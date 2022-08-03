ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

INDYCAR Announces Nashville Grid Penalty

INDYCAR officials have announced a six-position starting grid penalty for the No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing entry for an unapproved engine change following Saturday’s race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The team was in violation of:. Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine...
NASHVILLE, TN
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy