Anthony Paul Berry, Poland, Ohio

James Watt, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Watt, 82, passed away Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at Maplecrest Nursing Home. Jim was born February 6, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Charles and Margaret Wilson Watt. A lifelong resident of Struthers, Jim graduated from Struthers High School, Class of 1958.
Dale J. “Butch” Haag, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale J. “Butch” Haag, Jr., 64, passed away early Friday morning, August 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a brief illness. Butch was born November 27, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Dale and Ellen Hall Haag. A...
William F. Adams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Adams, 84, formerly of Canfield, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. William was born July 6, 1938, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Frances McCoy Adams and was a...
Cloy H. Stewart, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cloy H. Stewart, 94, of Poland, died Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, at Hampton Woods in Poland. He was born June 25, 1928 at his family’s home on the dairy farm, a son of James Alexander and Mable Mae (Snyder) Stewart and had been a lifelong area resident.
Karen L. Johns, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Karen L. Johns, age 59, announces her peaceful passing on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Karen was born on July 26, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late...
Joseph Pekarcik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN –Joseph Pekarcik, 82, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022. Joseph was born November 18, 1939, to Joseph L. Sr. and Marion (Black) Pekarcik. He lived on the south side all his life. He attended St. Matthias School and graduated from Wilson...
James M. Calhoun, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Calhoun, 39, of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, August 1, 2022. Jimmy was born June 5, 1983, in Charleston, West Virginia, a son of James and Catherine (Pettit) Calhoun. After moving to the Shenango Valley at the age of 6, he later...
Beverly J. Jackson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Jackson, 85, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Beverly was born July 13, 1937, in Eckhart, Maryland, the daughter of the late John and Dorothy Lehr Muir, and came to the Youngstown area in 1957.
Chase Michael Baker, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chase Michael Baker, 25, passed away due to a motorcycle accident, Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022. Chase was born September 14, 1996 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James Earl Baker and Christina Bryan Baker. After graduating from high school, Chase enlisted in the...
Glenn “Biggie” Melvin Wilson, Sr., Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn “Biggie” Melvin Wilson, Sr., 80, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born April 3, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Raymond Y. and Mildred E. (Snively) Wilson. On July 6, 1963,...
John E. “Jack” Altier, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Altier died peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the age of 89 with his family by his side. Jack was born on May 24, 1933, in Girard, Ohio and has been a lifelong resident. He was the son of John and Mary (Vitacula) Altier.
Barbara Landsberger, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Landsberger, age 81, of New Springfield, died suddenly on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman. She was born on May 14, 1941, in Tolland, Connecticut, a daughter of the late Andrew and Jane Borkowski Ridzon. Barbara was a member...
Timothy Randal White, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Randal White, age 63, of Lowellville, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life on Sunday, July 31, 2022, while at home and surrounded by his family. Tim was born August 7, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Eugene and Theresa Mary (Graban) White. He...
James Aster Richard John Diehl II, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Aster Richard John Diehl II departed this life on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. James was born on November 3, 1980, the first of two sons to Jalisa Diehl and D’Artanin Alli in Youngstown, Ohio. James was affectionately known as “JD” to all who knew and loved him.
Alisha Denise Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alisha Denise Williams, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after having a stroke at her home. Alisha was born December 2, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Shelia J. Williams and the late James O. Green, Sr.
Robert Preston Sharpe, Sr., Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Preston Sharpe, Sr., 70 of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was born July 29, 1952 in El Paso, Texas, a son of the late Ralph Sharpe and the late Annabelle (Abbott) Sharpe Baldwin.
Geraldine “Gerry” Dunston, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerry” Dunston, 93, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022 in O’Brien Nursing Home, Masury, Ohio where she had been a resident since December 2021. Gerry was born on August 21, 1928 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the...
Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, age 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, died peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on September 9, 1937 in Century, West Virginia to Hurley and Ona (Humphey) Fenstermacher. Hurley worked at General Fireproofing as a machinist. He was also a veteran...
Harry Alger Trouten, Jr., Dorset, Ohio
DORSET, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Alger Trouten, Jr., age 59, died in Ashtabula, Ohio, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 15, 1962, in Trenton, Michigan, the son of Carolyn Jean (Policht) and Harry Alger Trouten, Sr. Harry graduated from high school in 1980, and went on...
Eleanor Katherine (Limongi) Alfano, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Katherine (Limongi) Alfano, 80, of Boardman, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Eleanor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She exemplified love and kindness in everything that she did and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Eleanor was...
