NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage this weekend is headlined by the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., on USA Network, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing on the streets of Nashville with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Weekend coverage also includes IMSA, MotoGP and Monster Jam.

BROOKLYN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO