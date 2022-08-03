ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen Italian American Festival kicks off

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival started at noon today, August 5, 2022. The festival is located at Clute Park in Watkins Glen. Hours listed are today from noon to 11 p.m., and Saturday, August 6th from 10 a.m. to midnight. Guests can expect food vendors, music, rides, family fun, […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
waynetimes.com

Fisher cats spotted in Wayne County So... What is a fisher cat?

A very unusual and rarely seen animal was recently spotted in the Walworth area. Some, who saw a dead animal last week in the road on Route 441 thought the animal might be a mink or a large house cat. It was discovered that the animal was a fisher cat. Never heard of them?
WALWORTH, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Summer Concert and Food Truck Rodeo

A Summer Concert and Food Truck Rodeo will be held on Tuesday, August 9th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at the Greece Town Hall Campus. The concert that evening will feature the Skycoasters. Food trucks participating include local favorites Waffles R Wild, Melt FoodTruck, Terry’s Tips and Beef, Red Osiers, Sugary...
GREECE, NY
wetheitalians.com

Rochester’s Little Italy Neighborhood to Celebrate National Recognition as Little Italy Festival Marks its Return to Downtown Rochester at Parcel 5 August 20th

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the "De Cecco Little Italy Festival of Rochester, NY," will mark its triumphant return to downtown Rochester on August 20th at Parcel 5, to celebrate the National Recognition recently awarded to Rochester’s historic Little Italy Neighborhood, located in the city's Jay Street and Lyell Avenue commercial corridors.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Lima, NY
City
Lima, NY
Lima, NY
Society
westsidenewsny.com

Holley resident promoted at HCR Home Care

HCR Home Care has promoted Maranda Perez to the role of director of patient services for Monroe, Genesee and Orleans counties. In this position, she is responsible for supervising day-to-day clinical operations and all patient care for HCR’s Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA). Perez previously served as regional...
HOLLEY, NY
News 8 WROC

Heat advisory remains in place for Monroe, other counties

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service Buffalo followed up on its Saturday afternoon heat advisor Sunday morning, to remind residents the advisory is still in effect. The following counties are in a heat advisory from 1:45 p.m. Saturday, August 6 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7: Niagara Orleans Monroe Wayne Northern Cayuga Oswego […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Barbecue#Crossroads#Parade#Route 15a#Rainbow Lane#Meadowview#Lima Family Restaurant
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something

The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: IS KILLING COPS GOOD OR BAD?

In Rochester, New York, there seems to be some disagreement on that issue. On Monday, Rochester buried a murdered cop. Three days later, on Thursday, Rochester celebrated a guy who murdered a cop. Two cops, actually. Maybe that’s just balance – providing both sides of the issue. Or...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WHEC TV-10

Local business celebrates 5 years and new headquarters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A local business celebrated an anniversary Thursday with a ribbon cutting for its new headquarters. JK Executives has been in business for five years, and to celebrate they unveiled their new headquarters on University Avenue. The women-owned business specializes in executive and leadership search and...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are The 18 Towns In Monroe County That Won’t Allow Marijuana

As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy