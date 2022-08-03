Read on www.cameronherald.com
WacoTrib.com
1 Bedroom Home in Waco - $149,000
Attention investors! Build your dream home and bring income from your rentals. Fully fenced 2.97 acres. Animals welcome. Approximately half of the property is wooded with mature oaks, the other half is cleared utility easement. The easement area can be used for animals or gardens, (no structures). Completed main cabin. Custom built to owners specs. Upgraded vinyl plank flooring, 8' walls, spray foam insulate ceiling, R-13 walls, double pane windows, PEX plumbing. Queen loft, single loft, full sized bath, oversized deck and outdoor area. Multi-flush toilet, large shower, 360 paddle fan for great air circulation, as well, control the A/C from your smart phone. Comes furnished, including the smart TV. This cabin is turn key. Water meter installed, co-op water is clean and inexpensive. Electrical pole installed. Panel on main cabin is designed for future power the second (unfinished) cabin, (no power to unfinished cabin). Water is installed in the main cabin, and also already stubbed up next to the unfinished cabin. 4 layers of road base, rock, and culvert installed for road. Large pond in wet season. Property elevation is high with good drainage toward pond. (No flooding) County zoned property with low taxes and few restrictions. Cleared area for large home. 40'-50' ready to build on. Aerobic 750 GPD Septic installed (2 years old) for both cabins and an additional 3 bath house. Unfinished cabin can be completed to your specs. A/C is prepped and ready to install. Possible short term rentals, 2.7 miles to Waco Surf.
KWTX
Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Solar in Waco; New Starbucks; Baylor's trustworthiness; $1 million bathrooms
Apparently Waco is becoming quite the sun worshipper. An entity called Environment Texas Research & Policy Center wrote glowingly in a press release on a report it recently published, saying Waco has more than doubled its solar generation capacity in just two years. The city is now home to 5.8 megawatts of solar capacity total, which amounts to about 41 watts per person, an explainer says.
WacoTrib.com
Remnants of Lions Park, Kiddieland in Waco being cleared away
Remnants of Lions Park and Kiddieland are in the midst of being demolished, a process that will last about a month, according to parks officials. Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk said demolition work will continue for most of August, followed by backfill and grading work to make the site more level.
O'Rourke stops in Waco for his 'Drive for Texas' gubernatorial campaign
Texas Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke visited Waco Saturday evening as part of his 'Drive for Texas' campaign.
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Stay in Waco TX This Weekend: A Review of the Pivovar Hotel
Of all the places to stay in Waco this weekend, the Pivovar Hotel has to be one of the most interesting! With amazing amenities and beautifully designed spaces, this Czech-inspired hotel offers luxurious rooms with colorful decor. The hotel has countless nods to Czech culture and the roots of Pilsner lager, a type of beer created in the Czech Republic. You can even find art made from blown glass for sale throughout the hotel. Not to mention, the Pivovar Hotel boasts a unique spa experience! Its close proximity to downtown Waco and the city’s abundance of things to do and places to eat this weekend, it is easy to see that the Pivovar Hotel is one of the best options of where to stay in Waco.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
killeenisd.org
Chaparral High School - A Tradition Begins
Killeen ISD’s new Chaparral High School is open. The Bobcat tradition begins. Representatives of federal, state and local governments joined community leaders, school district and campus staff with parents and students Thursday to dedicate the new high school in south Killeen. As a setting sun peeked through the windows...
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Stunning Waco Farmhouse Is Worth Much Less Than We Thought
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Waco, Texas farmhouse is surprisingly worth a lot less than we thought.
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: When the river runs dry
UPDATE: Since this article was written and published in August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the Williamson County Commissioners Court failed to approve the resolution presented by the Central Texas Water Coalition that has so far been approved by commissioners in Travis and Burnet counties. It died for lack of a second at the Aug. 2 meeting. The resolution is on the agenda for the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 9. The Central Texas Water Coalition is still working on setting a date with the Llano County Commissioners Court.
TxDOT: All remaining I-35 mainlanes expected to reopen next week
WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation plans to complete work on adding overhead signage on the I-35 mainlanes next week, allowing all four mainlanes to open, according to TxDOT. From Aug. 8 to Aug.10, TxDOT will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes between N Loop 340 and BUS...
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
WacoTrib.com
Waco's new I-35 northbound lanes fully open, southbound to follow soon
No, that is not a mirage. All four new northbound lanes of Interstate 35 from South 12th Street clear to Bellmead have opened, and the southbound lanes are scheduled to follow in the next few days. A Saturday driver traveling between George’s Restaurant on Speight Avenue and the H-E-B near...
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer
FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
Over $100,000 Bond Set for Killeen, Texas Woman After Attack of Officer
A wild dispute at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, Texas resulted in a patient being jailed on over $100,000 bond. The fight started when a woman didn't want to leave the hospital, even though she had been medically cleared to go home. Seton Medical Center Altercation. The Killeen Daily...
KWTX
Temple Fire and Rescue responding to brushfire on HK Dodger Loop
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 15 acre brushfire is underway with Temple firefighters at the scene. Temple firefighters responded to to the fire at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5500 Block of SW HK Dodger Loop. Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department are also on scene...
'If you needed to borrow a trailer, you could've just come and asked us' | Trailer stolen off local Salado church property
SALADO, Texas — First Cedar Valley Baptist Church says a trailer was taken off its property that belonged to construction crews helping with renovations at the church. Security footage now found on the church's Facebook, shows a vehicle entering the church lot around 2:05 a.m. on July 28. The video shows a truck backing into the lot where the trailer is parked, grabbing a pair of bolt cutters and taking off with the property, according to the post. The church believes the thieves removed their license plates before attempting the theft.
