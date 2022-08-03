Read on mhflsentinel.com
Watkins Glen Italian American Festival kicks off
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Italian American Festival started at noon today, August 5, 2022. The festival is located at Clute Park in Watkins Glen. Hours listed are today from noon to 11 p.m., and Saturday, August 6th from 10 a.m. to midnight. Guests can expect food vendors, music, rides, family fun, […]
waynetimes.com
Fisher cats spotted in Wayne County So... What is a fisher cat?
A very unusual and rarely seen animal was recently spotted in the Walworth area. Some, who saw a dead animal last week in the road on Route 441 thought the animal might be a mink or a large house cat. It was discovered that the animal was a fisher cat. Never heard of them?
westsidenewsny.com
Summer Concert and Food Truck Rodeo
A Summer Concert and Food Truck Rodeo will be held on Tuesday, August 9th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at the Greece Town Hall Campus. The concert that evening will feature the Skycoasters. Food trucks participating include local favorites Waffles R Wild, Melt FoodTruck, Terry’s Tips and Beef, Red Osiers, Sugary...
wetheitalians.com
Rochester’s Little Italy Neighborhood to Celebrate National Recognition as Little Italy Festival Marks its Return to Downtown Rochester at Parcel 5 August 20th
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the "De Cecco Little Italy Festival of Rochester, NY," will mark its triumphant return to downtown Rochester on August 20th at Parcel 5, to celebrate the National Recognition recently awarded to Rochester’s historic Little Italy Neighborhood, located in the city's Jay Street and Lyell Avenue commercial corridors.
Video: Man beaten in broad daylight near Monroe Ave.
The footage begins abruptly and violently, with a man in a black tee shirt swinging another man in a green tee shirt to the ground.
Upset Over Building Demolitions – Halftown Opponents Hold Demonstration
They kept their distance, but they let patrons of the Lakeside Trading Store in Seneca Falls know that “Clint Halftown has to go!”. That was the chant for almost three hours Friday night as about 30 opponents of Clint Halftown stood across East Bayard Street and taunted Cayuga Nation Police Officers and Lakeside Trading customers.
westsidenewsny.com
Holley resident promoted at HCR Home Care
HCR Home Care has promoted Maranda Perez to the role of director of patient services for Monroe, Genesee and Orleans counties. In this position, she is responsible for supervising day-to-day clinical operations and all patient care for HCR’s Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA). Perez previously served as regional...
Heat advisory remains in place for Monroe, other counties
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service Buffalo followed up on its Saturday afternoon heat advisor Sunday morning, to remind residents the advisory is still in effect. The following counties are in a heat advisory from 1:45 p.m. Saturday, August 6 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 7: Niagara Orleans Monroe Wayne Northern Cayuga Oswego […]
Firefighters respond to Henrietta house fire, homeowner displaced
They also said that the owner of the house is displaced after the fire, however, Red Cross was on the scene to assist the homeowner.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Panhandling Proposals: Politicians Pretending to Do Something
The most recent public discussions about panhandling remind me of the great sage Yogi Berra’s reference to “deja vu all over again.” We’ve done this before. Commissioner Montagnino’s New and Apparently Useless Penal Code Proposal to Stop Panhandling Gets Rejected by Council. Saratoga Springs Public...
Shots fired on N. Clinton Ave. sends crowds running
Initially, responders say they were unable to enter the area in question because of the crowds.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: IS KILLING COPS GOOD OR BAD?
In Rochester, New York, there seems to be some disagreement on that issue. On Monday, Rochester buried a murdered cop. Three days later, on Thursday, Rochester celebrated a guy who murdered a cop. Two cops, actually. Maybe that’s just balance – providing both sides of the issue. Or...
WHEC TV-10
Local business celebrates 5 years and new headquarters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A local business celebrated an anniversary Thursday with a ribbon cutting for its new headquarters. JK Executives has been in business for five years, and to celebrate they unveiled their new headquarters on University Avenue. The women-owned business specializes in executive and leadership search and...
Here Are The 18 Towns In Monroe County That Won’t Allow Marijuana
As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
WHEC TV-10
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday
RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of...
Search For Possible Canandaigua Lake Drowning Victim to Resume Monday
The search for a possible drowning victim will resume Monday. On Friday, emergency crews were dispatched to Canandaigua Lake for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A target of interest...
19-year-old shot on St. Paul Street in Rochester after reported car chase
Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and encourage anyone with information to call 911.
