Read on www.erienewsnow.com
Related
erienewsnow.com
Allegheny Health Network Expands Services to Include Mental Health
Allegheny Health Network (AHN) expanded their health services today by debuting their newest health practice facility. AHN St. Vincent hospital cut the ribbon at their newest location in Yorktown Center at West 12th St. The new outpatient behavioral health practice is designed to focus on patient's mental health. This newest...
erienewsnow.com
New Ownership, Same Mission at Erie County Farms
Erie County Farms on Broad Street may be under new ownership, but their mission to keep prices low remains the same. "Our main focus is affordability because it shouldn't be wealthy people that can afford quality food, so however we can get the food here to make it cheap enough for them, that's our focus.", said Jarrod Grover, one of the event organizers of Saturday's Meet and Greet.
erienewsnow.com
New Income Guidelines Imposed for Emergency Food Assistance Program
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has changed the guidelines for the Emergency Food Assistance Program. The program helps low-income families by providing them with food at no cost. Under the previous guidelines, a one-person household could make $19,320 or less annually to qualify. Under the new guidelines, a one-person household...
erienewsnow.com
Calypso Enterprises Lays off 55 Workers at Erie Medical Marijuana Grow, Processing Facility
Calypso Enterprises laid off 55 workers at its Erie medical marijuana grow and processing facility, the company confirmed to Erie News Now in a statement Friday. The layoffs, which impact 75 percent of the employees, are effective immediately. "I'm very disappointed. We had heard things weren't going very well. We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
I Believe Gala Celebrates the Erie School District
The biggest fundraiser of the year for the Erie Public School District, the "I Believe Gala", took place Friday night at the Ambassador Center. The Breeze Band provided the musical entertainment. This event benefits various Erie School District projects and initiatives . The 2022 "A" stars also received recognition. The...
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Township Issues Statement on Euthanasia of Cat
Millcreek Township on Friday issued a statement on the euthanasia of a stray cat late last month. It comes after Millcreek Township’s animal enforcement officer responded to a call about a stray cat July 29 at 2:34 p.m. in the 3200 block of Berkley Street. A caller reported a...
erienewsnow.com
Phone Scam Impersonates State Police in Warren
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania State Police in Warren are warning the public about a phone scam where the caller is impersonating the station commander of the Warren barracks, according to a news release. The scammers are asking people to buy Green Dot gift cards for substantial...
erienewsnow.com
Prayer Service for Candice Caffas
"We pray for Candice. We pray she returns to us quickly, and we pray lord we learn where she might be and how she is, and help us Lord. help all of us to just hold her in prayer." It's been almost three weeks since 35-year-old Candice Caffas was last...
erienewsnow.com
Old Union City Dinor Demolished Under New Beautification Project
In Union City, a long-time landmark is coming down today. The Old Union City Dinor, and an adjacent building have been flagged for demolition, under their new gateway beautification project. The dinor, an old railroad dining car, was originally built in 1926. The Corner Dinor was a robust business for...
erienewsnow.com
Boy in Washington state gets more than $1000 in donations after stranger stiffs him with a fake $100 bill
Everett Police in Washington state is hoping the public can help identify the man that stiffed an 11-year-old boy with a fake $100 bill to buy lemonade from his stand. "Over the summer, an 11-year-old Jeremy spent his allowance money to set up a lemonade stand on Beverly Blvd. As he worked in the sun trying to earn a little extra spending money, he was approached by the pictured suspect, who offered him a 100-dollar bill for a drink but asked for exact change," Everett Police said in a Facebook post.
erienewsnow.com
Mental Health Call Ends in Deadly, Officer-Involved Shooting in Venango County
A mental health call Friday ended with a deadly, officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Venango County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 400 block of Main St. in Rouseville Borough. A 32-year-old Oil City woman said her relative had been calling and texting, threatening to shoot himself...
erienewsnow.com
Dan Rice Days Wraps Up with Parade
After four days of fun, Dan Rice Days wrapped up in Girard on Saturday. The final day of the festival kicked off with a 5K at 8:00 this morning. Then by 11:00 a.am., it was all about the traditional parade, featuring floats, bands, and community members. Throughout the afternoon, people...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Blues & Jazz Festival Kicks Off in Frontier Park.
The 30th annual Erie Blues & Jazz Festival started today in Frontier Park earlier today with a drum circle and two movie showings. The free event will continue until Sunday, with musical acts beginning again tomorrow at noon. The festival is important to the community, and often acts as an...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Driving Drunk Following Westside Crash
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 78-year-old Jamestown man is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash on the city’s westside on Friday. Jamestown Police responded to a property damage accident around 5 p.m. where the suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene. The vehicle involved was...
erienewsnow.com
Erie's Upcoming Fall Events Feature a Variety of Concerts
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY - September 27. The Sammy Hagar & The Circle concert at Seneca Resort & Casinos on August 6th is postponed due to illness. However, Dirty Honey, who was scheduled to open, will now put on a free concert in their place starting at 8 pm. For more...
erienewsnow.com
Former Sherman Treasurer Facing Felony Charges For Alleged Cash Theft
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A former Sherman Treasurer is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing more than $20,000 in cash from the Village of Sherman. The New York State Comptroller, Chautauqua County District Attorney and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 54-year-old Ann Gilbert, who now resides in Florida, with third-degree grand larceny.
erienewsnow.com
State Game Lands 109 Shooting Range to Close for Improvements
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will close the shooting range on State Game Lands 109 for maintenance starting Monday, Aug. 8. It is located off Sampson Road in Greene Township, Erie County. Improvements and upgrades will be completed during the closure. A reopening date has not yet been determined.
erienewsnow.com
PA Man Arrested Following Overnight Assault In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 58-year-old North East, Pennsylvania man is accused of an overnight physical assault in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Sherman Road in the Town of Ripley around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Following an investigation it is...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Damage at Post Office in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating damage at the post office in Tiona, Warren County. It happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. July 27 and 12:15 a.m. July 28 at the post office, which is located at 25 Six Mile Rd. in Mead Township. A damaged glass pane was reported on the...
Comments / 0