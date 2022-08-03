ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Anna, TX

Crime Reports: Suspect accused of assaulting elderly Abilene man with baseball bat

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  7000 block of Springwater – Burglary of HabitationA man reported a vacuum valued at $77 […]
ABILENE, TX
WANTED: Clyde police searching for suspect accused of burglarizing several laundry machines

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Clyde police are searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing several coin operated laundry machines. Police say Carl Wells, Jr. has been identified as the suspect accused of burglarizing the machines located at 24/7 Laundry on S. Access Road, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage. Wells may be driving […]
CLYDE, TX
Eastland Co. Sheriff’s Office urges Desdemona residents near large grass fire to prepare to evacuate

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist. According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16. […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
Abilene man sentenced to 10 years for intoxicated manslaughter crash after night of drinking at gentleman’s club

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for an intoxicated manslaughter crash after a night of drinking at a local gentleman’s club. Kevin Holt received his 10 year sentence Wednesday after giving an open plea to Intoxicated Manslaughter in connection to the death of Joshua Sanders, […]
ABILENE, TX
Grand Jury List: 13/15 cases involving drugs in Taylor County were for meth

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 4. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Heather Lynn Wells – Possession of Methamphetamine  Crystal Crawford – Possession of Methamphetamine  Colten West – Assault Family Violence  Colten West […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
Crime Reports: Customer throws hot coffee on Abilene convenience store worker during argument

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 600 block of Butternut Street – Assault An employee at an Abilene convenience store reports she […]
ABILENE, TX
Man Charged with Assault in Brownwood

The Brownwood Police Department released the following press release Monday:. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:20 am, officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3500 blk of Rhodes Road. The caller reported to dispatch, hearing a male and female physically fighting inside an apartment.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Early PD Makes Arrest for Injury to a Child

The City of Early Police Department released the following information on Monday:. On July 31, at approximately 6:30 pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Salt Creek Drive regarding a disturbance where an adult male was assaulting his kids. Upon arrival officers witnessed a subject known to them as Billy Vassar in a young girls face yelling at her. Officers separated Vassar from the girl and began an investigation where it was determined that Vassar had grabbed and caused minor injuries on a 13-year-old female and a 9-year-old boy. Several marks were seen on the children’s arm, shoulder and neck area including a small laceration, redness some bruising which the children stated caused them pain. During the investigation it was also learned that Vassar had just driven home with the kids in the vehicle while being highly intoxicated. Officers identified other witnesses, and video evidence placing Vassar behind the wheel recently. Billy Vassar was arrested and taken to the Brown County Jail. During the arrest Vassar struggled with officers causing him to receive a resisting arrest charge along with two charges of Injury to a Child, and Driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify downtown vandal

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a vandal. The suspect was caught on surveillance video “tagging” a downtown building with graffiti recently. Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward! […]
ABILENE, TX
The Abilene Police Department Needs Your Help Finding These Men

Do You recognize any of these men? If so you could make up to $1,000. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been stopping and arresting criminals since 1981. Crime Stoppers mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country. The way...
Crime Reports: Multiple incidents of counterfeit money reported in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1200 block of Yeomans Road – Criminal MischiefTwo victims reported damage to their vehicle during […]
ABILENE, TX
Brownwood PD makes arrest for family violence, additional charges

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday afternoon:. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Rhodes Road. The caller reported to dispatch, hearing a male and female physically fighting inside an apartment.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Coleman man ejected, killed in Brown County crash

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman man was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County Friday evening. Jesse Joe Guerrero, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 585 3 miles northwest of Bangs just before 9:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Crime Reports: Two Abilene victims lose more than $27K in separate, unrelated crimes

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  300 block of Elm Cove Drive – Criminal Mischief A victim stated her adult daughter broke […]
ABILENE, TX
Coleman Man Dies When His Pickup Strikes Tree

BANGS, TX — A Coleman man lost his life in a high-speed crash with a tree near Bangs on Friday night. According to the Texas DPS, 53-year-old Jesse Joe Guerrero of Coleman was driving his 2008 GMC Sierra pickup northbound on FM 585. DPS said he was driving at an unsafe speed for the roadway as he was approaching a sharp curve. Due to Guerrero’s speed, he was unable to negotiate that curve and departed the prepared surface on the north side of the road. His truck overturned and Guerrero was ejected from the truck because he also wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, DPS said. No other vehicles were…
BANGS, TX

