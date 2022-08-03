BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 75-Year-Old Fernando Quinones Ayala of Dorchester

At about 2:01 AM on Friday August 5, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) made an onsite arrest following their response to a call for a suspicious person in the area of 5 Lorenzo Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers observed a female suspect, later identified as Erica Messina, 37, of Boston, standing on a ladder while attempting to climb through a window of the residence. The officers issued verbal commands to the suspect who complied and climbed back down without incident. The suspect was placed in custody following a brief investigation and will appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of Breaking and Entering (Nightime).

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO