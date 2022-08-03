What a lifetime guarantee means according to Judge Marilyn Milian

Read on www.npr.org
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Rough Translation: The Cat Must Still Be Fed
As the Russian military advances in eastern Ukraine, readers of a local news site in New York's Hudson Valley are captivated by the accounts of one Ukrainian man. He sends dispatches about his daily life in a village outside of Kramatorsk: spinning nunchucks, feeding his cat, and tending his growing garden. Local readers are perplexed, then drawn in by surprisingly intimate accounts of his world.
Why batteries in modern gadgets aren't made to last
The batteries in our phones and headphones only last a few years. NPR's Daniel Estrin asks The Washington Post's tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler about the life span of today's gadgets and why they die. DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:. We all love our electronic devices and use them a lot, but we...
Encore: Binders, backpacks and inflation are on 2022's back-to-school shopping list
This year's back-to-school shopping season lands as the U.S. sees the highest inflation in four decades. How will high prices affect spending?. It's that time of the year when families everywhere realize how much their kid's feet grew over the summer or they try to figure out whether they can get just one more semester's wear out of those backpacks. Well, this year's back-to-school shopping season lands in the middle of the highest inflation in four decades. So NPR's Alina Selyukh looked into how that might affect spending.
After her mother's stroke, Lara Porzak helped finish new novel 'Properties of Thirst'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with novelist Marianne Wiggins about her latest book, "Properties of Thirst," along with her daughter, Lara Porzak, who helped her mother finish writing it after a stroke. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Marianne Wiggins' new novel, "Properties Of Thirst," is sprawling, expansive and lyrical. It's a series of...
Authors worry about the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster
As one of the largest antitrust trials to hit the publishing industry continues, how might the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster impact the book industry and readers?. ALINA SELYUKH, HOST:. One of the largest antitrust trials ever to hit the publishing industry is unfolding in...
For decades, conservatives have perceived the mainstream press as biased against them. Donald Trump dubbed reporters the enemy of the people, and this year a lot of Republicans running for office are simply shunning mainstream press on the campaign trail. NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben has more.
DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: I went to Wisconsin in June to report on how abortion is affecting primaries there. The idea was to do one story on the Democrats and one on the Republicans. Long story short, after phone calls, emails, Facebook messages, I heard back from the Democrats but not the Republicans. The top GOP governor candidates posted no events, though their social media showed they were out talking to voters.
