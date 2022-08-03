Read on www.wate.com
WATE
Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
wvlt.tv
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain is the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood, according to a release. Target purchases land in Sevierville. Updated: 9 hours ago. The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville,...
wvlt.tv
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two off-duty deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a crash with a Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the ACSO. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner were fixing a chain on their motorbike on 333 Clover...
WATE
Body of Missing Fisher Found
TWRA officials confirmed that the body of a missing fisher was found downstream from where his boat was capsized. TWRA identified the victim as Jamie L. Rixie, 57, of Loudon.
wvlt.tv
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Blount County; police searching for suspect
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County authorities asked for assistance in identifying a suspect after a man died in a hit-and-run crash on Peach Orchard Road in Maryville Thursday afternoon. Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2700 block of Peach Orchard Road at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug....
Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
Collision, shots fired at Knoxville business prompts investigation
A police investigation is underway at a northeast Knoxville business after multiple shots were fired at its storefront and police witnessed a compact SUV had collided into it before taking off early Wednesday morning.
Knoxville police identify fatal apartment stabbing victim
The Knoxville Police Department has identified the victim of an assault and stabbing that left one man dead early Tuesday.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after police receive at least 83 calls about driving, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut man was arrested for reckless driving Tuesday after receiving calls about a man brake checking cars, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Clinton Reaves, 72, was arrested on I-640 near the Western Avenue ramp. Witnesses reportedly told officers that they had seen...
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Have Identified the Victim of an East Knoxville Shooting
The investigation into a fatal stabbing is on-going and police have identified the victim. Knoxville Police say 53 year-old William Burris lived in the apartment where yesterday’s stabbing and assault occurred on North Bertrand Street. No suspects have been arrested or charged at this time. Anyone with information is...
Knoxville man sentenced for providing gun to Anthony Thompson Jr.
A Knoxville man was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday for providing a handgun to Anthony Thompson Jr., the 17-year-old student fatally shot by police at a Knoxville high school last year while in possession of the weapon.
KCSO corrections officer charged with firing gunshot into ground at card game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County corrections officer is charged with reckless endangerment for an incident in which he allegedly fired a gunshot into the ground. Shane T. Love, 27, is to be arraigned on Aug. 9 in Knox County General Sessions Court, records show. The incident happened July...
CCSO: Officer on administrative leave and investigation underway following years-old video of possible K-9 mistreatment
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A K-9 handler with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office was put on leave after a years-old video was shared online showing a dog possibly being mistreated while it was being trained. The video shows a deputy training with a large dog, walking by another man...
WATE
Woman dies after I-40, Pellissippi interchange crash in West Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department says a woman who was the driver in a single-vehicle crash and fire Wednesday morning has died from her injuries. According to KPD spokesman Scott Erland, at around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 3, KPD officers responded to a single-car crash on Pellissippi Parkway near I-40, and based on the investigation that was conducted at the scene, the involved vehicle was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the ramp to I-40 East when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
wvlt.tv
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson said...
1450wlaf.com
Murder-suicide up the valley; four dead
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL WLAF) – Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department report that at 1:49pm Wednesday a deputy was sent to a home east of La Follette for a welfare check. At a home at 144 Log Home Lane is where the officer discovered four bodies in...
1 Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
On Wednesday morning, Knoxville Police officers rushed to Pellissippi Parkway near Interstate 40 after a fatal crash occurred. According to the officials, a woman was taken out of her [..]
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Fire Department Officials are Investigating to Determine if a House Fire was Caused by Lightening
The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating a house fire to determine if lightning caused the fire. Crews responding to Sanford Road last night (Wednesday) and discovered that the exterior portion of a home was on fire. The fire was quickly put out but the home has significant damage. No one...
Overturned boat on Watts Bar Lake sparks search for missing angler
Search and rescue teams are looking for a missing fisherman whose boat was found capsized Wednesday night.
