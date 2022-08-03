Attention investors! Build your dream home and bring income from your rentals. Fully fenced 2.97 acres. Animals welcome. Approximately half of the property is wooded with mature oaks, the other half is cleared utility easement. The easement area can be used for animals or gardens, (no structures). Completed main cabin. Custom built to owners specs. Upgraded vinyl plank flooring, 8' walls, spray foam insulate ceiling, R-13 walls, double pane windows, PEX plumbing. Queen loft, single loft, full sized bath, oversized deck and outdoor area. Multi-flush toilet, large shower, 360 paddle fan for great air circulation, as well, control the A/C from your smart phone. Comes furnished, including the smart TV. This cabin is turn key. Water meter installed, co-op water is clean and inexpensive. Electrical pole installed. Panel on main cabin is designed for future power the second (unfinished) cabin, (no power to unfinished cabin). Water is installed in the main cabin, and also already stubbed up next to the unfinished cabin. 4 layers of road base, rock, and culvert installed for road. Large pond in wet season. Property elevation is high with good drainage toward pond. (No flooding) County zoned property with low taxes and few restrictions. Cleared area for large home. 40'-50' ready to build on. Aerobic 750 GPD Septic installed (2 years old) for both cabins and an additional 3 bath house. Unfinished cabin can be completed to your specs. A/C is prepped and ready to install. Possible short term rentals, 2.7 miles to Waco Surf.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO