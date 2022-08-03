BPD Missing with Complications Alert: 75-Year-Old Fernando Quinones Ayala of Dorchester

Read on bpdnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Saugus Mall Promises Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Related
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 12-Year-Old Trenton Brittenum of Roxbury
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Trenton Brittenum, 12, who was last seen on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Trenton, who is 5’5”, was wearing a white shirt/tank top, gray jogging pants and white football...
23-year-old from NH arrested for B+E in South Boston
At about 11:16 AM on Thursday August 4, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) arrested a 23-year-old from Goshen, NH, after responding to a breaking and entering in progress call in the area of 45 L Street in South Boston. The arresting officers were assisted in their efforts by a BPD officer who also responded to the scene after hearing the call while working a paid detail nearby.
universalhub.com
Police seek help finding missing Roxbury girl
Boston Police report they are continuing to search for Nah-Tayleigh Brown, 13, who was last seen the evening of July 29 in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury. At the time, she was wearing a black shirt and pants and rainbow crocs. Police contacted her by phone, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to spend time in Mattapan.
Boston Police investigating a double stabbing in Mission Hill overnight
BOSTON — Two men are hospitalized Saturday morning after an overnight stabbing in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood. The incident occurred in the area of 12 Shepherd Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. and officers located two victims suffering from apparent stab wounds. Police said both men took themselves to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Double Stabbing Reported Overnight in Boston
Two men were stabbed overnight in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood. Police said two men took themselves to two different hospitals around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The first man had serious injuries from a single stab wound, and the second had non-life-threatening injuries. Both stabbings occurred in the same area on Shepherd...
whdh.com
Boston Police seek public’s help in finding 12-year-old child from Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Trenton Brittenum, who was last seen Friday morning. In a press release, the department said Brittenum was last sighted around 10 a.m. on Aug. 5, and may now be in the area of the South Bay Mall or a bus station.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old Boston child who has been missing since Friday morning. Trenton Brittenum, 12, was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday, Boston police said. He was supposed to return home at 5 p.m. after attending basketball tryouts, potentially being held at the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance
Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Police renew call for information on missing Massachusetts woman marking three years since her disappearance
Police have renewed the call for information concerning the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, who had unconfirmed sightings in Fall River at one point. The Hanson Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Sandra E. Crispo who would now be 57 years old. They say they have not stopped searching for her.
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody on Breaking and Entering Charges Following BPD Response to Suspicious Person in Dorchester
At about 2:01 AM on Friday August 5, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) made an onsite arrest following their response to a call for a suspicious person in the area of 5 Lorenzo Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers observed a female suspect, later identified as Erica Messina, 37, of Boston, standing on a ladder while attempting to climb through a window of the residence. The officers issued verbal commands to the suspect who complied and climbed back down without incident. The suspect was placed in custody following a brief investigation and will appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of Breaking and Entering (Nightime).
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody Following Two Breaking and Entering Incidents in Downtown Boston and South Boston
At about 11:16 AM on Thursday August 4, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) arrested a 23-year-old from Goshen, NH, after responding to a breaking and entering in progress call in the area of 45 L Street in South Boston. The arresting officers were assisted in their efforts by a BPD officer who also responded to the scene after hearing the call while working a paid detail nearby.
NECN
Lawrence Teen Missing Since Wednesday Found Safe, According to Police
Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, say that a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since Wednesday has now been found safe. Shantely Vega was last seen in the Broadway area of Lawrence, according to police. But as of Saturday, the teen from Lawrence has been found, and is safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston Man Sentenced in Fatal Brockton Stabbing
BROCKTON — A South Boston man has been sentenced to 11 to 13 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a Brockton man at a city gas station in 2020. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Cody Urban was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter following an eight-day trial in July.
Citizen’s tip helps police track down missing elderly woman
The 85-year-old woman was located safely in Weymouth thanks to a joint effort. An elderly woman with a memory impairment went missing on Friday, but Massachusetts State Police were able to find her thanks to the help of social media. Weymouth police reached out to state police on Friday morning...
everettleader.com
Lynn Man Found Shot To Death Here Murder Being Investigated
Everett and State Police are continuing an investigation into the murder of a 38 year old Lynn man in Everett last week. Early last Tuesday morning Everett Police were called to a Central Avenue address at 4:22 a.m. following reports of gunshots and screaming by neighbors. They found a 38-year-old...
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Victim Identified in Homicide Investigation in the Area of 215 Norwell Street in Dorchester
At about 12:06 PM on Monday, August 1, 2022, District B-3 (Mattapan) officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 215 Norwell Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located Roosevelt Thornton Jr., 33, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.
liveboston617.org
Two Suspects in Custody Following BPD Response to an Assault and Battery in Downtown Boston
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Walter Baxter
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Officer Walter Baxter who died in the line of duty 85 years ago. On Wednesday, August 4, 1937, Officer Baxter died as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty when he was struck by a motor vehicle while manning a traffic box.
WCVB
Police investigate stabbing near Freedom Trail in Boston
BOSTON — Police are investigating a crime scene in a busy part of downtown Boston where a witness told NewsCenter 5 that a man was stabbed in the back of the neck. Police were dispatched to State Street after a stabbing was reported around 3 p.m. in response to a reported stabbing. The victim they found was taken to a hospital with wounds that are not considered to be life-threatening.
Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police
Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
Comments / 0