ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
captimes.com

Opinion | Hope is rising in Wisconsin

I have this saying: If America hasn’t broken your heart, you don’t love her enough. This is a heartbreaking and difficult time for so many. Many of us are feeling the consequences of the division and the fighting that have dominated our politics in recent years. And dark clouds continue to hover over the horizon.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission addresses fraud, absentee issues

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday grappled with how to respond to recent incidents of publicized voter fraud, what to tell local clerks about how people with disabilities can vote, and whether to rescind guidance from 2016 that allows clerks to fill in missing information on absentee envelopes. It was...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
captimes.com

Evers announces more EMS funding in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday alongside Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake that $8 million is being distributed to the state's emergency medical services. “This grant will help us. We're very well supported by our community, the community of Wausau,” the city’s fire chief Robert Barteck said. “But...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

From brats to dessert, Wisconsin State Fair food sticks with you

I’ve eaten weird foods at the Wisconsin State Fair for several years now, but this year may have been a personal best. Every single thing I ate there Friday was on a stick. Well, except for the coffee. But I have every confidence that the food innovators at the fair will figure out a way to put a latte on a stick in the next few years.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy