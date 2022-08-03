Read on www.colemantoday.com
Related
UPDATED: Police surround Abilene home with guns and shields after man threatens to set fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police surrounded an Abilene home with guns and shields for protection after a disturbance that escalated when a man said he was going to set a fire. Officers responded to the home on the 3200 block of S 8th Street just after 11:00 a.m., and once they arrived, neighbors say they […]
Crime Reports: Suspect accused of assaulting elderly Abilene man with baseball bat
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 7000 block of Springwater – Burglary of HabitationA man reported a vacuum valued at $77 […]
Abilene man accused of pulling knife on convenience store workers, shooting at family all in same day
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of pulling a knife on convenience store workers then shooting at a family all in the same day has been arrested. Jacob Arellano was taken into custody Wednesday on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the incidents, as well as unrelated […]
WANTED: Clyde police searching for suspect accused of burglarizing several laundry machines
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Clyde police are searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing several coin operated laundry machines. Police say Carl Wells, Jr. has been identified as the suspect accused of burglarizing the machines located at 24/7 Laundry on S. Access Road, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage. Wells may be driving […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indicted: Abilene man accused of kidnapping woman from bus station, beating and raping her at local motel
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of kidnapping a woman from a bus station then bringing her to a local motel, where she was beaten and raped repeatedly, has been indicted. Ricky Salgado was indicted Thursday on two counts of Aggravated Kidnapping and two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault in connection to the […]
Eastland Co. Sheriff’s Office urges Desdemona residents near large grass fire to prepare to evacuate
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist. According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16. […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify women connected to hit-and-run
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two women connected to a hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened at a location on the 900 block of N Willis Street July 13. Surveillance video shows the two women enter a store, and when they leave, they back into another vehicle in the parking lot then drive […]
GALLERY: High Point Fire cause, burns 100+ acres of Eastland County land
DESDEMONA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire, dubbed the High Point Fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, has burned more than 100 acres of Eastland County land just outside of Desdemona. It’s believed to have started accidentally by an individual grinding a tree stump. Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office told KTAB/KRBC […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Abilene man sentenced to 10 years for intoxicated manslaughter crash after night of drinking at gentleman’s club
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for an intoxicated manslaughter crash after a night of drinking at a local gentleman’s club. Kevin Holt received his 10 year sentence Wednesday after giving an open plea to Intoxicated Manslaughter in connection to the death of Joshua Sanders, […]
Grand Jury List: 13/15 cases involving drugs in Taylor County were for meth
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 4. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Heather Lynn Wells – Possession of Methamphetamine Crystal Crawford – Possession of Methamphetamine Colten West – Assault Family Violence Colten West […]
Crime Reports: Customer throws hot coffee on Abilene convenience store worker during argument
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 600 block of Butternut Street – Assault An employee at an Abilene convenience store reports she […]
koxe.com
Man Charged with Assault in Brownwood
The Brownwood Police Department released the following press release Monday:. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:20 am, officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3500 blk of Rhodes Road. The caller reported to dispatch, hearing a male and female physically fighting inside an apartment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
koxe.com
Early PD Makes Arrest for Injury to a Child
The City of Early Police Department released the following information on Monday:. On July 31, at approximately 6:30 pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Salt Creek Drive regarding a disturbance where an adult male was assaulting his kids. Upon arrival officers witnessed a subject known to them as Billy Vassar in a young girls face yelling at her. Officers separated Vassar from the girl and began an investigation where it was determined that Vassar had grabbed and caused minor injuries on a 13-year-old female and a 9-year-old boy. Several marks were seen on the children’s arm, shoulder and neck area including a small laceration, redness some bruising which the children stated caused them pain. During the investigation it was also learned that Vassar had just driven home with the kids in the vehicle while being highly intoxicated. Officers identified other witnesses, and video evidence placing Vassar behind the wheel recently. Billy Vassar was arrested and taken to the Brown County Jail. During the arrest Vassar struggled with officers causing him to receive a resisting arrest charge along with two charges of Injury to a Child, and Driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify downtown vandal
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a vandal. The suspect was caught on surveillance video “tagging” a downtown building with graffiti recently. Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward! […]
The Abilene Police Department Needs Your Help Finding These Men
Do You recognize any of these men? If so you could make up to $1,000. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country. The way...
Crime Reports: Multiple incidents of counterfeit money reported in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal MischiefTwo victims reported damage to their vehicle during […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood PD makes arrest for family violence, additional charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday afternoon:. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Rhodes Road. The caller reported to dispatch, hearing a male and female physically fighting inside an apartment.
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Crime Reports: Two Abilene victims lose more than $27K in separate, unrelated crimes
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 300 block of Elm Cove Drive – Criminal Mischief A victim stated her adult daughter broke […]
Coleman Man Dies When His Pickup Strikes Tree
BANGS, TX — A Coleman man lost his life in a high-speed crash with a tree near Bangs on Friday night. According to the Texas DPS, 53-year-old Jesse Joe Guerrero of Coleman was driving his 2008 GMC Sierra pickup northbound on FM 585. DPS said he was driving at an unsafe speed for the roadway as he was approaching a sharp curve. Due to Guerrero’s speed, he was unable to negotiate that curve and departed the prepared surface on the north side of the road. His truck overturned and Guerrero was ejected from the truck because he also wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, DPS said. No other vehicles were…
Comments / 0