Knoxville, TN

WATE

Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Body of Missing Fisher Found

TWRA officials confirmed that the body of a missing fisher was found downstream from where his boat was capsized. TWRA identified the victim as Jamie L. Rixie, 57, of Loudon.
LOUDON, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
WBIR

BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Have Identified the Victim of an East Knoxville Shooting

The investigation into a fatal stabbing is on-going and police have identified the victim. Knoxville Police say 53 year-old William Burris lived in the apartment where yesterday’s stabbing and assault occurred on North Bertrand Street. No suspects have been arrested or charged at this time. Anyone with information is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman dies after I-40, Pellissippi interchange crash in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department says a woman who was the driver in a single-vehicle crash and fire Wednesday morning has died from her injuries. According to KPD spokesman Scott Erland, at around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 3, KPD officers responded to a single-car crash on Pellissippi Parkway near I-40, and based on the investigation that was conducted at the scene, the involved vehicle was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the ramp to I-40 East when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Murder-suicide up the valley; four dead

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL WLAF) – Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department report that at 1:49pm Wednesday a deputy was sent to a home east of La Follette for a welfare check. At a home at 144 Log Home Lane is where the officer discovered four bodies in...
LAFOLLETTE, TN

