a Black Girl Magic Kick Off Event. Bring your family and join us at Elver Park for food, fun, and music by DJ ACE! You will have the opportunity to experience some of the activities that we do at BGM Saturdays and sign up to attend upcoming events.
captimes.com
Things to do in Madison: Sugar Maple Fest, Tenney-Lapham Yard Sale, 'Hamilton' and more
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s outdoor summer movie series returns this week, with a few new twists. First of all, the movies now screen at 8 p.m. on Thursday nights, and this summer’s fare focuses on documentary films. This Thursday, the movie is “The American Sector,” which tracks down sections of the Berlin Wall that are on display across the United States. Tickets are free for museum members and those under 18, $7 for everyone else.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
The Madison Apartments in El Cajon Sells for $34M
Colliers has facilitated the $34 million sale of The Madison, a 110-unit apartment community in El Cajon, CA. The firm’s Peter Scepanovic and Corey McHenry represented the buyer in the transaction, East Madison Avenue, LP and also represented the undisclosed seller. The Madison is comprised of primarily one- and...
Channel 3000
Pet of the Week: Tanner
You can find out more about Tanner and the other animals at the Dane County Humane Society by going to giveshelter.org. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
captimes.com
Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend
The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
Swim on! All PHMDC-monitored beaches open Saturday
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday is set to be a scorcher, and there’s no better way to cool off than by taking a dip at a local beach. Beach-goers are in luck. All of the beaches monitored by Public Health Madison and Dane County are open for swimmers. PHMDC...
captimes.com
Former Zippy Lube changing to coffee, doughnut and fried chicken spot
The north side will soon have a new place to fuel up. Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken plans to have its soft opening in early September, located in a former Zippy Lube service station at 2013 N. Sherman Ave. The idea combines a famous farmer’s market recipe for...
7th Annual Black Restaurant Week set for Aug. 14-21
The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce will host its 7th annual Black Restaurant Week (BRW) Aug. 14-21. This year, community members will be able to recognize local Black-owned restaurants by voting for the “best of” in each category. “I invite everyone to savor the flavor and explore culinary...
Who won? CrossFit Games 2022 Endures Chaos During ‘Bike to Work’ Event
The first event in the CrossFit Games 2022 in Madison, WI, got off to an exciting but shaky start on Wednesday with the opening “Bike to Work” event. This was a time-based challenge with a 50-minute limit involving 75 toes-to-bar, 75 chest-to-bar pullups, and a 5-mile bike ride. But with 40 athletes competing side by side in each division, chaos and judging issues soon ensued.
nbc15.com
Goodman Center to host school supply drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Goodman Community Center is asking for the community’s help in providing 200 local children and teens with school supplies. The community center is hosting two special drop-off days this weekend, and they’re asking community members to help with their shopping list. “The start...
Daily Reporter
BUILDING BLOCKS: 2929 on Mayfair
This is the third apartment project M&R Development has embarked on in Wisconsin since 2020. The company is also the developer of the 42 Hundred on the Lake, a 236-unit apartment building in St. Francis, and Elevate, a 270-unit complex in Madison.
tonemadison.com
A post-Dobbs survey on family planning, from Tone Madison and Madison Minutes
We want to hear from you. How has the fall of Roe v. Wade impacted your decisions about family planning?. As part of our ongoing coverage of the impact of the Dobbs decision, we at Tone Madison and Madison Minutes are asking people to share their thoughts. Has the ruling changed the way you think about having children, or other important family-planning choices? We want to hear from you, so that we can offer our readers a fuller picture of how the ruling is affecting people across the Madison area.
nbc15.com
Concerts on The Square finale postponed amid severe weather threats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Concerts on the Square was postponed Wednesday because of severe weather threats across south central Wisconsin, event organizers said. The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra are putting off the event finale, Finale with Foley, to Thursday evening because of increased risk of severe weather and rain. The event...
nbc15.com
Janesville PD searching for missing teen
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy Thursday night. The department stated that the young teen Zebediah, who police noted goes by “Zeb,” was last seen near Jefferson Elementary School. Police attached a photo to a news release of the...
wearegreenbay.com
Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
Madison police to give away 100 free Hyundai steering wheel locks at National Night Out event
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will hand out 100 free steering wheel locks to residents who drive certain Hyundai vehicles that have become top targets for thieves. Drivers will be able to get the locks at the police department’s annual National Night Out event at Warner Park Wednesday evening. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Teen Emma Lawson Continues to Make Mark in Madison, Hangs Onto Podium Position Going into Moving Day
Enjoying Morning Chalk Up? Access additional exclusive interviews, analyses, and stories with an Rx membership. It’s one thing to be a rookie and have a great first day, but it’s a whole other thing to still be in the top three after seven events completed at the CrossFit Games, not to mention to do it as a teenager.
Caught on camera: Middleton police officers free raccoon’s head from mayonnaise jar
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Police officers on patrol in Middleton responded to an unusual rescue over the weekend, helping free a raccoon that had gotten its head stuck inside a mayonnaise jar. Body-worn camera video shared by the city’s police department Wednesday shows multiple officers aiding the animal. While one...
just-food.com
Saputo to close one US cheese plant, expand another
Saputo said the moves are intended to “further streamline its manufacturing footprint in the US”. Canadian dairy major Saputo is to close a cheese plant in the US, impacting 200 employees. The Toronto-listed firm plans to shutter the goat’s cheese manufacturing facility in Belmont, Wisconsin, but will invest...
