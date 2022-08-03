Read on captimes.com
Opinion | Hope is rising in Wisconsin
I have this saying: If America hasn’t broken your heart, you don’t love her enough. This is a heartbreaking and difficult time for so many. Many of us are feeling the consequences of the division and the fighting that have dominated our politics in recent years. And dark clouds continue to hover over the horizon.
State Debate: Racine Journal Times calls compromise Inflation Reduction Act 'breathtaking'
IRS enforcement is an important piece of the compromise Inflation Reduction Act, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Calling the surprise bill "breathtaking," the paper says giving the IRS more resources to ferret out tax cheaters is important to helping the measure pay for itself. In his new blog, More Verb...
Wisconsin Elections Commission addresses fraud, absentee issues
The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday grappled with how to respond to recent incidents of publicized voter fraud, what to tell local clerks about how people with disabilities can vote, and whether to rescind guidance from 2016 that allows clerks to fill in missing information on absentee envelopes. It was...
Pence: Kleefisch the most ‘proven conservative’ for Wisconsin governor
There is no candidate for governor in the U.S. “who is more capable, more experienced or a more proven conservative than Rebecca Kleefisch,” former Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday during an event supporting the former lieutenant governor. Pence — a former governor of Indiana before his time...
State Debate: Conservative UW prof picks Adam Jarchow for GOP attorney general nomination
Ryan Owens, a UW-Madison political science professor who at one time considered a run for Wisconsin attorney general, writes a WisOpinion column explaining why he is supporting Adam Jarchow for the Republican AG nomination in next week's election. He claims Jarchow has a better record of defending our freedoms. There...
Evers announces more EMS funding in Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday alongside Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake that $8 million is being distributed to the state's emergency medical services. “This grant will help us. We're very well supported by our community, the community of Wausau,” the city’s fire chief Robert Barteck said. “But...
From brats to dessert, Wisconsin State Fair food sticks with you
I’ve eaten weird foods at the Wisconsin State Fair for several years now, but this year may have been a personal best. Every single thing I ate there Friday was on a stick. Well, except for the coffee. But I have every confidence that the food innovators at the fair will figure out a way to put a latte on a stick in the next few years.
